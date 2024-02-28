(Alliance News) - Capita PLC on Wednesday said it extended and expanded its customer experience contract as the strategic partner for an unnamed "major European telecoms provider", bringing the deal's total value to GBP420 million.

The London-based outsourcing, consulting and digital services business said the additional work is worth up to GBP220 million from now until 2030, with GBP55 million of additional scope and a GBP165 million renewal in the period from 2027 to 2030, plus an option to extend for a further three years.

Capita said this is in addition to the existing deal, which is worth about GBP200 million from now until 2027 .

It said it will provide "dedicated support for all consumer and business customers across a wider range of products and services, including technical assistance for mobile phone and TV products and order fulfillment."

Capita said its remit will expand to include supporting the retention of mobile business and consumer customers. It will provide technical support, a user helpdesk, new customer queries and upselling, as well chat and messaging channels and billing inquiries.

"Conversational AI - including chatbots and messaging channels - will continue to be leveraged to maximise customer engagement and increase sale performance. These tools will make customer interactions with the telecoms provider smoother, quicker, and more helpful with instant, automated responses," Capita said.

Chief Executive Officer Adolfo Hernandez commented: "We are exceptionally proud to be building on our 25-year partnership with our client with this expanded remit, reflecting the huge trust they place in Capita to deliver outstanding outcomes. This win is testament to our exceptional track record of delivery for our client.

"We are focused on embedding technology to enable greater efficiency and provide a better, personalised customer experience. We will continue to look for opportunities to enhance the customer experience and the productivity of our client."

Shares in Capita were up 2.4% to 20.50 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

