Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Alliance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALT.N0000   LK0477N00006

CAPITAL ALLIANCE LIMITED

(CALT.N0000)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Alliance : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited

corporate secretaries, computer bureau services & recruitment services

Co. Reg. No. PV 931

Branch Office:

101, Inner Flower Road, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka

Tel : 94-11-2573894

Fax : 94-11-2573609

E-mail : sspsec@sltnet.lk

your ref:

our ref:SP/03/2022

Mr. Renuke Wijayawardhane

Chief Regulatory Officer

Colombo Stock Exchange

  • 4-01,West Block World Trade Centre Echelon Square Colombo 1.

27th January 2022

CAPITAL ALLIANCE LIMITED - (THE COMPANY)

CORPORATE DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 8 OF LISTING RULES OF THE COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE

We write in terms of Section 8 of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange to notify that Mr. Somadasa Palihawadana, Managing Director of the Company will be retiring with effect from 31st March 2022. Mr. Palihawadana holds 500,000 shares in the Company as at date.

We also wish to notify that Mr. Widanalage Ajith Terence Fernando, Non-Independent, Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 01st April 2022. Mr. Fernando holds 21,698,676 shares in the Company as at date.

Further, please note that the Company has obtained prior approval for the aforesaid appointment from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. (copies attached)

A brief resume of Mr. Fernando is attached herewith.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Capital Alliance Limited

S S P CORPORATE SERVICES (PRIVATE) LIMITED

SECRETARIES

Encl.

Head Office: 546/7, Galle Road, Colombo 03, Sri Lanka. Tel: 94-11-2573485 Fax: 94-11-2573037

E-mail: kishank@sltnet.lk

Disclaimer

Capital Alliance Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITAL ALLIANCE LIMITED
07:19aCAPITAL ALLIANCE : Appointment of chief executive officer
PU
01/26CAPITAL ALLIANCE : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-12-2021
PU
2021Capital Alliance Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of LKR 411.77236 million.
CI
2021Capital Alliance Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of LKR 411.77236 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 586 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
Net income 2021 966 M 4,77 M 4,77 M
Net Debt 2021 6 407 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 600 M 27,6 M 27,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float -
Chart CAPITAL ALLIANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capital Alliance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Widanalage Ajith Terence Fernando Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Somadasa Palihawadana Managing Director
Dinesh Ajit de Zoysa Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Habaragamuralalage Mary Sharmali Perera Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Conganige Sextus Roland S. Anthony Non-Independent Non-Executive Director