Capita plc : - Change of General Meeting Venue

Change of venue of the General Meeting to be held on 14 January 2021

Reference is made to the circular (the “Circular”) and notice of general meeting (the “Notice”) of the Company, both dated 16 December 2020, in respect of the proposed disposal of the Company’s Education Software Solutions business and related general meeting of the Company to be held on 14 January 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ (the “General Meeting”).

Following the latest regulations published by the Government in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with the Circular, the Company hereby gives notice that the venue of the General Meeting is changed to Overton Park, Overton Road, Sutton SM2 6QT.

Save for the change of venue of the General Meeting, the information set out in the Circular and Notice remains unchanged. As set out in the Circular and the Notice, the General Meeting will be convened with the minimum quorum of shareholders present (which will be facilitated by the Company) in order to conduct the business of the General Meeting.

Shareholders will not be able to attend the General Meeting due to the latest Government regulations. Shareholders should stay at home and vote by proxy on the resolution set out in the Notice. In the interests of health and safety, shareholders (and any appointed proxies (other than the chairman of the General Meeting) or corporate representatives) will not be admitted to the General Meeting.

Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L).

