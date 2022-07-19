Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Appreciation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTA   ZAE000208245

CAPITAL APPRECIATION LIMITED

(CTA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
1.750 ZAR   +7.36%
09:14aCAPITAL APPRECIATION : Appointment of Lead Independent Director
PU
07/01CAPITAL APPRECIATION : Dealings in Securities by Director
PU
06/03Capital Appreciation Limited Announces Demise of Jacob “Meyer” Kahn as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Appreciation : Appointment of Lead Independent Director

07/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Appreciation Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 2014/253277/06) Share code: CTA ISIN: ZAE000208245 ("CAPPREC", or the "Group")

APPOINTMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Board has pleasure in advising that Mr Kuseni Dlamini has been appointed as Lead Independent non- executive Director of Capital Appreciation Limited, replacing Mr Meyer Kahn, who passed away in June 2022.

Kuseni was appointed to the Board of Capital Appreciation in May 2018 and has extensive knowledge and experience of the Group's business.

Kuseni is currently the Chairman of Massmart Holdings and Chairman of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings. Kuseni is the former CEO of Old Mutual South Africa and Emerging Markets and was also the Head of Anglo American South Africa, Member of the Executive Committee of Anglo American pie in London and a Director of Anglo Platinum. He is also a member of the Council of the University of Pretoria and a former Chairman of the Board of South African National Parks (SANParks). Kuseni is a graduate of the University of KwaZulu-Natal where he graduated with a BA (Hons) and Oxford University where he graduated with a MPhil and was also a Rhodes Scholar.

CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE NOMINATIONS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Victor Sekese, who has been a non-executive director of Capital Appreciation Limited from the date of our listing in 2015 has, in addition to being Chairman of the Board Audit and Risk and Opportunity Committee, also been appointed as a member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee

19 July 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Capital Appreciation Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 13:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITAL APPRECIATION LIMITED
09:14aCAPITAL APPRECIATION : Appointment of Lead Independent Director
PU
07/01CAPITAL APPRECIATION : Dealings in Securities by Director
PU
06/03Capital Appreciation Limited Announces Demise of Jacob “Meyer” Kahn as Lead I..
CI
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Capital Appreciation Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
CI
06/02Capital Appreciation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
06/02CAPITAL APPRECIATION : Audited summarised consolidated financial results for the year ende..
PU
06/02CAPITAL APPRECIATION : Audited summarised consolidated financial results for the year ende..
PU
06/02Capital Appreciation Limited Announces Final Cash Dividend Declaration, Payable 27 June..
CI
06/02CAPITAL APPRECIATION LIMITED : Financial report
CO
06/02CAPITAL APPRECIATION LIMITED : Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 831 M - -
Net income 2022 163 M - -
Net cash 2022 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 2 151 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart CAPITAL APPRECIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capital Appreciation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Reuven Pimstein Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bradley Jonathan Sacks Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Charles Salomon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Ivan Sacks Non-Executive Chairman
Bukelwa Bulo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL APPRECIATION LIMITED2.94%126
INTUIT INC.-39.64%109 516
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.73%57 244
ADYEN N.V.-32.94%48 814
WORLDLINE-26.04%10 362
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-51.46%7 515