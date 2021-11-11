Capita identified as ‘market leader' in ISG Provider Lens™ report

Capita has been named a 'market leader' in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience report for Europe and the UK.

The ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report focuses on outsourcing services and the associated aspects of enhancing customer experience (CX). Providers are assessed based on their service offerings, delivery centres, language capabilities, full time employees and digital transformation elements such as consulting, AI and analytics capabilities.

The 'leaders' in the report are identified as businesses with a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and established competitive position. The product portfolios and competitive strategies of leaders are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study and they also represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

Capita was named in the report as a 'market leader' across all four quadrants: digital operations, work from home services, AI & analytics and social media CX services.

The ISG Provider Lens™ research found that Capita successfully leverages its mature CX know-how to deliver advanced platforms, solutions, and services. It also offers effective onshore and nearshore solutions for clients in the traditional customer care space. Capita uses its CX to deliver fully functional work from tools and processes, including the virtual contact centre, bringing real business benefit to its clients.

The report commended Capita's advanced AI and automation driven platforms, solutions, and services. Backed by strong CX and consulting led, the report states that Capita offers tailored approaches and delivery expertise. Capita's extensive experience and strong solution capabilities in monitoring social channels and analytics was also acknowledged and found to be a key strength in the report.

Aimie Chapple, Chief Executive Office, Capita Experience, said: "We are thrilled to be recognised as a leader in this ISG Provider Lens™ report. Our number one aim is to deliver excellent customer experiences for our clients' customers, underpinned by our ability to offer innovative contact centre services that add value to our customers"

