  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capita plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Capita to sell IT services business Trustmarque for $149 million

01/28/2022 | 02:32am EST
Illustration shows smartphone with Capita's logo

(Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita Plc said on Friday it would sell its IT services and solutions business Trustmarque to private equity firm One Equity Partners for 111 million pounds ($148.64 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Capita said the senior management team and employees of Trustmarque, a partner for global technology vendors, would remain with the business.

($1 = 0.7468 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 165 M 4 243 M 4 243 M
Net income 2021 189 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2021 929 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,87x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 540 M 723 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 32,40 GBX
Average target price 54,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Peter Weller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
John Harold Cresswell Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew John Lester Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITA PLC-11.23%723
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.77%39 182
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-17.19%21 261
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.80%12 535
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.29%11 505
EDENRED SE-7.84%10 388