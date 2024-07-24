Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Broad Based Growth and Expanding Margin Leading to a 25% Net Income Increase from the Prior Quarter
July 22, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
Second Quarter 2024 Results
Net Income of $8.2 million, or $0.59 per share
Net Income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), of $8.3 million, or $0.59 per share
Net Interest Income increased $2.1 million, or 5.9%, from 1Q 2024
Net Interest Margin ("NIM") increased to 6.46% as compared to 6.24% (1Q 2024)
Core NIM, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1) increased to 4.00% as compared to 3.85% (1Q 2024)
Loan Growth of $57.1 million, or 11.7% annualized for 2Q 2024
Deposit Growth of $94.7 million, or 19.0% annualized for 2Q 2024; Noninterest bearing deposits increased $18.8 million, or 11.3% annualized from 1Q 2024
Cash dividend of $0.10 per share declared, or 25% higher than the prior quarter
ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024, compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024, and $7.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2023. Net income,
as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was $8.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024.
The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2024. The dividend declared of $0.10 is $0.02, or 25.0% higher than the prior quarter dividend reflecting the strength of earnings and capital position. The Company has increased its dividend each year since it first started paying dividends in 2021.
"All of our businesses continued to make progress in the second quarter with sustained loan and deposit growth, increased credit card accounts and revenue growth, mortgage banking income growth, and continued credit stability," said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "These positive trends drove stable deposit costs, record net interest income, and increased net interest margin. We were also pleased to receive approval for our pending acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. from the Federal Reserve and we continue to work towards obtaining all approvals and closing requirements. IFHI's expertise in niche C&I lending will further diversify our lending and fee generating capabilities while enhancing shareholder value."
"The Board is very pleased with the second quarter results and, in particular, with the improvement in our NIM and the growth of our loan and deposit balances. If the economy cooperates, we anticipate these improvements will result in continued steady growth in our EPS and TBV," said Steven J Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. "We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to smartly grow enterprise value of the Company, while continually expanding and improving the services and products we offer to our customers."
- Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Pending Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.
Regarding the previously announced pending merger with Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFHI"), the Company incurred pre-taxmerger-related expenses of $0.1 million for the second quarter 2024 compared to $0.7 million for the first quarter 2024, consistent with modeled expectations.
On July 9, 2024, the Company received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, acting on delegated authority from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, for the proposed merger of IFHI with and into the Company. Completion of the merger remains subject to the approval of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the approval of the Company's and IFHI's shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The special meeting of the Company will be held on August 15, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses.
Second Quarter 2024
First Quarter 2024
Income
Income
(in thousands
Before
Diluted
Before
Diluted
except per share
Income
Income Tax
Earnings per
Income
Income Tax
Earnings per
data)
Taxes
Expense
Net Income
Share
Taxes
Expense
Net Income
Share
GAAP Earnings
$
10,933
$
2,728
$
8,205
$
0.59
$
8,624
$
2,062
$
6,562
$
0.47
Add: Merger-
Related Expenses
83
21
62
712
174
538
Non-GAAP
Earnings
$
11,016
$
2,749
$
8,267
$
0.59
$
9,336
$
2,236
$
7,100
$
0.51
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Income
Before
Diluted
Income
Income Tax
Earnings per
(in thousands except per share data)
Taxes
Expense
Net Income
Share
GAAP Earnings
$
19,557
$
4,790
$
14,767
$
1.06
Add: Merger-Related Expenses
795
195
600
Non-GAAP Earnings
$
20,352
$
4,985
$
15,367
$
1.10
Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
Earnings Summary - Net income of $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, increased $1.6 million compared to $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024. Net income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was $8.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024 compared to $7.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024.
Net interest income of $37.1 million increased $2.1 million compared to $35.0 million for the first quarter 2024. Interest income of $50.6 million increased $2.2 million compared to $48.4 million for the first quarter 2024, primarily due to interest income from $65.3 million in average portfolio loan growth. Interest expense of $13.6 million increased $0.2 million compared to $13.4 million for the first quarter 2024 as interest expense from time deposits increased $0.3 million as growth in average balances increased $15.9 million.
