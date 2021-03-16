Log in
CAPITA PLC

Capita : to unveil restructuring and 400 million pounds disposal plan - Sky News

03/16/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
(Reuters) - Capita PLC on Wednesday will unveil a fresh restructuring of the embattled outsourcer alongside a plan to raise 400 million pounds ($556.04 million) from a string of disposals, Sky News reported https://bit.ly/38KIV7i on Tuesday.

Alongside its annual results, the company will announce that it will slash the number of operating divisions to just three, the report added.

Capita, which provides IT-led business services to the public and private sector, will be reorganised under two core divisions called government services and customer management, with a third division to be responsible for managing the company's non-core businesses, Sky said.

The company has been trying to sell its non-core assets for the past year to shore up its finances.

Capita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
