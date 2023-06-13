Capita wins GBP50 million contract from City of London Police

(Alliance News) - Capita PLC on Tuesday said it has been awarded a GBP50 million contract by the City of London Police to deliver customer contact and victim engagement services for the force's new fraud reporting service.

The London-based process outsourcing and professional services company said the contract will run from 2024 for five years, with the option to extend by a further two years.

Capita said it will deliver "digital transformation to improve access to different reporting channels, offer multilingual services, and introduce speech analytics to drive call quality".

The company added that around 150 customer-contact experts will be given victim support and empathy training.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Lewis said: "We are incredibly proud to be chosen to deliver the new fraud reporting service for City of London Police, and are focused on providing an empathetic and seamless service for all potential victims of fraud.

"This new contract is testament to our proven track record of delivering digitally enabled customer management for citizens – including some of the most vulnerable people in society – and reflects our commitment to delivering an outstanding service to our public sector clients."

Shares in Capita were up 3.0% at 33.96 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