The provision for credit losses was $3.4 million, an increase of $0.7 million from the first quarter 2024 primarily driven by unsecured credit card loan growth in the quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $1.9 million in the second quarter including $1.5 million from credit card related loans and $0.4 million from residential loans. Net charge-offs totaled $2.0 million in the first quarter 2024 including $1.7 million from credit card related loans and $0.3 million from commercial loans. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.53%.
Noninterest income of $6.9 million increased $0.9 million compared to $6.0 million for the first quarter 2024. Mortgage banking revenue increased $0.5 million primarily due to increased mortgage loans sold while credit card fees increased $0.4 million primarily related to interchange income.
Noninterest expense of $29.5 million remained stable as compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter 2024. Within this category, variances included the following:
Salaries and employee benefits of $13.3 million increased $0.4 million due to an increase in base salaries expense of $0.2 million, incentive based compensation expense of $0.1 million and a decrease in deferred salary expense (an increase in expense) of $0.1 million as we continue to invest in talent.
Occupancy and equipment expense of $1.9 million increased $0.3 million related to software licensing expense to support business growth.
Merger-related expenses totaled $0.1 million in the second quarter 2024 as compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter 2024, consistent with modeled expectations. Primarily all merger-related expenses have been related to professional fees including legal fees, third party consulting fees and other outside service provider expenses.
Income tax expense of $2.7 million, or 25.0% of pre-tax income for the second quarter 2024, increased $0.7 million from $2.1 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for the first quarter 2024, reflective of an increase in the weighted average state income tax rate.
Performance and Efficiency Ratios - Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.40% and 12.53%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.15% and 10.19%, respectively, for the three months ended
March 31, 2024.
Annualized ROAA and annualized ROAE, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), were 1.41% and 12.62%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.24% and 11.03%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
The efficiency ratio was 67.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 71.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The efficiency ratio, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was 66.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 70.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Balance Sheet - Total assets of $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $114.3 million, or 4.9%, from March 31, 2024.
Cash and cash equivalents of $136.5 million at June 30, 2024 increased $51.3 million from March 31, 2024, as total deposits increased $94.7 million, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $10.0 million, partially offset by an increase in total portfolio loans of $57.1 million.
Total portfolio loans of $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $57.1 million, or 2.9% growth from March 31, 2024. Total average loans increased $65.3 million quarter over quarter.
Total deposits of $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $94.7 million, or 4.7% growth, from March 31, 2024, while total average deposits increased $53.2 million quarter over quarter. The increase in deposits, when comparing June 30, 2024 to March 31, 2024, includes $18.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits primarily related to growth in title company deposit balances. Average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 99.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased from 98.46% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available for sale and had a fair market value of $207.9 million, or 8.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2024 up from $202.3 million at March 31, 2024. The amortized cost of the investment securities portfolio was $227.1 million, with an effective duration of 2.92 years. U.S. Treasury securities represented 64.3% of the overall investment portfolio at June 30, 2024. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio decreased $0.5 million during the quarter to $13.1 million as of June 30, 2024, which represents 4.9% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held to maturity investment securities portfolio.
Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin increased to 6.46% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Core Net Interest Margin, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1) increased to 4.00% and included 4 basis points from interest income recognized from nonaccrual loans as compared to 3.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.82% increased 19 basis points compared to the first quarter 2024. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), of 7.04% for the second quarter 2024, increased 8 basis points primarily from portfolio turnover. New portfolio loans (excluding credit card loans) originated in the second quarter 2024 totaled $112.3 million with a weighted average yield of 8.25% as compared to $122.7 million with a weighted average yield of 8.24% in the first quarter 2024.
The average rate on total deposits of 2.64% for the second quarter 2024 decreased 3 basis points from the first quarter 2024, primarily driven by title company balance growth in low and no interest bearing deposits.
