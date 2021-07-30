Capita : Quarterly newsletter from Capita - Q2

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 3 239 M 4 516 M 4 516 M Net income 2021 76,9 M 107 M 107 M Net Debt 2021 1 017 M 1 417 M 1 417 M P/E ratio 2021 7,96x Yield 2021 0,19% Capitalization 615 M 859 M 858 M EV / Sales 2021 0,50x EV / Sales 2022 0,47x Nbr of Employees 55 000 Free-Float 97,9% Chart CAPITA PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 36,97 GBX Average target price 48,50 GBX Spread / Average Target 31,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman John Harold Cresswell Independent Non-Executive Director Matthew John Lester Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) CAPITA PLC -5.71% 859 CINTAS CORPORATION 11.23% 40 622 TELEPERFORMANCE SE 32.10% 24 534 BUREAU VERITAS SA 28.86% 14 656 EDENRED SE 6.10% 14 413 LG CORP. 0.43% 13 235