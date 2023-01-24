Capital Alliance : Interim Financial Statements for the period ended 31st Dec-22
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31
st DECEMBER 2022
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE
QUARTER ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Note
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest Income
2
1,261,457,490
159,937,408
2,524,036,551
381,409,698
Interest Expenses
3
(818,238,511)
(86,557,003)
(1,657,383,097)
(220,335,761)
Net Interest Income
443,218,979
73,380,405
866,653,454
161,073,937
Gains/ (Losses) arise from Financial Assets
Measured at FVTPL
4
1,081,705,463
(181,240,748)
1,493,955,381
(189,663,500)
Direct Expenses
(1,636,253)
(1,890,969)
(5,286,063)
(5,040,918)
Other Income
1,230
1,009,159
26,496
7,414,574
Net Operating Income
1,523,289,419
(108,742,153)
2,355,349,268
(26,215,908)
Operating Expenses
Personnel Expenses
(31,603,083)
(31,601,906)
(83,197,144)
(82,313,485)
Depreciation and Amortisation
(1,670,293)
(1,865,039)
(4,975,482)
(6,060,341)
Other Expenses
5
(90,848,758)
(30,473,423)
(385,022,389)
(70,669,447)
Profit Before Tax
1,399,167,285
(172,682,521)
1,882,154,253
(185,259,182)
Income Tax Expenses
6
(197,924,333)
27,317,790
(301,886,495)
31,095,271
Profit for the period
1,201,242,952
(145,364,731)
1,580,267,758
(154,163,911)
Other Comprehensive Income
Other Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
1,201,242,952
(145,364,731)
1,580,267,758
(154,163,911)
Basic/Diluted Earnings/ (Loss) per Share (Rs.)
7
3.65
(0.49)
4.80
(0.53)
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Rs.
Rs.
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
33,521,779
14,265,035
Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost
105,433,266
40,167,893
Financial Assets measured at FVTPL
26,828,320,731
8,075,894,286
Amount due from Related Companies
2,454,985
886,146
Other Receivables
17,986,071
23,966,904
Deferred Tax Asset
12,581,894
43,977,351
Intangible Assets
1,382,931
932,103
Right-of-use Asset
8,149,308
11,205,302
Equipment
3,779,366
3,595,286
Total Assets
27,013,610,332
8,214,890,307
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost
22,287,504,569
5,465,983,373
Amounts due to Related Companies
4,144,220
7,046,054
Other Payables
139,728,898
9,592,308
Lease Liability
8,954,720
11,772,683
Retirement Benefit Obligation
40,529,586
38,506,345
Income Tax Payable
284,725,344
14,234,307
Total Liabilities
22,765,587,337
5,547,135,070
EQUITY
Stated Capital
723,348,421
723,348,421
Special Risk Reserve
802,825,793
644,799,017
Retained Earnings
2,721,848,781
1,299,607,799
Total Equity
4,248,022,995
2,667,755,237
Total Liabilities and Equity
27,013,610,332
8,214,890,307
NAPS (Rs.)
12.90
8.10
These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd.
…................................
Ms. Shalini Goonesekera
Manager Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Sgd.
Sgd.
…
…
Mr. W A T Fernando
Mr. C S R S Anthony
Director
Director
23
rd January 2023
Colombo
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31
ST DECEMBER 2022
Stated Capital
Special Risk
Retained
Total
Reserve
Earnings
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01
st April 2021
Profit for the Period
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Total Comprehensive Income
Dividend Paid
Transferred To the Special Risk Reserve Ordinary Share Capital Issued - IPO
Balance as at 31
st December 2021
311,576,061
-
-
-
-
-
411,772,360
723,348,421
644,799,017
-
-
-
-
(15,419,391)
-
629,379,626
1,767,072,220
(154,163,911)
-
(154,163,911)
(300,250,675)
15,419,391
-
1,328,077,025
2,723,447,298
(154,163,911)
-
(154,163,911)
(300,250,675)
-
411,772,360
2,680,805,072
Balance as at 01
st April 2022
Profit for the Period
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period Total Comprehensive Income Transferred To the Special Risk Reserve
Balance as at 31
st December 2022
723,348,421
-
-
-
-
723,348,421
644,799,017
-
-
-
158,026,776
802,825,793
1,299,607,799
1,580,267,758
-
1,580,267,758
(158,026,776)
2,721,848,781
2,667,755,237
1,580,267,758
-
1,580,267,758
-
4,248,022,995
CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
31-Dec-22
31-Dec-21
Rs.
Rs.
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from Operating Activities
Interest Receipts
501,201,563
469,545,736
Interest Payments
(1,913,293,007)
(234,801,415)
Payment of Direct Expenses
(5,286,063)
(5,040,918)
Other Receipts
26,496
7,414,574
Cash payments to Employees and Other payments
(464,587,911)
(148,652,920)
Operating profit/ (Loss) before changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
(1,881,938,923)
88,465,057
(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets measured at Amortised Cost
(65,055,215)
(2,044,172,775)
(Increase)/Decrease in Financial Assets measured at FVTPL
(15,235,846,234)
8,703,436,444
(Increase)/Decrease in Other Receivables
5,980,833
(2,729,414)
(Increase)/Decrease in Amount due from Related Companies
(1,568,839)
(2,452,324)
Increase/(Decrease) in Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost
17,077,431,106
(6,567,791,261)
Increase/(Decrease) in Amount due to Related Companies
(2,901,834)
(76,365,161)
Increase/(Decrease) in Other Payable
130,136,590
19,177,757
Net cash from Operating Activities
26,237,485
117,568,323
Gratuity Paid
(925,003)
-
Income Taxes Paid
-
(146,411,408)
Net cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities
25,312,482
(28,843,085)
Cash flows from Investing Activities
Purchase of Equipment
(1,669,677)
(2,112,971)
Purchase of Intangible Assets
(884,719)
(205,500)
Net cash used in Investing Activities
(2,554,396)
(2,318,471)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Issue of Ordinary Shares - IPO
-
411,772,360
Dividend Paid
-
(300,250,675)
Lease Payments
(3,501,342)
(3,183,041)
Net cash from / (used in) Financing Activities
(3,501,342)
108,338,644
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
19,256,744
77,177,088
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
14,265,035
10,472,382
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
33,521,779
87,649,470
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Capital Alliance Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 09:56:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
Sales 2022
12,8 M
0,04 M
0,04 M
Net income 2022
-171 M
-0,47 M
-0,47 M
Net Debt 2022
3 183 M
8,72 M
8,72 M
P/E ratio 2022
-16,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
10 871 M
29,8 M
29,8 M
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
492x
Nbr of Employees
20
Free-Float
-
Chart CAPITAL ALLIANCE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.