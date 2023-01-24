Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Alliance PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALT.N0000   LK0477N00006

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

(CALT.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-22
33.00 LKR   +6.45%
04:57aCapital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st Dec-22
PU
2022Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statement period ended 30th September 2022
PU
2022Capital Alliance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st Dec-22

01/24/2023 | 04:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2022

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE

QUARTER ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

Note

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest Income

2

1,261,457,490

159,937,408

2,524,036,551

381,409,698

Interest Expenses

3

(818,238,511)

(86,557,003)

(1,657,383,097)

(220,335,761)

Net Interest Income

443,218,979

73,380,405

866,653,454

161,073,937

Gains/ (Losses) arise from Financial Assets

Measured at FVTPL

4

1,081,705,463

(181,240,748)

1,493,955,381

(189,663,500)

Direct Expenses

(1,636,253)

(1,890,969)

(5,286,063)

(5,040,918)

Other Income

1,230

1,009,159

26,496

7,414,574

Net Operating Income

1,523,289,419

(108,742,153)

2,355,349,268

(26,215,908)

Operating Expenses

Personnel Expenses

(31,603,083)

(31,601,906)

(83,197,144)

(82,313,485)

Depreciation and Amortisation

(1,670,293)

(1,865,039)

(4,975,482)

(6,060,341)

Other Expenses

5

(90,848,758)

(30,473,423)

(385,022,389)

(70,669,447)

Profit Before Tax

1,399,167,285

(172,682,521)

1,882,154,253

(185,259,182)

Income Tax Expenses

6

(197,924,333)

27,317,790

(301,886,495)

31,095,271

Profit for the period

1,201,242,952

(145,364,731)

1,580,267,758

(154,163,911)

Other Comprehensive Income

Other Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

1,201,242,952

(145,364,731)

1,580,267,758

(154,163,911)

Basic/Diluted Earnings/ (Loss) per Share (Rs.)

7

3.65

(0.49)

4.80

(0.53)

2

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT

31-Dec-22

31-Mar-22

Rs.

Rs.

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash and Cash Equivalents

33,521,779

14,265,035

Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost

105,433,266

40,167,893

Financial Assets measured at FVTPL

26,828,320,731

8,075,894,286

Amount due from Related Companies

2,454,985

886,146

Other Receivables

17,986,071

23,966,904

Deferred Tax Asset

12,581,894

43,977,351

Intangible Assets

1,382,931

932,103

Right-of-use Asset

8,149,308

11,205,302

Equipment

3,779,366

3,595,286

Total Assets

27,013,610,332

8,214,890,307

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost

22,287,504,569

5,465,983,373

Amounts due to Related Companies

4,144,220

7,046,054

Other Payables

139,728,898

9,592,308

Lease Liability

8,954,720

11,772,683

Retirement Benefit Obligation

40,529,586

38,506,345

Income Tax Payable

284,725,344

14,234,307

Total Liabilities

22,765,587,337

5,547,135,070

EQUITY

Stated Capital

723,348,421

723,348,421

Special Risk Reserve

802,825,793

644,799,017

Retained Earnings

2,721,848,781

1,299,607,799

Total Equity

4,248,022,995

2,667,755,237

Total Liabilities and Equity

27,013,610,332

8,214,890,307

NAPS (Rs.)

12.90

8.10

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd.

…................................

Ms. Shalini Goonesekera

Manager Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Sgd.

Sgd.

Mr. W A T Fernando

Mr. C S R S Anthony

Director

Director

23rd January 2023

Colombo

3

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

Stated Capital

Special Risk

Retained

Total

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01st April 2021

Profit for the Period

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Total Comprehensive Income

Dividend Paid

Transferred To the Special Risk Reserve Ordinary Share Capital Issued - IPO

Balance as at 31st December 2021

311,576,061

-

-

-

-

-

411,772,360

723,348,421

644,799,017

-

-

-

-

(15,419,391)

-

629,379,626

1,767,072,220

(154,163,911)

-

(154,163,911)

(300,250,675)

15,419,391

-

1,328,077,025

2,723,447,298

(154,163,911)

-

(154,163,911)

(300,250,675)

-

411,772,360

2,680,805,072

Balance as at 01st April 2022

Profit for the Period

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Total Comprehensive Income Transferred To the Special Risk Reserve

Balance as at 31st December 2022

723,348,421

-

-

-

-

723,348,421

644,799,017

-

-

-

158,026,776

802,825,793

1,299,607,799

1,580,267,758

-

1,580,267,758

(158,026,776)

2,721,848,781

2,667,755,237

1,580,267,758

-

1,580,267,758

-

4,248,022,995

4

CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

Rs.

Rs.

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from Operating Activities

Interest Receipts

501,201,563

469,545,736

Interest Payments

(1,913,293,007)

(234,801,415)

Payment of Direct Expenses

(5,286,063)

(5,040,918)

Other Receipts

26,496

7,414,574

Cash payments to Employees and Other payments

(464,587,911)

(148,652,920)

Operating profit/ (Loss) before changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities

(1,881,938,923)

88,465,057

(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost

(65,055,215)

(2,044,172,775)

(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets measured at FVTPL

(15,235,846,234)

8,703,436,444

(Increase)/Decrease in Other Receivables

5,980,833

(2,729,414)

(Increase)/Decrease in Amount due from Related Companies

(1,568,839)

(2,452,324)

Increase/(Decrease) in Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost

17,077,431,106

(6,567,791,261)

Increase/(Decrease) in Amount due to Related Companies

(2,901,834)

(76,365,161)

Increase/(Decrease) in Other Payable

130,136,590

19,177,757

Net cash from Operating Activities

26,237,485

117,568,323

Gratuity Paid

(925,003)

-

Income Taxes Paid

-

(146,411,408)

Net cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities

25,312,482

(28,843,085)

Cash flows from Investing Activities

Purchase of Equipment

(1,669,677)

(2,112,971)

Purchase of Intangible Assets

(884,719)

(205,500)

Net cash used in Investing Activities

(2,554,396)

(2,318,471)

Cash flows from Financing Activities

Issue of Ordinary Shares - IPO

-

411,772,360

Dividend Paid

-

(300,250,675)

Lease Payments

(3,501,342)

(3,183,041)

Net cash from / (used in) Financing Activities

(3,501,342)

108,338,644

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

19,256,744

77,177,088

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

14,265,035

10,472,382

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

33,521,779

87,649,470

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capital Alliance Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 09:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
04:57aCapital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st Dec-22
PU
2022Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statement period ended 30th September 2022
PU
2022Capital Alliance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
2022Capital Alliance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Capital Alliance : Interim financial statements for the quarter ended 30th june 2022
PU
2022Capital Alliance : Annual Report - 2021/2022
PU
2022287,089,440 Ordinary Voting Shares of Capital Alliance PLC are subject to a Lock-Up Agr..
CI
2022AC Hotels by Marriott Unveils First Hotel in Australia with the Opening of AC Hotel by ..
AQ
2022Capital Alliance PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
2022Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements as of 31-03-2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12,8 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2022 -171 M -0,47 M -0,47 M
Net Debt 2022 3 183 M 8,72 M 8,72 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 871 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 492x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float -
Chart CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Capital Alliance PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Widanalage Ajith Terence Fernando Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Somadasa Palihawadana Managing Director
Dinesh Ajit de Zoysa Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Habaragamuralalage Mary Sharmali Perera Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
K. Angela Chellaraja Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director