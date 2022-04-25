Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022
04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31STMARCH 2022
Capital Alliance PLC
Financial Results (unaudited) for the Year ended 31stMarch 2022
The Company closed the year ended 31stMarch 2022 with a post-tax loss of Rs. 173 Mn, a notable drop compared to 966 Mn in the corresponding year mainly due to upward movement in interest rates during the year.
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Net interest income for the year decreased by 39% to LKR 224 Mn compared to the corresponding period.
Trading activities (including remeasurement) has recorded a net loss of Rs.219 Mn compared to net gain from trading of Rs. 1,213 for the Year ended 31 March 21 mainly due to the upward movement in interest rates during the period. Gain/(loss) from trading activities consists of Rs.275 Mn net loss on Govt. Securities and 56 Mn gain on Quoted Shares.
Total Operating Expenses decreased 30% from Rs. 300 Mn to Rs.210 Mn
Statement of Financial Position
The Company reported a significant decline in the Total Assets by 29% to 8.2 Bn since company has reduced its exposure to Government Securities in view of increase in interest rates.
Total Liabilities of the Company also declined by 37% to 5.5 Bn mainly due to the reduction in Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreements.
Key Financial Ratios and Indicators
Capital Alliance Limited has recorded Risk Weighted Capital Adequacy Ratio of 310% (Minimum 10%) as at 31stMarch 2022.
The Company'sEarnings/(loss) per Share (EPS) for the year reduced to Rs. (0.58) from Rs 3.35 in the comparable period. Company recorded a Return (Before Tax) on Average Assets (ROA) of -2.1% and Return on Equity (ROE) of -6.4% for the period. The Company's Net Assets Value per share as at 31stMarch 2022 was Rs. 8.09 compared to Rs.9.45 as at 31stMarch 2021.
1
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFOR THE
QUARTER ENDED 31-Mar-2231-Mar-21
Note
Rs.Rs.
(Unaudited)(Unudited)
YEAR ENDED 31-Mar-2231-Mar-21
Rs.Rs.
(Unaudited)(Audited)
Interest Income
2126,697,230160,278,770
508,106,9281,075,181,078
Interest Expenses
3(63,692,554)(105,598,007)
(284,028,315)(707,137,564)
Net Interest Income
63,004,67654,680,763
224,078,613368,043,514
Net Gain/(Loss) from Trading
4.19,989,346
48,773,299
(205,012,714)1,345,009,255
Direct Expenses
(1,639,096)
(3,541,153)
(6,680,015)(16,433,846)
Other Income
258,569
1,242,231
7,673,1435,345,044
Net Gain/(Loss) from remeasurement of Financial Assets at FVTPL
4.2(39,241,890)
(52,669,357)
(13,903,330)
(132,025,344)
Net Operating Income
Operating Expenses
Personnel Expenses
32,371,605
48,485,783
6,155,697
1,569,938,623
(27,113,929)
(25,813,028)
(109,427,414)(202,937,869)
Depreciation and Amortisation
(2,014,162)
(2,237,246)
(8,074,503)(9,404,922)
Other Expenses
(22,050,568)
(49,560,288)
(92,750,015)(87,369,677)
Profit/(Loss) Before Tax
(18,807,054)
(29,124,779)
(204,096,235)1,270,226,155
Income Tax Expenses/(Reversal)
5
(415,185)
(1,699,768)30,680,087
(303,745,017)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or lossActuarial Gain/ (Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation Deferred Tax on Actuarial Gain/(loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation
(19,222,239)
(30,824,547)(173,416,148)
4,839,309
(4,640,276)4,839,309
966,481,138
(4,640,276)
(677,503)
1,113,666
(677,503)
1,113,666
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period
- 4,161,806
-
-
(3,526,610)4,161,806
-
(3,526,610)
Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period
(15,060,433)
(34,351,157)(169,254,342)
962,954,528
Basic/Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share (Rs.)
6
(0.06)
(0.11)
(0.58)
3.35
2
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT
31-Mar-22
31-Mar-21
Rs.
Rs.
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
14,615,973
10,472,382
Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost
40,167,893
47,184,373
Financial Assets measured at FVTPL
8,075,894,286
11,464,111,249
Amount due from Related Companies
-
3,437,023
Financial Assets measured at FVOCI
1,000,000
1,000,000
Other Receivables
26,167,288
10,097,759
Deferred Tax Asset
39,404,110
9,401,526
Intangible Assets
932,102
2,541,625
Right-of-use Asset
10,778,390
13,413,645
Equipment
3,595,285
2,992,394
Total Assets
8,212,555,327
11,564,651,976
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost
5,465,983,373
8,461,113,826
Amounts due to Related Companies
8,360,293
86,857,147
Other Payables
8,320,770
78,590,712
Lease Liability
11,772,683
13,550,810
Retirement Benefit Obligation
38,506,345
40,783,555
Income Tax Payable
13,897,222
160,308,628
Total Liabilities
5,546,840,686
8,841,204,678
EQUITY
Stated Capital
723,348,421
311,576,061
Special Risk Reserve
627,457,402
644,799,017
Retained Earnings
1,314,908,818
1,767,072,220
Total Equity
2,665,714,641
2,723,447,298
Total Liabilities and Equity
8,212,555,327
11,564,651,976
NAPS (Rs.)
8.09
9.45
These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
(Sgd.)
Mr. Yasantha KumaraFinancial ControllerThe Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
Mr. W A T Fernando
Mr. C S R S Anthony
Director
Director
25thApril 2022
Colombo
3
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31STMARCH 2022
Stated Capital
Special Risk
Retained
Total
Reserve
Earnings
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01stApril 2020
311,576,061
548,150,903
1,150,574,363
2,010,301,327
Profit for the Year
-
-
966,481,138
966,481,138
Other Comprehensive Income for the Year
-
-
(3,526,610)
(3,526,610)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
962,954,528
962,954,528
Dividend Paid
-
-
(249,808,557)
(249,808,557)
Transferred To the Special Risk Reserve
-
96,648,114
(96,648,114)
-
Balance as at 31stMarch 2021
311,576,061
644,799,017
1,767,072,220
2,723,447,298
Balance as at 01stApril 2021
311,576,061
644,799,017
1,767,072,220
2,723,447,298
Profit/(Loss) for the Year
-
-
(173,416,148)
(173,416,148)
Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the Year
-
-
4,161,806
4,161,806
Total Comprehensive Income/(Expense)
-
-
(169,254,342)
(169,254,342)
Dividend Paid
-
-
(300,250,675)
(300,250,675)
Transferred To the Special Risk Reserve
-
(17,341,615)
17,341,615
-
Ordinary Share Capital Issued-IPO
411,772,360
-
411,772,360
Balance as at 31stMarch 2022
723,348,421
627,457,402
1,314,908,818
2,665,714,641
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Capital Alliance Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:06 UTC.