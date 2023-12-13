Capita plc ('Capita') has signed a new contract with Ireland's National Transport Authority (NTA) to provide customer contact and information services for public transport users in the country. In fulfilling this contract, Capita will provide support for over 300 million passenger journeys per year.

The contract is worth up to €40m over the maximum term of the contract which is ten years. The contract will consolidate the customer contact centres for public transport operators including Bus Éireann; Iarnród Éireann; Go Ahead Ireland; Dublin Bus; and Luas into one central hub.

The deal will assist Transport for Ireland (TFI) in improving customer experience and provide a simplified and consistent engagement with TFI contact channels.

Gillian Chamberlain, managing director for Capita Ireland, said:

"We are delighted to be working with the NTA to deliver such a critical contract for the Irish public. Through the provision of a streamlined customer service journey this partnership will enable the transport network to successfully manage increased volumes of passengers."

Capita will deploy the latest technology alongside traditional voice services in a multi-channel customer offering. Designed to improve first call resolution rates and create overall efficiencies, the solution fully supports the goal of significantly increasing public transport usage in Ireland.

Anne Graham, CEO at the NTA, said:

"Having awarded the contract to Capita we are looking forward to consolidating and improving our customer service contact channels for public transport operators in Ireland."

Capita has operated in Ireland since 1996 and has 1200 employees in the country.

