  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
Capita : and Westminster Council launch bike refurbishment project employing and training 15 disadvantaged young people

06/17/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Capita Local Public Services is partnering with Westminster Council to launch a new bicycle refurbishment, maintenance and training project - Westminster Wheels.

The Council-led initiative is promoting healthy lifestyles through access to affordable bicycles and is employing 15 local young people, who were not previously in education, employment or training, and equipping them with skills needed to succeed in a growing sector of the economy.

The team delivering the project are working with trainees and experienced bike mechanics and aim to recondition 7,200 disused bikes over three years.

Up to 20% of bikes will be offered free to young people and low-income families in Westminster at a time of rising transport costs and changes to free transport for young people in London.

The team is also working with health professionals and GPs in the community, offering bikes and training to help boost their cycling confidence.

By repurposing unwanted bikes and encouraging greater usage, including among underrepresented groups, the initiative could help reduce carbon emissions and promote inclusion.

Lakhraj Minhas, Divisional Head of Responsible Business, Capita Local Public Services, said: 'We're delighted to be working with Westminster to support this fantastic scheme, recruiting unemployed young people and giving them the training and skills to support the refurbishment and distribution of pre-loved bikes to the community.

'This is a project that delivers real social value and contributes to building a society that improves livelihoods, embraces diversity, nurtures talent, and strives to leave no one behind.'

Councillor Matthew Green, Cabinet Member for Business, Licensing and Planning, Westminster Council, said: 'In total, and with Capita's support, we've recruited 15 young unemployed residents into the project, all were previously not in education, employment or training.

'Our Westminster Wheels shop is now open, and our team of young bike mechanics are about to distribute the second batch of refurbished bikes to the community to support active, healthy lifestyles.'

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries: Stuart Morgan, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions.

Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 10:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
