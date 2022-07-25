Capital Appreciation : Availability of the 2022 Integrated Report and Notice of the Annual General Meeting

The Capital Appreciation Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 2014/253277/06) Share Code: CTA

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 INTEGRATED REPORT AND NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Integrated Report for the year ended 31 March 2022 is available on the Company's website (www.capitalappreciation.co.za) with effect from Monday, 25 July 2022.

The Group and Company Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 are available on the Company's website and contain no modifications to the audited summarised consolidated financial results, published on Stock Exchange News Services on 2 June 2022. The Group and Company Audited Financial Statements of the Company were audited by Ernst & Young Inc. and their unqualified report is available for inspection at the registered offices of the Company.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 14h00 on Wednesday, 7 September 2022, by way of electronic communication, on the lumiagm platform (www.web.lumiagm.com), in order to transact business as stated in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. The record date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate and vote at the Annual General Meeting is Friday, 2 September 2022 and the last day to trade in the Company's shares is Tuesday, 30 August 2022.

