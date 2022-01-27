Capital Alliance : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited

corporate secretaries, computer bureau services & recruitment services

Co. Reg. No. PV 931

Branch Office:

101, Inner Flower Road, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka

Tel : 94-11-2573894

Fax : 94-11-2573609

E-mail : sspsec@sltnet.lk

your ref:

our ref:SP/03/2022

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

4-01, West Block World Trade Centre Echelon Square Colombo 1.

27th January 2022

CAPITAL ALLIANCE LIMITED - (THE COMPANY)

CORPORATE DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 8 OF LISTING RULES OF THE COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE

We write in terms of Section 8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange to notify that Mr. Somadasa Palihawadana, Managing Director of the Company will be retiring with effect from 31st March 2022. Mr. Palihawadana holds 500,000 shares in the Company as at date.

We also wish to notify that Mr. Widanalage Ajith Terence Fernando, Non-Independent, Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 01st April 2022. Mr. Fernando holds 21,698,676 shares in the Company as at date.

Further, please note that the Company has obtained prior approval for the aforesaid appointment from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. (copies attached)

A brief resume of Mr. Fernando is attached herewith.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Capital Alliance Limited

S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED

SECRETARIES

Encl.