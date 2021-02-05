Log in
Capita plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/05/2021 | 11:58am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Chris Baker, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Joseph Murphy, Lyndsay Browne, Aimie Chapple
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
Will Serle – Chief People Officer
Rupert Green – Chief Corporate Development Officer
Garry Dryburgh – Chief Transformation Officer
Chris Baker – Executive Officer
Claire Chapman – Chief General Counsel
Katja Hall – Director of Corporate Affairs
Joseph Murphy – Employee Director
Lyndsay Browne – Employee Director
Aimie Chapple – Executive Officer

 
b) Initial               notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer,  emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Capita plc
b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of  the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



 GB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.389              442

Will Serle – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0. 389              442

Rupert Green – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0. 389              442

Garry Dryburgh – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0. 389              442

Chris Baker – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0. 389              442

Claire Chapman – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0. 389              446


 

Katja Hall – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0. 389              442

Joseph Murphy – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0. 389              442

Lyndsay Browne – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.389              442

Aimie Chapple – Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.389              443
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
4425 Ordinary shares

£0.389
e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-04
11:19 UTC
f) Place of the transaction XLON

© PRNewswire 2021