Deposits - Total deposits at June 30, 2024 increased by $94.7 million, or 4.7% unannualized growth, compared to March 31, 2024, primarily driven by growth in low interest-bearing demand and noninterest-bearing deposits from title companies of $86.4 million.
Noninterest-bearing deposits of $684.6 million increased $18.8 million, or 2.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. Interest- bearing deposits of $1.4 billion increased $76.0 million, or 5.7%, compared to March 31, 2024 including an increase in interest-bearing demand accounts of $72.1 million. Brokered time deposits totaled $155.1 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $5.5 million from March 31, 2024.
Cost of Interest-BearingLiabilities - Growth in interest-bearing demand accounts resulted in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreasing to 3.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.90% for the first quarter 2024.
Average interest-bearing demand accounts of $216.2 million increased $33.0 million, or 18.0%, compared to March 31, 2024.
Average time deposits of $465.8 million increased $15.9 million, or 3.5%, compared to March 31, 2024.
Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $653.0 million increased $15.9 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2024, and represented 32.5% of total average deposits at June 30, 2024.
Capital Positions - As of June 30, 2024, the Company reported a robust common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.08%, compared to 14.92% at March
31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company maintains regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.
Credit Metrics and Asset Quality - The allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.53% at June 30, 2024 as compared to an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.49% at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets decreased 4 basis points to 0.58% of total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.62% at March 31, 2024 as a result of a decrease in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 to $14.1 million compared to $14.4 million at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024 special mention loans totaled $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $27.5 million, or 1.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, substandard loans totaled $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $14.1 million, or .7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024.
Consistent Tangible Book Value Growth - Tangible book value per common share(1) grew 3.1% to $19.26 at June 30, 2024 when compared to March 31, 2024. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets during any of the periods presented and therefore, tangible book value
per share(1) is equal to book value per share.
Liquidity - Total sources of available borrowings at June 30, 2024 totaled $764.2 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $570.2 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $118.0 million.
Commercial Bank
Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $47.4 million, to $1.9 billion, gross, at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024. The increase in portfolio loans, as disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights includes residential real estate loans of $24.2 million, lender finance loans of $19.8 million and commercial real estate loans of $8.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in business equity lines of credit of $11.8 million. Lender finance loans are loans to companies used to purchase finance receivables or to extend financing to the underlying obligors and are secured primarily by the finance receivables held by our borrowers.
Net Interest Income - Interest income of $33.9 million increased $1.4 million compared to $32.5 million for the first quarter 2024, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $13.3 million increased $0.2 million, driven by an increase in average balances in the second quarter 2024.
Credit Metrics - Nonperforming assets decreased 4 basis points to 0.58% of total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.62% at March 31, 2024 as a result of a decrease in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 to $14.1 million compared to $14.4 million at March 31, 2024.
The following tables present non-owner-occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and multi-family loans and the weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV").
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, including multi-family
As of June 30, 2024
% of
Non-Owner-
Occupied
Weighted
Commercial
% of Total
Average Loan
Real Estate
Portfolio Loans,
(in thousands)
Amount
Size
Average LTV(1)
Loans
Gross
Loan type:
Multi-family
$
156,744
$
1,823
56.1%
Not Applicable
7.7%
Retail
$
113,697
$
1,458
54.2%
28.7%
5.6%
Mixed use
94,143
1,177
51.3%
23.7%
4.6%
Industrial
61,992
1,127
54.6%
15.6%
3.1%
Hotel
75,427
4,190
50.8%
19.0%
3.7%
Office
13,699
527
63.1%
3.4%
0.7%
Other
38,122
1,733
48.2%
9.6%
1.9%
Total non-owner-occupied commercial real
$
397,080
$
1,423
52.7%
100.0%
19.6%
estate loans
Total portfolio loans, gross
$
2,028,367
Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans
As of June 30, 2024
% of Owner-
Weighted
Occupied
% of Total
Average Loan
Commercial Real
Portfolio Loans,
(in thousands)
Amount
Size
Average LTV(1)
Estate Loans
Gross
Loan type:
Industrial
$
78,596
$
1,191
53.3%
24.6%
3.9%
Office
42,876
621
57.1%
13.4%
2.1%
Retail
40,596
766
59.1%
12.7%
2.0%
Mixed use
17,657
929
65.6%
5.5%
0.9%
Other(2)
139,644
2,971
61.2%
43.8%
6.9%
Total owner-occupied commercial real estate
$
319,369
$
1,257
58.7%
100.0%
15.7%
loans
Total portfolio loans, gross
$
2,028,367
- The weighted average LTV of the loan categories previously mentioned are calculated by reference to the most recent appraisal of the property securing each loan.
