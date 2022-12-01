Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:00 2022-12-01 am EST
24.24 GBX   +2.80%
07:46aCapita seals GBP156 million Pay360 sale; CMA wades in on NEC deal
AN
07:30aUK Competition Watchdog Orders NEC to Sell Two Business Units to Complete SSS Acquisition
MT
03:24aCapita Completes Pay360 Sale for 156 Million Pounds Sterling
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capita seals GBP156 million Pay360 sale; CMA wades in on NEC deal

12/01/2022 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Capita PLC on Thursday said it sealed the sale of its Pay360 Ltd business to Access PaySuite Ltd, part of the Access Group.

The London-based outsourcing services provider sold Pay360 for around GBP156 million, with the sale helping to reduce the company's net debt and provide additional liquidity to strengthen Capita's balance sheet.

Capita had a net debt of GBP710.4 million on June 30, which was down from GBP879.8 million on December 31 last year. The company initially announced plans for the disposal of Pay360 on September 16.

Pay360 is a Financial Conduct Authority-regulated payments business with roughly 2,500 customers.

"The sale is a great opportunity for the new owners to help Pay360 realise its full potential, and our colleagues at Pay360 will also benefit from the focus that this change of ownership will bring," Capita Chief Executive Officer Jon Lewis said in September.

Separately on Thursday, the UK Competition & Markets Authority announced that NEC Software Solutions UK Ltd's purchase of SSS Public Safety Ltd and Secure Solutions USA from Capita could cause emergency services to pay more for essential software, after an in-depth investigation.

The CMA said that NEC must sell its Duties and ICCS software business to ensure that they remained in competition.

ICCS is used by control room personnel for services such as making urgent phone calls to emergency response staff. Duties is used by police forces to plan and schedule staff shifts.

Capita announced the disposal back in October of last year. The CMA referred the deal to a phase two probe in May, after serving an initial enforcement order in January.

Capita shares were up 3.3% at 24.36 pence each on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset; harveydorset@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CAPITA PLC
07:46aCapita seals GBP156 million Pay360 sale; CMA wades in on NEC deal
AN
07:30aUK Competition Watchdog Orders NEC to Sell Two Business Units to Complete SSS Acquisiti..
MT
03:24aCapita Completes Pay360 Sale for 156 Million Pounds Sterling
MT
11/29LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS raises Spirax-Sarco and cuts Halma
AN
11/10Language Line Limited agreed to acquire Capita Translation and Interpreting Limited fro..
CI
11/01Capita Shareholders OK $173 Million Sale of Payments Business Pay360
MT
10/31UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/27UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/26UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 985 M 3 562 M 3 562 M
Net income 2022 23,0 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net Debt 2022 577 M 688 M 688 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 395 M 471 M 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CAPITA PLC
Duration : Period :
Capita plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,58 GBX
Average target price 36,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Soutar Lowden Chairman
Manpreet Singh Chief Technology Officer
John Harold Cresswell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITA PLC-35.40%471
CINTAS CORPORATION4.20%46 892
EDENRED SE29.36%13 487
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-45.05%13 122
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.26%11 672
LG CORP.3.96%10 061