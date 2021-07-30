Log in
    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/30 05:22:34 am
36.97 GBX   0.00%
05:09aCAPITA : Quarterly newsletter from Capita - Q2
07/29CAPITA : Dummy News page
07/20CAPITA : joins forces with Filtered to scale content intelligence and smart skill building for employees
Capita : Quarterly newsletter from Capita - Q2

07/30/2021 | 05:09am EDT
Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 239 M 4 516 M 4 516 M
Net income 2021 76,9 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 1 017 M 1 417 M 1 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 615 M 859 M 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart CAPITA PLC
Duration : Period :
Capita plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,97 GBX
Average target price 48,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
John Harold Cresswell Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew John Lester Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITA PLC-5.71%859
CINTAS CORPORATION11.23%40 622
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.10%24 534
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.86%14 656
EDENRED SE6.10%14 413
LG CORP.0.43%13 235