- Other owner-occupied commercial real estate loans include special purpose loans of $58.3 million, skilled nursing loans of $53.8 million, and other loans of $27.5 million.
Classified and Criticized Loans - At June 30, 2024, special mention loans totaled $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $27.5 million, or 1.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, substandard loans totaled $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $14.1 million, or 0.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024.
OpenSky ™
Revenues - Total revenue of $20.2 million increased $1.3 million from the first quarter 2024. Interest income of $15.8 million increased $0.9 million from the first quarter 2024. Average OpenSky ™ loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $111.3 million for the second quarter 2024, increased $0.8 million, or 0.7%, compared to $110.5 million for the first quarter 2024. Noninterest income of $4.4 million increased $0.5 million from the first quarter 2024 primarily related to interchange income.
Noninterest Expense - Total noninterest expense of $13.8 million increased $0.2 million from the first quarter 2024 primarily related to data
processing expense.
Loan and Deposit Balances - OpenSky ™ loan balances, net of reserves, of $122.2 million at June 30, 2024 increased by $10.3 million, or 9.2%, compared to $111.9 million at March 31, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $173.5 million at June 30, 2024 increased $1.7 million, or 1.0%, compared to $171.8 million at March 31, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $33.6 million at June 30, 2024 increased $5.1 million, or 17.7%,
compared to $28.5 million at March 31, 2024. During the second quarter 2024, the number of OpenSky ™ credit card accounts increased by 10,784 to 537,734 from March 31, 2024.
OpenSky ™ Credit - Card delinquencies remained stable in the second quarter 2024 when compared to the first quarter 2024. The provision for credit losses increased $0.7 million compared to the first quarter 2024 as card balances, net of reserves, increased $10.3 million during the second quarter 2024 as compared to a decrease of $11.4 million during the first quarter 2024.
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
2Q24 vs 1Q24
2Q24 vs 2Q23
(in thousands except per
June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024June 30, 2023
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
share data)
Earnings Summary
Interest income
$
Interest expense
Net interest income
Provision for credit losses
Provision for credit losses
on unfunded commitments
Noninterest income
Noninterest expense
Income before income
taxes
Income tax expense
Net income
$
50,615
$
48,369
$
45,080
$
2,246
4.6%
$
5,535
12.3%
13,558
13,361
9,740
197
1.5%
3,818
39.2%
37,057
35,008
35,340
2,049
5.9%
1,717
4.9%
3,417
2,727
2,862
690
25.3%
555
19.4%
104
142
-
(38)
(26.8 )%
104
- %
6,890
5,972
6,687
918
15.4%
203
3.0%
29,493
29,487
29,592
6
- %
(99)
(0.3 )%
10,933
8,624
9,573
2,309
26.8%
1,360
14.2%
2,728
2,062
2,255
666
32.3%
473
21.0%
8,205
$
6,562
$
7,318
$
1,643
25.0%
$
887
12.1%
Pre-taxpre-provision net
revenue ("PPNR") (1)
$
14,454
$
11,493
$
12,435
$
2,961
25.8%
$
2,019
16.2%
PPNR, as adjusted(1)
$
14,537
$
12,205
$
12,435
$
2,332
19.1%
$
2,102
16.9%
Common Share Data
Earnings per share - Basic $
0.59
$
0.47
$
0.52
$
0.12
25.5%
$
0.07
13.5%
Earnings per share -
Diluted
$
0.59
$
0.47
$
0.52
$
0.12
25.5%
$
0.07
13.5%
Earnings per share -
Diluted, as adjusted(1)
$
0.59
$
0.51
$
0.52
$
0.08
15.7%
$
0.07
13.5%
Weighted average
common shares - Basic
13,895
13,919
14,025
Weighted average
common shares - Diluted
13,895
13,919
14,059
Return Ratios
Return on average assets
(annualized)
1.40%
1.15%
1.34%
Return on average assets,
as adjusted
(annualized)(1)
1.41%
1.24%
1.34%
Return on average equity
(annualized)
12.53%
10.19%
12.30%
Return on average equity,
as adjusted
(annualized)(1)
12.62%
11.03%
12.30%
______________
- Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands except per share data)
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Summary
Interest income
$
98,984
$
88,496
$
10,488
11.9%
Interest expense
26,919
18,669
8,250
44.2%
Net interest income
72,065
69,827
2,238
3.2%
Provision for credit losses
6,144
4,522
1,622
35.9%
Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
246
