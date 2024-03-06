(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Wednesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC, up 23% at 23.37 pence, 12-month range 14.50p-84.90p. The investor focused on "critical digital infrastructure assets" says it has received merger control approval in Iceland for the completion of the Verne transaction. On Tuesday, Digital 9 had received approval in Finland. Back in November, Digital 9 announced the sale of its stake in the Verne Group for up to USD575 million to funds managed by Ardian France SA, a Paris-based investment and asset management firm. Closing of the Verne transaction is now expected to take place before the end of the first quarter of 2024.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Capita Group, down 21% at 15.89p, 12-month range 15.26p-44.92p. In 2023, Capita reports revenue of GBP2.81 billion, down 6.6% annually from GBP3.01 billion. It swings to a pretax loss of GBP106.6 million from a profit of GBP61.4 million. Looking ahead, Capita expects 2024 revenue to be broadly in line with 2023. CEO Adolfo Hernandez says: "I am excited about the opportunity for Capita and can already see a range of areas where we can unlock value. Our 2023 financial results have demonstrated some progress. However, we have yet to deliver the operational excellence that will enable us to create the right platform for future growth or achieve our full potential for the benefit of shareholders."

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.