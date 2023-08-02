Capita plc ('Capita') has expanded its longstanding collaboration with Microsoft to build upon existing digital and AI capabilities and further improve services for clients and colleagues.

The agreement is centered on creating better outcomes for clients and their customers by combining Microsoft's cloud and AI services with Capita's operational customer and delivery know-how. This includes the use of generative AI to support agents in summarising disparate customer information at a significantly faster pace.

The integration of automation and Generative AI-driven processes will increase productivity and efficiency. Clients can expect faster service delivery turnaround times, improved accuracy, and a smoother end-to-end experience for them and their customers.

Microsoft's AI capabilities for businesses are globally recognised for their sophistication and success rate at boosting client and customer service, a key goal for Capita as it increases its investment in digital innovation and the application of AI technology in its client propositions.

Capita's expanded collaboration with Microsoft is already delivering value for its customers and will help to accelerate opportunities for growth through the creation of joint propositions for public sector and customer experience clients, particularly in financial services. These centre on providing simplified operations and experiences for Capita and its customers.

Under the partnership, Capita's 50,000 global employees will gain access to Microsoft's standardised and simplified productivity and security toolsets, including Microsoft 365 and Viva Engage, the employee communication platform. This will enable colleagues to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time fulfilling the bespoke needs of Capita's diverse public and private sector clients.

Kathy Quashie, chief growth officer at Capita, said:

"The capability and functionality of AI technology is dramatically gathering pace, especially in the area of Generative AI. Every new day brings about a new development that businesses need to decide whether to embrace, and if so how.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of these digital changes, working with our technology partners; and, in collaboration with Microsoft, we are committed to helping shape the client and customer experiences of tomorrow.

"We are already exploring and co-creating innovative propositions for our clients and their customers that will reimagine our digital services and help our clients thrive.

"Imagine if we could let AI responsibly take care of all the admin after a complex call and reduce the time it takes from one hour to one minute? That would free up more time for call centre agents to help more people on the phone and invest even more time in delivering exceptional customer service.

"At Capita, in further strengthening our relationship with Microsoft, we are demonstrating to our clients, their customers and our people that technology will be central to our growth strategy as a business."

Chris Perkins, Managing Director, Enterprise Commercial, Microsoft UK, said:

"Microsoft is thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Capita. Our work together is rooted in a shared commitment to empower businesses and employees alike with the potential of AI-enabled transformation. We look forward to inspiring a new era of innovation, agility, and success together."