(19)
265
(1,394.7)%
Noninterest income
12,862
12,713
149
1.2%
Noninterest expense
58,980
55,814
3,166
5.7%
Income before income taxes
19,557
22,223
(2,666)
(12.0)%
Income tax expense
4,790
5,170
(380)
(7.4)%
Net income
$
14,767
$
17,053
$
(2,286)
(13.4)%
Pre-taxpre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1)
$
25,947
$
26,726
$
(779)
(2.9)%
PPNR, as adjusted(1)
$
26,742
$
26,726
$
16
0.1%
Common Share Data
Earnings per share - Basic
$
1.06
$
1.21
$
(0.15)
(12.4)%
Earnings per share - Diluted
$
1.06
$
1.20
$
(0.14)
(11.7)%
Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1)
$
1.10
$
1.20
Weighted average common shares - Basic
13,907
14,092
Weighted average common shares - Diluted
13,907
14,210
Return Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.28%
1.59%
Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1)
1.33%
1.59%
Return on average equity (annualized)
11.37%
14.60%
Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)
11.83%
14.60%
______________
- Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands except per
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
2023
share data)
Balance Sheet
Highlights
Assets
$
2,438,583
$
2,227,866
9.5% $
2,324,238
$
2,226,176
$
2,272,484
Investment securities
available for sale
207,917
208,464
(0.3 )%
202,254
208,329
206,055
Mortgage loans held for
sale
19,219
10,146
89.4%
10,303
7,481
4,843
Portfolio loans
receivable (2)
2,021,588
1,838,131
10.0%
1,964,525
1,903,288
1,862,679
Allowance for credit
losses
30,832
27,495
12.1%
29,350
28,610
28,279
Deposits
2,100,428
1,934,361
8.6%
2,005,695
1,895,996
1,967,988
FHLB borrowings
32,000
22,000
45.5%
22,000
22,000
22,000
Other borrowed funds
12,062
12,062
- %
12,062
27,062
12,062
Total stockholders'
equity
267,854
237,435
12.8%
259,465
254,860
242,878
Tangible common equity
(1)
267,854
237,435
12.8%
259,465
254,860
242,878
Common shares
outstanding
13,910
13,981
(0.5 )%
13,890
13,923
13,893
Book value per share
$
19.26
$
16.98
13.4%
$
18.68
$
18.31
$
17.48
Tangible book value per
share (1)
$
19.26
$
16.98
13.4%
$
18.68
$
18.31
$
17.48
Dividends per share
$
0.08
$
0.06
33.3%
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.08
______________
- Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
- Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income of $37.1 million increased $1.7 million from $35.3 million in the same period in 2023. The net interest margin decreased 17 basis points to 6.46% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023 as the increase in cost of deposits, including money market accounts and time deposits, outpaced the increase in portfolio loan yields, including credit card loans. Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans(1), decreased to 4.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 4.06% for the same period in 2023.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, average interest earning assets increased $170.1 million, or 8.0%, to $2.3 billion as compared to the same period in 2023, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 36 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $164.4 million, or 13.2%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.86%, a 73 basis point increase from 3.13%.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $3.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by unsecured credit card loan growth. Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.9 million, or 0.39% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.35% on an annualized basis of average loans for the same period in 2023. Of the $1.9 million in net charge-offs during the second quarter 2024, $0.9 million related to secured and partially secured cards in the credit card portfolio and $0.6 million related to unsecured cards. Of the $1.6 million in net charge-offs during the second quarter 2023, $1.5 million related to secured and partially secured cards in the credit card portfolio and $0.1 million related to unsecured cards.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income of $6.9 million increased $0.2 million, or 3.0%, from the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue of $2.0 million increased $0.7 million due to an increase in salable originations. Credit card fees of $4.3 million decreased $0.4 million primarily related to lower interchange and other fee income.
