Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st Dec-22

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Rs. Rs. (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents 33,521,779 14,265,035 Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost 105,433,266 40,167,893 Financial Assets measured at FVTPL 26,828,320,731 8,075,894,286 Amount due from Related Companies 2,454,985 886,146 Other Receivables 17,986,071 23,966,904 Deferred Tax Asset 12,581,894 43,977,351 Intangible Assets 1,382,931 932,103 Right-of-use Asset 8,149,308 11,205,302 Equipment 3,779,366 3,595,286 Total Assets 27,013,610,332 8,214,890,307 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost 22,287,504,569 5,465,983,373 Amounts due to Related Companies 4,144,220 7,046,054 Other Payables 139,728,898 9,592,308 Lease Liability 8,954,720 11,772,683 Retirement Benefit Obligation 40,529,586 38,506,345 Income Tax Payable 284,725,344 14,234,307 Total Liabilities 22,765,587,337 5,547,135,070 EQUITY Stated Capital 723,348,421 723,348,421 Special Risk Reserve 802,825,793 644,799,017 Retained Earnings 2,721,848,781 1,299,607,799 Total Equity 4,248,022,995 2,667,755,237 Total Liabilities and Equity 27,013,610,332 8,214,890,307 NAPS (Rs.) 12.90 8.10

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd.

…................................

Ms. Shalini Goonesekera

Manager Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.