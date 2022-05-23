Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Capita plc
  News
  7. Summary
    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/23 04:30:11 am EDT
23.22 GBX   -0.60%
News 
Most relevantAll News

Capita : Three Capita leaders named in global 2022 Empower Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists

05/23/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Kathy Quashie, Chief Growth Officer, Aimie Chapple, CEO Of Capita Experience, and Eileen Lewis, Performance & Development Officer, have all been recognised in the Empower Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists.

At Capita, we believe that creating a workforce that reflects the diversity of our communities drives greater effectiveness in decision-making through diversity of thought, and helps us deliver better for our clients. It's also, quite simply, the right thing to do. That's why we're thrilled that the Empower Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists have recognised three exceptional Capita leaders for their contribution as diversity and inclusion role models.

The Empower Role Model Lists showcase leaders who are breaking down barriers for people of diverse backgrounds within global business. Kathy Quashie, our Chief Growth Officer and Chair of Embrace - our employee network for race and ethnicity - has been listed at number fifteen in the list, recognised for her many years of exceptional professional achievement and continuous dedication to diversity and inclusion (D&I). Aimie Chapple, CEO of our Capita Experience Division has been recognised at number twenty in the list of D&I advocates for her ongoing championing of diversity in business. Eileen Lewis, a performance and development consultant in Group HR, was recognised as a future leader for her exceptional work in launching RISE, our new leadership programme for colleagues of Black or minority ethnic heritage.

The recognition of Kathy, Eileen and Aimie is particularly positive as we continue to work on our targets for Black and minority ethnic leadership. Capita has committed to achieving 13% ethnic minority, including 3% Black, in our senior leadership levels by the end of 2025, and we are working hard to drive progress towards this goal. It is the work of leaders like Kathy, Aimie and Eileen, along with the inspirational support of our employee networks and our Black Lives Matter Advisory Group, that is creating the platform for us to succeed.

To view the 2022 Empower Role Model Lists visit: https://empower.involverolemodels.org /

Notes to editors:

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 52,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