Credit card loan balances, net of reserves, decreased by $0.7 million to $122.2 million as of June 30, 2024, from $122.9 million at June 30, 2023. The related deposit account balances decreased 7.0% to $173.5 million at June 30, 2024 when compared to $186.6 million at June 30, 2023, reflective of the reduction in the number of open secured card customer accounts year over year.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 67.11% compared to 70.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense of $29.5 million decreased $0.1 million, or 0.3%, from $29.6 million for the same period in 2023. The change includes decreases in professional fees of $0.8 million, advertising expense of $0.6 million, operational losses of $0.4 million and loan processing expense of $0.2 million. Offsetting increases include salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.1 million, occupancy and equipment expense of $0.3 million, data processing expense of $0.2 million, other operating expense of $0.2 million and merger-related expenses of $0.1 million.
Operating Results - Comparison of Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income of $72.1 million increased $2.2 million from the same period in 2023, primarily due to increased average balances of $182.2 million in portfolio loans combined with an 11 basis point increase in the yield on portfolio loans, offset by increases in the cost of funding. The net interest margin decreased 29 basis points to 6.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from the same
period in 2023. Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans(1), was 3.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.94% for the same period in 2023.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, average interest earning assets increased $160.3 million, or 7.6%, to $2.3 billion as compared to the same period in 2023, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 31 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $154.2 million, or 12.4%, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 85 basis points to 3.88% from 3.03%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $6.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million from the prior year, attributable primarily to portfolio loan growth and specific reserves of $1.1 million for collateral dependent loans at June 30, 2024 as compared to $0.3 million at June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $3.9 million, or 0.40% annualized of average portfolio loans, compared to $4.2 million, or 0.48% annualized of average portfolio loans, for the same period in 2023. The $3.9 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2024 was comprised primarily of credit card portfolio net charge-offs, with $2.1 million related to secured and partially secured cards while $1.1 million was related to unsecured cards.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income of $12.9 million increased $0.2 million, or 1.2%, from the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue of $3.4 million increased $1.0 million due to an increase in home loan sales while credit card fees of $8.2 million declined $0.7 million as the number of open customer accounts declined to 537,734 at June 30, 2024 from 540,058 year over year, which resulted in lower interchange and other fee income recognized compared to the prior year.
The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 69.45% compared to 67.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense of $59.0 million increased $3.2 million, or 5.7%, from the same period in 2023. The change includes increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.5 million, or 6.0%, advertising expense of $0.9 million, merger-related expenses of $0.8 million, occupancy and equipment expense of $0.7 million and other operating expenses of $0.7 million partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $1.3 million.
Financial Condition
Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $2.4 billion, an increase of $114.3 million, or 4.9%, from the balance at March 31, 2024 and an increase of $210.7 million, or 9.5%, from the balance at June 30, 2023.
Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $57.1 million, up 2.9% or 11.6% annualized, compared to March 31, 2024, and an increase of $183.5 million, or 10.0%, compared to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2023.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024, which increased the allowance for credit losses to $30.8 million, or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $1.5 million over the balance at March 31, 2024.
Nonperforming assets, which were comprised solely of nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2024, were $14.1 million, or 0.58% of total assets, down from $14.4 million, or 0.62% of total assets at March 31, 2024, and down from $15.7 million, or 0.71% of total assets at June 30, 2023.
Deposits were $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $94.7 million, or 4.7%, from the balance at March 31, 2024 and an increase of $166.1 million, or 8.6%, from the balance at June 30, 2023. Average deposits of $2.0 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $53.2 million, or 2.7%, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Rising interest rates have resulted in some customers moving balances from noninterest-bearing deposit accounts to interest-bearing deposit accounts. As a result of the migration, average noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased $23.3 million to $653.0 million as of June 30, 2024, as compared to June 30, 2023.
Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 compared to 35.8% at June 30, 2023. Uninsured deposits were approximately $923.7 million as of June 30, 2024, representing 44.0% of the Company's deposit portfolio, compared to$855.7 million, or 42.7%, at March 31, 2024, and $860.4 million, or 44.5%, at June 30, 2023.
Stockholders' equity increased to $267.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $259.5 million at March 31, 2024 and $237.4 million at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a "well-capitalized" institution.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
2024
2023
Interest income
Loans, including fees $
48,275
$
45,991
$
45,109
$
45,385
$
42,991
$
94,266
$
84,266
Investment securities
available for sale
1,308
1,251
1,083
1,089
1,266
2,559
2,643
Federal funds sold
1,032
2,159
and other
1,127
777
1,267
823
1,587
Total interest
50,615
98,984
income
48,369
46,969
47,741
45,080
88,496
Interest expense
Deposits
13,050
12,833
11,759
10,703
9,409
25,883
17,163
Borrowed funds
508
528
321
228
331
1,036
1,506
Total interest
13,558
26,919
expense
13,361
12,080
10,931
9,740
18,669
Net interest income
37,057
35,008
34,889
36,810
35,340
72,065
69,827
Provision for credit
losses
3,417
2,727
2,808
2,280
2,862
6,144
4,522
Provision for (release
of) credit losses on
unfunded
104
246
commitments
142
(106)
24
-
(19)
Net interest income
after provision for
33,536
65,675
credit losses
32,139
32,187
34,506
32,478
65,324
Noninterest income
Service charges on
deposits
200
207
240
250
245
407
474
Credit card fees
4,330
3,881
3,970
4,387
4,706
8,211
8,916
Mortgage banking
revenue
1,990
1,453
1,166
1,243
1,332
3,443
2,487
Other income
370
431
560
446
404
801
836
Total noninterest
6,890
12,862
income
5,972
5,936
6,326
6,687
12,713
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and
employee benefits
13,272
12,907
11,638
12,419
12,143
26,179
24,697
Occupancy and
equipment
1,864
1,613
1,573
1,351
1,536
3,477
2,749
Professional fees
1,769
1,947
1,930
2,358
2,608
3,716
4,982
Data processing
6,788
6,761
6,128
6,469
6,559
13,549
13,089
Advertising
2,072
2,032
1,433
1,565
2,646
4,104
3,163
Loan processing
476
371
198
426
660
847
1,009
Foreclosed real
estate expenses, net
-
1
-
1
-
1
6
Merger-related
expenses
83
712
-
-
-
795
-
Operational losses
782
931
1,490
953
1,206
1,713
2,170
Other operating
2,387
2,212
2,517
2,504
2,234
4,599
3,949
Total noninterest
29,493
58,980
expenses
29,487
26,907
28,046
29,592
55,814
Income before income
taxes
10,933
8,624
11,216
12,786
9,573
19,557
22,223
Income tax expense
2,728
2,062
2,186
2,998
2,255
4,790
5,170
Net income
$
8,205
$
6,562
$
9,030
$
9,788
$
7,318
$
14,767
$
17,053
