Capita plc : - Holding(s) in Company

Breakdown of shares controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP: Custodian Nominal Bank of America Merrill Lynch 842,624 Bank of New York Mellon 20,021,395 BNP Paribas 42,249 Brown Brothers Harriman 7,833,313 JP Morgan Chase 2,959,991 Northern Trust 36,249,749 State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston 29,045,667 Total 96,994,988 The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in the issuer controlled by Marathon Asset Management LLP but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 86,576,890 shares.