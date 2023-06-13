Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:56:43 2023-06-13 am EDT
34.13 GBX   +3.55%
06:47aCapita Bags GBP50 Million Client Management Deal with City of London Police
MT
06:32aCapita wins GBP50 million contract from City of London Police
AN
06/08FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% Amid Increasing Concerns of Fed's Rate Hike
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Capita wins GBP50 million contract from City of London Police

06/13/2023 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Capita PLC on Tuesday said it has been awarded a GBP50 million contract by the City of London Police to deliver customer contact and victim engagement services for the force's new fraud reporting service.

The London-based process outsourcing and professional services company said the contract will run from 2024 for five years, with the option to extend by a further two years.

Capita said it will deliver "digital transformation to improve access to different reporting channels, offer multilingual services, and introduce speech analytics to drive call quality".

The company added that around 150 customer-contact experts will be given victim support and empathy training.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Lewis said: "We are incredibly proud to be chosen to deliver the new fraud reporting service for City of London Police, and are focused on providing an empathetic and seamless service for all potential victims of fraud.

"This new contract is testament to our proven track record of delivering digitally enabled customer management for citizens – including some of the most vulnerable people in society – and reflects our commitment to delivering an outstanding service to our public sector clients."

Shares in Capita were up 3.0% at 33.96 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CAPITA PLC
06:47aCapita Bags GBP50 Million Client Management Deal with City of London Police
MT
06:32aCapita wins GBP50 million contract from City of London Police
AN
06/08FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% Amid Increasing Concerns of Fed's Rate Hike
DJ
06/08Shell Needs to Build Upstream Longevity
DJ
06/08Capita to sell non-core businesses to AdvancedAdvT in reverse takeover
AN
06/08AdvancedAdvT to Buy Software Businesses from Capita in GBP33 Million Deal
MT
06/08Capita to Sell Non-core Software Businesses to AdvancedAdvT in GBP33 Million Deal
MT
06/08AdvancedAdvT Limited (LSE:ADVT) agreed to acquire non-core sof..
CI
06/08AdvancedAdvT Limited (LSE:ADVT) agreed to acquire Five softwar..
CI
06/07Cybercrime gang gives BBC, British Airways, Boots ultimatum after hack
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 798 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2023 49,3 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net Debt 2023 405 M 507 M 507 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,55x
Yield 2023 0,38%
Capitalization 554 M 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CAPITA PLC
Duration : Period :
Capita plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,96 GBX
Average target price 45,72 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Soutar Lowden Chairman
Manpreet Singh Chief Technology Officer
Georgina Harvey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITA PLC35.86%693
CINTAS CORPORATION7.29%49 278
BUREAU VERITAS SA-1.67%11 772
LG CORP.15.62%11 202
RB GLOBAL, INC.-2.85%10 213
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.22%9 488
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer