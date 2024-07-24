Capital Bancorp, Inc. Announces Broad Based Growth and Expanding Margin Leading to a 25% Net Income Increase from the Prior Quarter

July 22, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net Income of $8.2 million, or $0.59 per share

Net Income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), of $8.3 million, or $0.59 per share

Net Interest Income increased $2.1 million, or 5.9%, from 1Q 2024

Net Interest Margin ("NIM") increased to 6.46% as compared to 6.24% (1Q 2024)

Core NIM, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1) increased to 4.00% as compared to 3.85% (1Q 2024)

Loan Growth of $57.1 million, or 11.7% annualized for 2Q 2024

Deposit Growth of $94.7 million, or 19.0% annualized for 2Q 2024; Noninterest bearing deposits increased $18.8 million, or 11.3% annualized from 1Q 2024

Cash dividend of $0.10 per share declared, or 25% higher than the prior quarter

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024, compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024, and $7.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2023. Net income,

as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was $8.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2024. The dividend declared of $0.10 is $0.02, or 25.0% higher than the prior quarter dividend reflecting the strength of earnings and capital position. The Company has increased its dividend each year since it first started paying dividends in 2021.

"All of our businesses continued to make progress in the second quarter with sustained loan and deposit growth, increased credit card accounts and revenue growth, mortgage banking income growth, and continued credit stability," said Ed Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "These positive trends drove stable deposit costs, record net interest income, and increased net interest margin. We were also pleased to receive approval for our pending acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. from the Federal Reserve and we continue to work towards obtaining all approvals and closing requirements. IFHI's expertise in niche C&I lending will further diversify our lending and fee generating capabilities while enhancing shareholder value."

"The Board is very pleased with the second quarter results and, in particular, with the improvement in our NIM and the growth of our loan and deposit balances. If the economy cooperates, we anticipate these improvements will result in continued steady growth in our EPS and TBV," said Steven J Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. "We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to smartly grow enterprise value of the Company, while continually expanding and improving the services and products we offer to our customers."

  1. Reconciliations of the non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Pending Acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.

Regarding the previously announced pending merger with Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. ("IFHI"), the Company incurred pre-taxmerger-related expenses of $0.1 million for the second quarter 2024 compared to $0.7 million for the first quarter 2024, consistent with modeled expectations.

On July 9, 2024, the Company received regulatory approval from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, acting on delegated authority from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, for the proposed merger of IFHI with and into the Company. Completion of the merger remains subject to the approval of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the approval of the Company's and IFHI's shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The special meeting of the Company will be held on August 15, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to non-GAAP results excluding merger-related expenses.

Second Quarter 2024

First Quarter 2024

Income

Income

(in thousands

Before

Diluted

Before

Diluted

except per share

Income

Income Tax

Earnings per

Income

Income Tax

Earnings per

data)

Taxes

Expense

Net Income

Share

Taxes

Expense

Net Income

Share

GAAP Earnings

$

10,933

$

2,728

$

8,205

$

0.59

$

8,624

$

2,062

$

6,562

$

0.47

Add: Merger-

Related Expenses

83

21

62

712

174

538

Non-GAAP

Earnings

$

11,016

$

2,749

$

8,267

$

0.59

$

9,336

$

2,236

$

7,100

$

0.51

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Income

Before

Diluted

Income

Income Tax

Earnings per

(in thousands except per share data)

Taxes

Expense

Net Income

Share

GAAP Earnings

$

19,557

$

4,790

$

14,767

$

1.06

Add: Merger-Related Expenses

795

195

600

Non-GAAP Earnings

$

20,352

$

4,985

$

15,367

$

1.10

Note: The tax benefit associated with merger-related expenses has been adjusted to reflect the estimated nondeductible portion of the expenses.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Earnings Summary - Net income of $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, increased $1.6 million compared to $6.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024. Net income, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was $8.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2024 compared to $7.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2024.

Net interest income of $37.1 million increased $2.1 million compared to $35.0 million for the first quarter 2024. Interest income of $50.6 million increased $2.2 million compared to $48.4 million for the first quarter 2024, primarily due to interest income from $65.3 million in average portfolio loan growth. Interest expense of $13.6 million increased $0.2 million compared to $13.4 million for the first quarter 2024 as interest expense from time deposits increased $0.3 million as growth in average balances increased $15.9 million.

The provision for credit losses was $3.4 million, an increase of $0.7 million from the first quarter 2024 primarily driven by unsecured credit card loan growth in the quarter. Net charge-offs totaled $1.9 million in the second quarter including $1.5 million from credit card related loans and $0.4 million from residential loans. Net charge-offs totaled $2.0 million in the first quarter 2024 including $1.7 million from credit card related loans and $0.3 million from commercial loans. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.53%.

Noninterest income of $6.9 million increased $0.9 million compared to $6.0 million for the first quarter 2024. Mortgage banking revenue increased $0.5 million primarily due to increased mortgage loans sold while credit card fees increased $0.4 million primarily related to interchange income.

Noninterest expense of $29.5 million remained stable as compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter 2024. Within this category, variances included the following:

Salaries and employee benefits of $13.3 million increased $0.4 million due to an increase in base salaries expense of $0.2 million, incentive based compensation expense of $0.1 million and a decrease in deferred salary expense (an increase in expense) of $0.1 million as we continue to invest in talent.

Occupancy and equipment expense of $1.9 million increased $0.3 million related to software licensing expense to support business growth.

Merger-related expenses totaled $0.1 million in the second quarter 2024 as compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter 2024, consistent with modeled expectations. Primarily all merger-related expenses have been related to professional fees including legal fees, third party consulting fees and other outside service provider expenses.

Income tax expense of $2.7 million, or 25.0% of pre-tax income for the second quarter 2024, increased $0.7 million from $2.1 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for the first quarter 2024, reflective of an increase in the weighted average state income tax rate.

Performance and Efficiency Ratios - Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") and annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.40% and 12.53%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.15% and 10.19%, respectively, for the three months ended

March 31, 2024.

Annualized ROAA and annualized ROAE, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), were 1.41% and 12.62%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.24% and 11.03%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The efficiency ratio was 67.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 71.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The efficiency ratio, as adjusted to exclude the impact of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP)(1), was 66.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 70.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet - Total assets of $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $114.3 million, or 4.9%, from March 31, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $136.5 million at June 30, 2024 increased $51.3 million from March 31, 2024, as total deposits increased $94.7 million, and Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $10.0 million, partially offset by an increase in total portfolio loans of $57.1 million.

Total portfolio loans of $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $57.1 million, or 2.9% growth from March 31, 2024. Total average loans increased $65.3 million quarter over quarter.

Total deposits of $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024 increased $94.7 million, or 4.7% growth, from March 31, 2024, while total average deposits increased $53.2 million quarter over quarter. The increase in deposits, when comparing June 30, 2024 to March 31, 2024, includes $18.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits primarily related to growth in title company deposit balances. Average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio of 99.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased from 98.46% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available for sale and had a fair market value of $207.9 million, or 8.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2024 up from $202.3 million at March 31, 2024. The amortized cost of the investment securities portfolio was $227.1 million, with an effective duration of 2.92 years. U.S. Treasury securities represented 64.3% of the overall investment portfolio at June 30, 2024. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio decreased $0.5 million during the quarter to $13.1 million as of June 30, 2024, which represents 4.9% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held to maturity investment securities portfolio.

Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin increased to 6.46% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Core Net Interest Margin, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1) increased to 4.00% and included 4 basis points from interest income recognized from nonaccrual loans as compared to 3.85% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.82% increased 19 basis points compared to the first quarter 2024. The yield on portfolio loans, as adjusted to exclude the impact of credit card loans (non-GAAP)(1), of 7.04% for the second quarter 2024, increased 8 basis points primarily from portfolio turnover. New portfolio loans (excluding credit card loans) originated in the second quarter 2024 totaled $112.3 million with a weighted average yield of 8.25% as compared to $122.7 million with a weighted average yield of 8.24% in the first quarter 2024.

The average rate on total deposits of 2.64% for the second quarter 2024 decreased 3 basis points from the first quarter 2024, primarily driven by title company balance growth in low and no interest bearing deposits.

Deposits - Total deposits at June 30, 2024 increased by $94.7 million, or 4.7% unannualized growth, compared to March 31, 2024, primarily driven by growth in low interest-bearing demand and noninterest-bearing deposits from title companies of $86.4 million.

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $684.6 million increased $18.8 million, or 2.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. Interest- bearing deposits of $1.4 billion increased $76.0 million, or 5.7%, compared to March 31, 2024 including an increase in interest-bearing demand accounts of $72.1 million. Brokered time deposits totaled $155.1 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $5.5 million from March 31, 2024.

Cost of Interest-BearingLiabilities - Growth in interest-bearing demand accounts resulted in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreasing to 3.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.90% for the first quarter 2024.

Average interest-bearing demand accounts of $216.2 million increased $33.0 million, or 18.0%, compared to March 31, 2024.

Average time deposits of $465.8 million increased $15.9 million, or 3.5%, compared to March 31, 2024.

Average noninterest-bearing deposits of $653.0 million increased $15.9 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2024, and represented 32.5% of total average deposits at June 30, 2024.

Capital Positions - As of June 30, 2024, the Company reported a robust common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.08%, compared to 14.92% at March

31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company maintains regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality - The allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio was 1.53% at June 30, 2024 as compared to an allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.49% at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets decreased 4 basis points to 0.58% of total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.62% at March 31, 2024 as a result of a decrease in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 to $14.1 million compared to $14.4 million at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024 special mention loans totaled $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $27.5 million, or 1.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, substandard loans totaled $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $14.1 million, or .7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024.

Consistent Tangible Book Value Growth - Tangible book value per common share(1) grew 3.1% to $19.26 at June 30, 2024 when compared to March 31, 2024. The Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets during any of the periods presented and therefore, tangible book value

per share(1) is equal to book value per share.

Liquidity - Total sources of available borrowings at June 30, 2024 totaled $764.2 million, including available collateralized lines of credit of $570.2 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks of $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $118.0 million.

Commercial Bank

Continued Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $47.4 million, to $1.9 billion, gross, at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024. The increase in portfolio loans, as disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights includes residential real estate loans of $24.2 million, lender finance loans of $19.8 million and commercial real estate loans of $8.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in business equity lines of credit of $11.8 million. Lender finance loans are loans to companies used to purchase finance receivables or to extend financing to the underlying obligors and are secured primarily by the finance receivables held by our borrowers.

Net Interest Income - Interest income of $33.9 million increased $1.4 million compared to $32.5 million for the first quarter 2024, driven by loan growth and higher loan yields. Interest expense of $13.3 million increased $0.2 million, driven by an increase in average balances in the second quarter 2024.

Credit Metrics - Nonperforming assets decreased 4 basis points to 0.58% of total assets at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.62% at March 31, 2024 as a result of a decrease in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024 to $14.1 million compared to $14.4 million at March 31, 2024.

The following tables present non-owner-occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and multi-family loans and the weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV").

Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, including multi-family

As of June 30, 2024

% of

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Weighted

Commercial

% of Total

Average Loan

Real Estate

Portfolio Loans,

(in thousands)

Amount

Size

Average LTV(1)

Loans

Gross

Loan type:

Multi-family

$

156,744

$

1,823

56.1%

Not Applicable

7.7%

Retail

$

113,697

$

1,458

54.2%

28.7%

5.6%

Mixed use

94,143

1,177

51.3%

23.7%

4.6%

Industrial

61,992

1,127

54.6%

15.6%

3.1%

Hotel

75,427

4,190

50.8%

19.0%

3.7%

Office

13,699

527

63.1%

3.4%

0.7%

Other

38,122

1,733

48.2%

9.6%

1.9%

Total non-owner-occupied commercial real

$

397,080

$

1,423

52.7%

100.0%

19.6%

estate loans

Total portfolio loans, gross

$

2,028,367

Owner-occupied commercial real estate loans

As of June 30, 2024

% of Owner-

Weighted

Occupied

% of Total

Average Loan

Commercial Real

Portfolio Loans,

(in thousands)

Amount

Size

Average LTV(1)

Estate Loans

Gross

Loan type:

Industrial

$

78,596

$

1,191

53.3%

24.6%

3.9%

Office

42,876

621

57.1%

13.4%

2.1%

Retail

40,596

766

59.1%

12.7%

2.0%

Mixed use

17,657

929

65.6%

5.5%

0.9%

Other(2)

139,644

2,971

61.2%

43.8%

6.9%

Total owner-occupied commercial real estate

$

319,369

$

1,257

58.7%

100.0%

15.7%

loans

Total portfolio loans, gross

$

2,028,367

  1. The weighted average LTV of the loan categories previously mentioned are calculated by reference to the most recent appraisal of the property securing each loan.
  2. Other owner-occupied commercial real estate loans include special purpose loans of $58.3 million, skilled nursing loans of $53.8 million, and other loans of $27.5 million.

Classified and Criticized Loans - At June 30, 2024, special mention loans totaled $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $27.5 million, or 1.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, substandard loans totaled $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, as compared to $14.1 million, or 0.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2024.

OpenSky

Revenues - Total revenue of $20.2 million increased $1.3 million from the first quarter 2024. Interest income of $15.8 million increased $0.9 million from the first quarter 2024. Average OpenSky loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $111.3 million for the second quarter 2024, increased $0.8 million, or 0.7%, compared to $110.5 million for the first quarter 2024. Noninterest income of $4.4 million increased $0.5 million from the first quarter 2024 primarily related to interchange income.

Noninterest Expense - Total noninterest expense of $13.8 million increased $0.2 million from the first quarter 2024 primarily related to data

processing expense.

Loan and Deposit Balances - OpenSky loan balances, net of reserves, of $122.2 million at June 30, 2024 increased by $10.3 million, or 9.2%, compared to $111.9 million at March 31, 2024. Corresponding deposit balances of $173.5 million at June 30, 2024 increased $1.7 million, or 1.0%, compared to $171.8 million at March 31, 2024. Gross unsecured loan balances of $33.6 million at June 30, 2024 increased $5.1 million, or 17.7%,

compared to $28.5 million at March 31, 2024. During the second quarter 2024, the number of OpenSky credit card accounts increased by 10,784 to 537,734 from March 31, 2024.

OpenSky Credit - Card delinquencies remained stable in the second quarter 2024 when compared to the first quarter 2024. The provision for credit losses increased $0.7 million compared to the first quarter 2024 as card balances, net of reserves, increased $10.3 million during the second quarter 2024 as compared to a decrease of $11.4 million during the first quarter 2024.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

Quarter Ended

2Q24 vs 1Q24

2Q24 vs 2Q23

(in thousands except per

June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024June 30, 2023

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

share data)

Earnings Summary

Interest income

$

Interest expense

Net interest income

Provision for credit losses

Provision for credit losses

on unfunded commitments

Noninterest income

Noninterest expense

Income before income

taxes

Income tax expense

Net income

$

50,615

$

48,369

$

45,080

$

2,246

4.6%

$

5,535

12.3%

13,558

13,361

9,740

197

1.5%

3,818

39.2%

37,057

35,008

35,340

2,049

5.9%

1,717

4.9%

3,417

2,727

2,862

690

25.3%

555

19.4%

104

142

-

(38)

(26.8 )%

104

- %

6,890

5,972

6,687

918

15.4%

203

3.0%

29,493

29,487

29,592

6

- %

(99)

(0.3 )%

10,933

8,624

9,573

2,309

26.8%

1,360

14.2%

2,728

2,062

2,255

666

32.3%

473

21.0%

8,205

$

6,562

$

7,318

$

1,643

25.0%

$

887

12.1%

Pre-taxpre-provision net

revenue ("PPNR") (1)

$

14,454

$

11,493

$

12,435

$

2,961

25.8%

$

2,019

16.2%

PPNR, as adjusted(1)

$

14,537

$

12,205

$

12,435

$

2,332

19.1%

$

2,102

16.9%

Common Share Data

Earnings per share - Basic $

0.59

$

0.47

$

0.52

$

0.12

25.5%

$

0.07

13.5%

Earnings per share -

Diluted

$

0.59

$

0.47

$

0.52

$

0.12

25.5%

$

0.07

13.5%

Earnings per share -

Diluted, as adjusted(1)

$

0.59

$

0.51

$

0.52

$

0.08

15.7%

$

0.07

13.5%

Weighted average

common shares - Basic

13,895

13,919

14,025

Weighted average

common shares - Diluted

13,895

13,919

14,059

Return Ratios

Return on average assets

(annualized)

1.40%

1.15%

1.34%

Return on average assets,

as adjusted

(annualized)(1)

1.41%

1.24%

1.34%

Return on average equity

(annualized)

12.53%

10.19%

12.30%

Return on average equity,

as adjusted

(annualized)(1)

12.62%

11.03%

12.30%

______________

  1. Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

Earnings Summary

Interest income

$

98,984

$

88,496

$

10,488

11.9%

Interest expense

26,919

18,669

8,250

44.2%

Net interest income

72,065

69,827

2,238

3.2%

Provision for credit losses

6,144

4,522

1,622

35.9%

Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments

246

(19)

265

(1,394.7)%

Noninterest income

12,862

12,713

149

1.2%

Noninterest expense

58,980

55,814

3,166

5.7%

Income before income taxes

19,557

22,223

(2,666)

(12.0)%

Income tax expense

4,790

5,170

(380)

(7.4)%

Net income

$

14,767

$

17,053

$

(2,286)

(13.4)%

Pre-taxpre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (1)

$

25,947

$

26,726

$

(779)

(2.9)%

PPNR, as adjusted(1)

$

26,742

$

26,726

$

16

0.1%

Common Share Data

Earnings per share - Basic

$

1.06

$

1.21

$

(0.15)

(12.4)%

Earnings per share - Diluted

$

1.06

$

1.20

$

(0.14)

(11.7)%

Earnings per share - Diluted, as adjusted(1)

$

1.10

$

1.20

Weighted average common shares - Basic

13,907

14,092

Weighted average common shares - Diluted

13,907

14,210

Return Ratios

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.28%

1.59%

Return on average assets, as adjusted (annualized)(1)

1.33%

1.59%

Return on average equity (annualized)

11.37%

14.60%

Return on average equity, as adjusted (annualized)(1)

11.83%

14.60%

______________

  1. Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(in thousands except per

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

2023

share data)

Balance Sheet

Highlights

Assets

$

2,438,583

$

2,227,866

9.5% $

2,324,238

$

2,226,176

$

2,272,484

Investment securities

available for sale

207,917

208,464

(0.3 )%

202,254

208,329

206,055

Mortgage loans held for

sale

19,219

10,146

89.4%

10,303

7,481

4,843

Portfolio loans

receivable (2)

2,021,588

1,838,131

10.0%

1,964,525

1,903,288

1,862,679

Allowance for credit

losses

30,832

27,495

12.1%

29,350

28,610

28,279

Deposits

2,100,428

1,934,361

8.6%

2,005,695

1,895,996

1,967,988

FHLB borrowings

32,000

22,000

45.5%

22,000

22,000

22,000

Other borrowed funds

12,062

12,062

- %

12,062

27,062

12,062

Total stockholders'

equity

267,854

237,435

12.8%

259,465

254,860

242,878

Tangible common equity

(1)

267,854

237,435

12.8%

259,465

254,860

242,878

Common shares

outstanding

13,910

13,981

(0.5 )%

13,890

13,923

13,893

Book value per share

$

19.26

$

16.98

13.4%

$

18.68

$

18.31

$

17.48

Tangible book value per

share (1)

$

19.26

$

16.98

13.4%

$

18.68

$

18.31

$

17.48

Dividends per share

$

0.08

$

0.06

33.3%

$

0.08

$

0.08

$

0.08

______________

  1. Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
  2. Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income of $37.1 million increased $1.7 million from $35.3 million in the same period in 2023. The net interest margin decreased 17 basis points to 6.46% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023 as the increase in cost of deposits, including money market accounts and time deposits, outpaced the increase in portfolio loan yields, including credit card loans. Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans(1), decreased to 4.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 4.06% for the same period in 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, average interest earning assets increased $170.1 million, or 8.0%, to $2.3 billion as compared to the same period in 2023, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 36 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $164.4 million, or 13.2%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 3.86%, a 73 basis point increase from 3.13%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $3.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by unsecured credit card loan growth. Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were $1.9 million, or 0.39% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.35% on an annualized basis of average loans for the same period in 2023. Of the $1.9 million in net charge-offs during the second quarter 2024, $0.9 million related to secured and partially secured cards in the credit card portfolio and $0.6 million related to unsecured cards. Of the $1.6 million in net charge-offs during the second quarter 2023, $1.5 million related to secured and partially secured cards in the credit card portfolio and $0.1 million related to unsecured cards.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income of $6.9 million increased $0.2 million, or 3.0%, from the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue of $2.0 million increased $0.7 million due to an increase in salable originations. Credit card fees of $4.3 million decreased $0.4 million primarily related to lower interchange and other fee income.

Credit card loan balances, net of reserves, decreased by $0.7 million to $122.2 million as of June 30, 2024, from $122.9 million at June 30, 2023. The related deposit account balances decreased 7.0% to $173.5 million at June 30, 2024 when compared to $186.6 million at June 30, 2023, reflective of the reduction in the number of open secured card customer accounts year over year.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 67.11% compared to 70.41% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense of $29.5 million decreased $0.1 million, or 0.3%, from $29.6 million for the same period in 2023. The change includes decreases in professional fees of $0.8 million, advertising expense of $0.6 million, operational losses of $0.4 million and loan processing expense of $0.2 million. Offsetting increases include salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.1 million, occupancy and equipment expense of $0.3 million, data processing expense of $0.2 million, other operating expense of $0.2 million and merger-related expenses of $0.1 million.

Operating Results - Comparison of Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income of $72.1 million increased $2.2 million from the same period in 2023, primarily due to increased average balances of $182.2 million in portfolio loans combined with an 11 basis point increase in the yield on portfolio loans, offset by increases in the cost of funding. The net interest margin decreased 29 basis points to 6.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from the same

period in 2023. Net interest margin, excluding credit card loans(1), was 3.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.94% for the same period in 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, average interest earning assets increased $160.3 million, or 7.6%, to $2.3 billion as compared to the same period in 2023, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 31 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $154.2 million, or 12.4%, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 85 basis points to 3.88% from 3.03%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses was $6.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million from the prior year, attributable primarily to portfolio loan growth and specific reserves of $1.1 million for collateral dependent loans at June 30, 2024 as compared to $0.3 million at June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $3.9 million, or 0.40% annualized of average portfolio loans, compared to $4.2 million, or 0.48% annualized of average portfolio loans, for the same period in 2023. The $3.9 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2024 was comprised primarily of credit card portfolio net charge-offs, with $2.1 million related to secured and partially secured cards while $1.1 million was related to unsecured cards.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income of $12.9 million increased $0.2 million, or 1.2%, from the same period in 2023. Mortgage banking revenue of $3.4 million increased $1.0 million due to an increase in home loan sales while credit card fees of $8.2 million declined $0.7 million as the number of open customer accounts declined to 537,734 at June 30, 2024 from 540,058 year over year, which resulted in lower interchange and other fee income recognized compared to the prior year.

The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 69.45% compared to 67.62% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense of $59.0 million increased $3.2 million, or 5.7%, from the same period in 2023. The change includes increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.5 million, or 6.0%, advertising expense of $0.9 million, merger-related expenses of $0.8 million, occupancy and equipment expense of $0.7 million and other operating expenses of $0.7 million partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $1.3 million.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $2.4 billion, an increase of $114.3 million, or 4.9%, from the balance at March 31, 2024 and an increase of $210.7 million, or 9.5%, from the balance at June 30, 2023.

Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale, totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $57.1 million, up 2.9% or 11.6% annualized, compared to March 31, 2024, and an increase of $183.5 million, or 10.0%, compared to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2023.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024, which increased the allowance for credit losses to $30.8 million, or 1.53% of total loans at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $1.5 million over the balance at March 31, 2024.

Nonperforming assets, which were comprised solely of nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2024, were $14.1 million, or 0.58% of total assets, down from $14.4 million, or 0.62% of total assets at March 31, 2024, and down from $15.7 million, or 0.71% of total assets at June 30, 2023.

Deposits were $2.1 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $94.7 million, or 4.7%, from the balance at March 31, 2024 and an increase of $166.1 million, or 8.6%, from the balance at June 30, 2023. Average deposits of $2.0 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased $53.2 million, or 2.7%, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Rising interest rates have resulted in some customers moving balances from noninterest-bearing deposit accounts to interest-bearing deposit accounts. As a result of the migration, average noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased $23.3 million to $653.0 million as of June 30, 2024, as compared to June 30, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2024 compared to 35.8% at June 30, 2023. Uninsured deposits were approximately $923.7 million as of June 30, 2024, representing 44.0% of the Company's deposit portfolio, compared to$855.7 million, or 42.7%, at March 31, 2024, and $860.4 million, or 44.5%, at June 30, 2023.

Stockholders' equity increased to $267.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $259.5 million at March 31, 2024 and $237.4 million at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a "well-capitalized" institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Interest income

Loans, including fees $

48,275

$

45,991

$

45,109

$

45,385

$

42,991

$

94,266

$

84,266

Investment securities

available for sale

1,308

1,251

1,083

1,089

1,266

2,559

2,643

Federal funds sold

1,032

2,159

and other

1,127

777

1,267

823

1,587

Total interest

50,615

98,984

income

48,369

46,969

47,741

45,080

88,496

Interest expense

Deposits

13,050

12,833

11,759

10,703

9,409

25,883

17,163

Borrowed funds

508

528

321

228

331

1,036

1,506

Total interest

13,558

26,919

expense

13,361

12,080

10,931

9,740

18,669

Net interest income

37,057

35,008

34,889

36,810

35,340

72,065

69,827

Provision for credit

losses

3,417

2,727

2,808

2,280

2,862

6,144

4,522

Provision for (release

of) credit losses on

unfunded

104

246

commitments

142

(106)

24

-

(19)

Net interest income

after provision for

33,536

65,675

credit losses

32,139

32,187

34,506

32,478

65,324

Noninterest income

Service charges on

deposits

200

207

240

250

245

407

474

Credit card fees

4,330

3,881

3,970

4,387

4,706

8,211

8,916

Mortgage banking

revenue

1,990

1,453

1,166

1,243

1,332

3,443

2,487

Other income

370

431

560

446

404

801

836

Total noninterest

6,890

12,862

income

5,972

5,936

6,326

6,687

12,713

Noninterest expenses

Salaries and

employee benefits

13,272

12,907

11,638

12,419

12,143

26,179

24,697

Occupancy and

equipment

1,864

1,613

1,573

1,351

1,536

3,477

2,749

Professional fees

1,769

1,947

1,930

2,358

2,608

3,716

4,982

Data processing

6,788

6,761

6,128

6,469

6,559

13,549

13,089

Advertising

2,072

2,032

1,433

1,565

2,646

4,104

3,163

Loan processing

476

371

198

426

660

847

1,009

Foreclosed real

estate expenses, net

-

1

-

1

-

1

6

Merger-related

expenses

83

712

-

-

-

795

-

Operational losses

782

931

1,490

953

1,206

1,713

2,170

Other operating

2,387

2,212

2,517

2,504

2,234

4,599

3,949

Total noninterest

29,493

58,980

expenses

29,487

26,907

28,046

29,592

55,814

Income before income

taxes

10,933

8,624

11,216

12,786

9,573

19,557

22,223

Income tax expense

2,728

2,062

2,186

2,998

2,255

4,790

5,170

Net income

$

8,205

$

6,562

$

9,030

$

9,788

$

7,318

$

14,767

$

17,053

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

(in thousands except share data)

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

2023

2023

June 30, 2023

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

19,294

$

12,361

$

14,513

$

13,767

$

18,619

Interest-bearing deposits at other financial

institutions

117,160

72,787

39,044

130,428

100,343

Federal funds sold

57

56

407

1,957

376

Total cash and cash equivalents

136,511

85,204

53,964

146,152

119,338

Investment securities available for sale

207,917

202,254

208,329

206,055

208,464

Restricted investments

4,930

4,441

4,353

4,340

3,803

Loans held for sale

19,219

10,303

7,481

4,843

10,146

Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees

and costs

2,021,588

1,964,525

1,903,288

1,862,679

1,838,131

Less allowance for credit losses

(30,832)

(29,350)

(28,610)

(28,279)

(27,495)

Total portfolio loans held for investment,

net

1,990,756

1,935,175

1,874,678

1,834,400

1,810,636

Premises and equipment, net

5,551

4,500

5,069

5,297

5,494

Accrued interest receivable

12,162

12,258

11,494

11,231

10,155

Deferred tax asset

12,150

12,311

12,252

13,644

13,616

Bank owned life insurance

38,414

38,062

37,711

37,315

37,041

Accounts receivable

1,336

11,637

1,055

696

450

Other assets

9,637

8,093

9,790

8,511

8,723

Total assets

$

2,438,583

$

2,324,238

$

2,226,176

$

2,272,484

$

2,227,866

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

684,574

$

665,812

$

617,373

$

680,803

$

693,129

Interest-bearing

1,415,854

1,339,883

1,278,623

1,287,185

1,241,232

Total deposits

2,100,428

2,005,695

1,895,996

1,967,988

1,934,361

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

32,000

22,000

22,000

22,000

22,000

Other borrowed funds

12,062

12,062

27,062

12,062

12,062

Accrued interest payable

6,573

6,009

5,583

5,204

3,029

Other liabilities

19,666

19,007

20,675

22,352

18,979

Total liabilities

2,170,729

2,064,773

1,971,316

2,029,606

1,990,431

Stockholders' equity

Common stock

139

139

139

139

140

Additional paid-in capital

55,005

54,229

54,473

54,549

55,856

Retained earnings

225,824

218,731

213,345

206,033

197,490

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,114)

(13,634)

(13,097)

(17,843)

(16,051)

Total stockholders' equity

267,854

259,465

254,860

242,878

237,435

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $

2,438,583

$

2,324,238

$

2,226,176

$

2,272,484

$

2,227,866

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Income/

Yield/

Outstanding

Income/

Yield/

Outstanding

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate(1)

Balance

Expense

Rate(1)

Balance

Expense

Rate(1)

(in thousands)

Assets

Interest earning assets:

Interest-bearing

deposits

$

77,069

$

937

4.89%

$

84,531

$

1,049

4.99%

$

66,401

$

733

4.43%

Federal funds sold

56

1

7.18

56

1

7.18

1,638

20

4.90

Investment securities

available for sale

223,973

1,308

2.35

233,231

1,251

2.16

255,057

1,266

1.99

Restricted investments

5,435

94

6.96

4,601

77

6.73

4,185

71

6.80

Loans held for sale

7,907

132

6.71

4,872

83

6.85

7,047

111

6.32

Portfolio loans

receivable(2)(3)

1,992,630

48,143

9.72

1,927,372

45,908

9.58

1,802,608

42,879

9.54

Total interest earning

50,615

assets

2,307,070

8.82

2,254,663

48,369

8.63

2,136,936

45,080

8.46

Noninterest earning assets

46,798

44,571

47,415

Total assets

$

2,353,868

$

2,299,234

$

2,184,351

Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing

demand accounts

$

216,247

148

0.28

$

183,217

110

0.24

$

207,264

67

0.13

Savings

4,409

1

0.09

4,841

1

0.08

5,822

2

0.14

Money market accounts

671,240

7,032

4.21

682,414

7,136

4.21

625,515

5,411

3.47

Time deposits

465,822

5,869

5.07

449,963

5,586

4.99

366,421

3,929

4.30

Borrowed funds

54,863

508

3.72

58,963

528

3.60

43,183

331

3.07

Total interest-bearing

13,558

liabilities

1,412,581

3.86

1,379,398

13,361

3.90

1,248,205

9,740

3.13

