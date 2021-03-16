Capita : to unveil restructuring and 400 million stg disposal plan - Sky News

Capita, which provides IT-led business services to the public and private sector, will be reorganised under two core divisions called government services and customer management, with a third division to be responsible for managing the company's non-core businesses, Sky said.

The company has been trying to sell its non-core assets for the past year to shore up its finances.

Capita declined to comment on the Sky News report.

