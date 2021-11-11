Log in
Capita identified as ‘market leader' in ISG Provider Lens™ report

11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
Capita has been named a 'market leader' in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience report for Europe and the UK.

The ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report focuses on outsourcing services and the associated aspects of enhancing customer experience (CX). Providers are assessed based on their service offerings, delivery centres, language capabilities, full time employees and digital transformation elements such as consulting, AI and analytics capabilities.

The 'leaders' in the report are identified as businesses with a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and established competitive position. The product portfolios and competitive strategies of leaders are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study and they also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

Capita was named in the report as a 'market leader' across all four quadrants: digital operations, work from home services, AI & analytics and social media CX services.

The ISG Provider Lens™ research found that Capita successfully leverages its mature CX know-how to deliver advanced platforms, solutions, and services. It also offers effective onshore and nearshore solutions for clients in the traditional customer care space. Capita uses its CX to deliver fully functional work from tools and processes, including the virtual contact centre, bringing real business benefit to its clients.

The report commended Capita's advanced AI and automation driven platforms, solutions, and services. Backed by strong CX and consulting led, the report states that Capita offers tailored approaches and delivery expertise. Capita's extensive experience and strong solution capabilities in monitoring social channels and analytics was also acknowledged and found to be a key strength in the report.

Aimie Chapple, Chief Executive Office, Capita Experience, said: "We are thrilled to be recognised as a leader in this ISG Provider Lens™ report. Our number one aim is to deliver excellent customer experiences for our clients' customers, underpinned by our ability to offer innovative contact centre services that add value to our customers"

Capita media enquiries
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best, and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L).Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

About ISG Provider Lens™

ISG Provider Lens™ delivers leading-edge and actionable research studies, reports and consulting services focused on technology and service providers strengths and weaknesses and how they are positioned relative to their peers in the market.

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
