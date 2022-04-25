Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31ST MARCH 2022

Capital Alliance PLC

Financial Results (unaudited) for the Year ended 31st March 2022

The Company closed the year ended 31st March 2022 with a post-tax loss of Rs. 173 Mn, a notable drop compared to 966 Mn in the corresponding year mainly due to upward movement in interest rates during the year.

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Net interest income for the year decreased by 39% to LKR 224 Mn compared to the corresponding period.

Trading activities (including remeasurement) has recorded a net loss of Rs.219 Mn compared to net gain from trading of Rs. 1,213 for the Year ended 31 March 21 mainly due to the upward movement in interest rates during the period. Gain/(loss) from trading activities consists of Rs.275 Mn net loss on Govt. Securities and 56 Mn gain on Quoted Shares.

Total Operating Expenses decreased 30% from Rs. 300 Mn to Rs.210 Mn

Statement of Financial Position

The Company reported a significant decline in the Total Assets by 29% to 8.2 Bn since company has reduced its exposure to Government Securities in view of increase in interest rates.

Total Liabilities of the Company also declined by 37% to 5.5 Bn mainly due to the reduction in Securities Sold Under Repurchase Agreements.

Key Financial Ratios and Indicators

Capital Alliance Limited has recorded Risk Weighted Capital Adequacy Ratio of 310% (Minimum 10%) as at 31st March 2022.

The Company's Earnings/(loss) per Share (EPS) for the year reduced to Rs. (0.58) from Rs 3.35 in the comparable period. Company recorded a Return (Before Tax) on Average Assets (ROA) of -2.1% and Return on Equity (ROE) of -6.4% for the period. The Company's Net Assets Value per share as at 31st March 2022 was Rs. 8.09 compared to Rs.9.45 as at 31st March 2021.

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFOR THE

QUARTER ENDED 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21

Note

Rs. Rs.

(Unaudited) (Unudited)

YEAR ENDED 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21

Rs. Rs.

(Unaudited) (Audited)

Interest Income

2 126,697,230 160,278,770 508,106,928 1,075,181,078 Interest Expenses

3 (63,692,554) (105,598,007) (284,028,315) (707,137,564) Net Interest Income 63,004,676 54,680,763 224,078,613 368,043,514 Net Gain/(Loss) from Trading

4.1 9,989,346 48,773,299 (205,012,714) 1,345,009,255 Direct Expenses (1,639,096) (3,541,153) (6,680,015) (16,433,846) Other Income 258,569 1,242,231 7,673,143 5,345,044 Net Gain/(Loss) from remeasurement of Financial Assets at FVTPL

4.2 (39,241,890) (52,669,357) (13,903,330) (132,025,344) Net Operating Income Operating Expenses Personnel Expenses 32,371,605 48,485,783 6,155,697 1,569,938,623 (27,113,929) (25,813,028) (109,427,414) (202,937,869) Depreciation and Amortisation (2,014,162) (2,237,246) (8,074,503) (9,404,922) Other Expenses (22,050,568) (49,560,288) (92,750,015) (87,369,677) Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (18,807,054)

(29,124,779)

(204,096,235) 1,270,226,155

Income Tax Expenses/(Reversal)

5

(415,185)

(1,699,768) 30,680,087 (303,745,017) Profit/(Loss) for the period Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial Gain/ (Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation Deferred Tax on Actuarial Gain/(loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation (19,222,239)

(30,824,547) (173,416,148) 4,839,309

(4,640,276) 4,839,309

966,481,138

(4,640,276)

(677,503)

1,113,666

(677,503)

1,113,666

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period

- 4,161,806

-

-

(3,526,610) 4,161,806 - (3,526,610) Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the period (15,060,433)

(34,351,157) (169,254,342)

962,954,528

Basic/Diluted Earnings/(Loss) per Share (Rs.)

6

(0.06)

(0.11)

(0.58)

3.35

2

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 Rs. Rs. (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents 14,615,973 10,472,382 Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost 40,167,893 47,184,373 Financial Assets measured at FVTPL 8,075,894,286 11,464,111,249 Amount due from Related Companies - 3,437,023 Financial Assets measured at FVOCI 1,000,000 1,000,000 Other Receivables 26,167,288 10,097,759 Deferred Tax Asset 39,404,110 9,401,526 Intangible Assets 932,102 2,541,625 Right-of-use Asset 10,778,390 13,413,645 Equipment 3,595,285 2,992,394 Total Assets 8,212,555,327 11,564,651,976 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost 5,465,983,373 8,461,113,826 Amounts due to Related Companies 8,360,293 86,857,147 Other Payables 8,320,770 78,590,712 Lease Liability 11,772,683 13,550,810 Retirement Benefit Obligation 38,506,345 40,783,555 Income Tax Payable 13,897,222 160,308,628 Total Liabilities 5,546,840,686 8,841,204,678 EQUITY Stated Capital 723,348,421 311,576,061 Special Risk Reserve 627,457,402 644,799,017 Retained Earnings 1,314,908,818 1,767,072,220 Total Equity 2,665,714,641 2,723,447,298 Total Liabilities and Equity 8,212,555,327 11,564,651,976 NAPS (Rs.) 8.09 9.45

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

(Sgd.)

Mr. Yasantha Kumara Financial ControllerThe Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

(Sgd.) (Sgd.) Mr. W A T Fernando Mr. C S R S Anthony Director Director 25th April 2022 Colombo

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022