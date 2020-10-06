Log in
6 October 2020

Capita plc - Director’s Shareholding

The Company has been notified by Georgina Harvey, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, that Ms Harvey holds 6,000 ordinary shares in Capita plc. These shares were acquired prior to Ms Harvey’s appointment to the board of the Company in October 2019. No shares have been acquired or sold by Ms Harvey since October 2019.

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2020