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands except share data)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
2023
2023
June 30, 2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
19,294
$
12,361
$
14,513
$
13,767
$
18,619
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
institutions
117,160
72,787
39,044
130,428
100,343
Federal funds sold
57
56
407
1,957
376
Total cash and cash equivalents
136,511
85,204
53,964
146,152
119,338
Investment securities available for sale
207,917
202,254
208,329
206,055
208,464
Restricted investments
4,930
4,441
4,353
4,340
3,803
Loans held for sale
19,219
10,303
7,481
4,843
10,146
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees
and costs
2,021,588
1,964,525
1,903,288
1,862,679
1,838,131
Less allowance for credit losses
(30,832)
(29,350)
(28,610)
(28,279)
(27,495)
Total portfolio loans held for investment,
net
1,990,756
1,935,175
1,874,678
1,834,400
1,810,636
Premises and equipment, net
5,551
4,500
5,069
5,297
5,494
Accrued interest receivable
12,162
12,258
11,494
11,231
10,155
Deferred tax asset
12,150
12,311
12,252
13,644
13,616
Bank owned life insurance
38,414
38,062
37,711
37,315
37,041
Accounts receivable
1,336
11,637
1,055
696
450
Other assets
9,637
8,093
9,790
8,511
8,723
Total assets
$
2,438,583
$
2,324,238
$
2,226,176
$
2,272,484
$
2,227,866
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
684,574
$
665,812
$
617,373
$
680,803
$
693,129
Interest-bearing
1,415,854
1,339,883
1,278,623
1,287,185
1,241,232
Total deposits
2,100,428
2,005,695
1,895,996
1,967,988
1,934,361
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
32,000
22,000
22,000
22,000
22,000
Other borrowed funds
12,062
12,062
27,062
12,062
12,062
Accrued interest payable
6,573
6,009
5,583
5,204
3,029
Other liabilities
19,666
19,007
20,675
22,352
18,979
Total liabilities
2,170,729
2,064,773
1,971,316
2,029,606
1,990,431
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
139
139
139
139
140
Additional paid-in capital
55,005
54,229
54,473
54,549
55,856
Retained earnings
225,824
218,731
213,345
206,033
197,490
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,114)
(13,634)
(13,097)
(17,843)
(16,051)
Total stockholders' equity
267,854
259,465
254,860
242,878
237,435
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $
2,438,583
$
2,324,238
$
2,226,176
$
2,272,484
$
2,227,866
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Income/
Yield/
Outstanding
Income/
Yield/
Outstanding
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate(1)
Balance
Expense
Rate(1)
Balance
Expense
Rate(1)
(in thousands)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest-bearing
deposits
$
77,069
$
937
4.89%
$
84,531
$
1,049
4.99%
$
66,401
$
733
4.43%
Federal funds sold
56
1
7.18
56
1
7.18
1,638
20
4.90
Investment securities
available for sale
223,973
1,308
2.35
233,231
1,251
2.16
255,057
1,266
1.99
Restricted investments
5,435
94
6.96
4,601
77
6.73
4,185
71
6.80
Loans held for sale
7,907
132
6.71
4,872
83
6.85
7,047
111
6.32
Portfolio loans
receivable(2)(3)
1,992,630
48,143
9.72
1,927,372
45,908
9.58
1,802,608
42,879
9.54
Total interest earning
50,615
assets
2,307,070
8.82
2,254,663
48,369
8.63
2,136,936
45,080
8.46
Noninterest earning assets
46,798
44,571
47,415
Total assets
$
2,353,868
$
2,299,234
$
2,184,351
Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing
demand accounts
$
216,247
148
0.28
$
183,217
110
0.24
$
207,264
67
0.13
Savings
4,409
1
0.09
4,841
1
0.08
5,822
2
0.14
Money market accounts
671,240
7,032
4.21
682,414
7,136
4.21
625,515
5,411
3.47
Time deposits
465,822
5,869
5.07
449,963
5,586
4.99
366,421
3,929
4.30
Borrowed funds
54,863
508
3.72
58,963
528
3.60
43,183
331
3.07
Total interest-bearing
13,558
liabilities
1,412,581
3.86
1,379,398
13,361
3.90
1,248,205
9,740
3.13
