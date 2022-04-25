Log in
    CALT.N0000   LK0477N00006

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

(CALT.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  04-07
9.600 LKR    0.00%
CAPITAL ALLIANCE : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022
Change of company name
Capital Alliance Announces Management Changes
Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

04/25/2022 | 06:49am EDT
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31ST MARCH 2022

Capital Alliance PLC

Financial Results (unaudited) for the Year ended 31st March 2022

The Company closed the year ended 31st March 2022 with a post-tax loss of Rs. 173 Mn, a notable drop compared to 966 Mn in the corresponding year mainly due to upward movement in interest rates during the year.

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Net interest income for the year decreased by 39% to LKR 224 Mn compared to the corresponding period.

Trading activities (including remeasurement) has recorded a net loss of Rs.219 Mn compared to net gain from trading of Rs. 1,213 for the Year ended 31 March 21 mainly due to the upward movement in interest rates during the period. Gain/(loss) from trading activities consists of Rs.275 Mn net loss on Govt. Securities and 56 Mn gain on Quoted Shares.

Total Operating Expenses decreased 30% from Rs. 300 Mn to Rs.210 Mn

Statement of Financial Position

The Company reported a significant decline in the Total Assets by 29% to 8.2 Bn since company has reduced its exposure to Government Securities in view of increase in interest rates.

Total Liabilities of the Company also declined by 37% to 5.5 Bn mainly due to the reduction in Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreements.

Key Financial Ratios and Indicators

Capital Alliance Limited has recorded Risk Weighted Capital Adequacy Ratio of 310% (Minimum 10%) as at 31st March 2022.

The Company's Earnings/(loss) per Share (EPS) for the year reduced to Rs. (0.58) from Rs 3.35 in the comparable period. Company recorded a Return (Before Tax) on Average Assets (ROA) of -2.1% and Return on Equity (ROE) of -6.4% for the period. The Company's Net Assets Value per share as at 31st March 2022 was Rs. 8.09 compared to Rs.9.45 as at 31st March 2021.

1

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFOR THE

QUARTER ENDED 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21

Note

Rs. Rs.

(Unaudited) (Unudited)

YEAR ENDED 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21

Rs. Rs.

(Unaudited) (Audited)

Interest Income

  • 2 126,697,230 160,278,770

    508,106,928 1,075,181,078

    Interest Expenses

  • 3 (63,692,554) (105,598,007)

    (284,028,315) (707,137,564)

    Net Interest Income

    63,004,676 54,680,763

    224,078,613 368,043,514

    Net Gain/(Loss) from Trading

  • 4.1 9,989,346

    48,773,299

    (205,012,714) 1,345,009,255

    Direct Expenses

    (1,639,096)

    (3,541,153)

    (6,680,015) (16,433,846)

    Other Income

    258,569

    1,242,231

    7,673,143 5,345,044

    Net Gain/(Loss) from remeasurement of Financial Assets at FVTPL

  • 4.2 (39,241,890)

    (52,669,357)

    (13,903,330)

    (132,025,344)

    Net Operating Income

    Operating Expenses

    Personnel Expenses

    32,371,605

    48,485,783

    6,155,697

    1,569,938,623

    (27,113,929)

    (25,813,028)

    (109,427,414) (202,937,869)

    Depreciation and Amortisation

    (2,014,162)

    (2,237,246)

    (8,074,503) (9,404,922)

    Other Expenses

    (22,050,568)

    (49,560,288)

    (92,750,015) (87,369,677)

    Profit/(Loss) Before Tax

    (18,807,054)

(29,124,779)

(204,096,235) 1,270,226,155

Income Tax Expenses/(Reversal)

5

(415,185)

  • (1,699,768) 30,680,087

    (303,745,017)

    Profit/(Loss) for the period

    Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

    Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation Deferred Tax on Actuarial Gain/(loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation

    (19,222,239)

  • (30,824,547) (173,416,148)

    4,839,309

  • (4,640,276) 4,839,309

966,481,138

(4,640,276)

(677,503)

1,113,666

(677,503)

1,113,666

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period

- 4,161,806

-

-

  • (3,526,610) 4,161,806

    -

    (3,526,610)

    Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period

    (15,060,433)

  • (34,351,157) (169,254,342)

962,954,528

Basic/Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share (Rs.)

6

(0.06)

(0.11)

(0.58)

3.35

2

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT

31-Mar-22

31-Mar-21

Rs.

Rs.

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash and Cash Equivalents

14,615,973

10,472,382

Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost

40,167,893

47,184,373

Financial Assets measured at FVTPL

8,075,894,286

11,464,111,249

Amount due from Related Companies

-

3,437,023

Financial Assets measured at FVOCI

1,000,000

1,000,000

Other Receivables

26,167,288

10,097,759

Deferred Tax Asset

39,404,110

9,401,526

Intangible Assets

932,102

2,541,625

Right-of-use Asset

10,778,390

13,413,645

Equipment

3,595,285

2,992,394

Total Assets

8,212,555,327

11,564,651,976

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost

5,465,983,373

8,461,113,826

Amounts due to Related Companies

8,360,293

86,857,147

Other Payables

8,320,770

78,590,712

Lease Liability

11,772,683

13,550,810

Retirement Benefit Obligation

38,506,345

40,783,555

Income Tax Payable

13,897,222

160,308,628

Total Liabilities

5,546,840,686

8,841,204,678

EQUITY

Stated Capital

723,348,421

311,576,061

Special Risk Reserve

627,457,402

644,799,017

Retained Earnings

1,314,908,818

1,767,072,220

Total Equity

2,665,714,641

2,723,447,298

Total Liabilities and Equity

8,212,555,327

11,564,651,976

NAPS (Rs.)

8.09

9.45

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

Mr. Yasantha Kumara Financial ControllerThe Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

(Sgd.)

(Sgd.)

Mr. W A T Fernando

Mr. C S R S Anthony

Director

Director

25th April 2022

Colombo

3

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

Stated Capital

Special Risk

Retained

Total

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01st April 2020

311,576,061

548,150,903

1,150,574,363

2,010,301,327

Profit for the Year

-

-

966,481,138

966,481,138

Other Comprehensive Income for the Year

-

-

(3,526,610)

(3,526,610)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

962,954,528

962,954,528

Dividend Paid

-

-

(249,808,557)

(249,808,557)

Transferred To the Special Risk Reserve

-

96,648,114

(96,648,114)

-

Balance as at 31st March 2021

311,576,061

644,799,017

1,767,072,220

2,723,447,298

Balance as at 01st April 2021

311,576,061

644,799,017

1,767,072,220

2,723,447,298

Profit/(Loss) for the Year

-

-

(173,416,148)

(173,416,148)

Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) for the Year

-

-

4,161,806

4,161,806

Total Comprehensive Income/(Expense)

-

-

(169,254,342)

(169,254,342)

Dividend Paid

-

-

(300,250,675)

(300,250,675)

Transferred To the Special Risk Reserve

-

(17,341,615)

17,341,615

-

Ordinary Share Capital Issued-IPO

411,772,360

-

411,772,360

Balance as at 31st March 2022

723,348,421

627,457,402

1,314,908,818

2,665,714,641

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capital Alliance Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
