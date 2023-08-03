Capita plc ('Capita') has expanded its relationship with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company, to further embed the technology company's services to help drive even better service outcomes for clients.

Capita's service outcomes will improve as resolving customer technical issues will now be aided by ServiceNow's Now Assist generative AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities to pre-empt - and in some cases more quickly resolve - problems to help avoid disrupting services. This functionality will help improve overall productivity for our customers.

The use of AI in issues resolution will also free up valuable time for Capita's colleagues to improve the service experience, as they will spend more time engaging with customers and less time on administrative tasks.

Sharing knowledge is a key goal of the ServiceNow proposition. In addition to permitting clients to raise a ticket, a client can also monitor the progress and resolution of the ticket in real time and receive detailed feedback from Capita. Clients will also be "signposted" to support articles and links via a portal to help resolves issues in-house first. This data that can in turn be used to mitigate the need for future tickets and provide valuable operational insight.

A key part of Capita's role in transformation is to integrate disparate systems. Capita can now not only integrate the technology, but also provide the efficient and effective management of Capita's services through a central platform - from understanding the entire server estate through to the lifecycle of issues management.

Capita delivers digital transformation for clients to simplify their processes. The enhanced relationship with ServiceNow is providing new opportunities to improve customer services and create joint propositions to accelerate growth.

Manpreet Singh, chief technology officer at Capita, said:

"As a global leader in applying technology to facilitate better outcomes, ServiceNow is perfectly aligned with Capita's goal of combining the expertise of our people with the latest technologies to exceed the expectations of our clients.

"Our expanded relationship with ServiceNow will apply AI to help predict potential issues and proactively manage their resolution, freeing up the time of our employees to fulfil non-administrative tasks on behalf of clients - a win-win in delivering for our clients whilst empowering our people.

"The benefits don't stop here. We have a tremendous opportunity to build ServiceNow's capability, such as case management and workflow, into our client propositions to benefit them - and their end customers. This will help drive further growth for Capita as we continue to develop new propositions together."

Kam Patel, Senior Director, Public Sector, UK at ServiceNow, said:

"Capita and ServiceNow share in the values of driving continuous innovation with the customer at the centre of all we do. We're delighted to be deepening our relationship with Capita to support intelligent solutions for their business and their customers. The potential for us to partner on new solutions that tap into the power of AI and automation is immense."

About Capita

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. We are a purpose-led, responsible organisation. Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com