Capital Bancorp : CBNK Announces Record Quarterly Earnings - Form 8-K

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 representing 19.3% growth when compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net portfolio loans increased $81.4 million, or 21.4 percent annualized, during the second quarter. "Loan growth, stable deposit costs, OpenSky® performance and lower than anticipated expenses drove another quarter of outstanding performance," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "Credit quality in our commercial and consumer loan portfolios remains stable with an anticipated increase in loss provisions in our OpenSky® loan portfolio. Continued aggressive marketing by fintech and credit card companies offering unsecured subprime credit cards has resulted in account growth headwinds in OpenSky®, but we are confident that our approach to serving this market and our investments to scale our platform will continue to deliver substantial profits in this business. Our multi-year effort to transform our deposit franchise continues to show results and will help drive results in the rising rate environment."

"We are pleased with how well Capital Bank's diversified business model continues to perform despite changes in macroeconomic conditions" said Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company. "Our extremely dedicated management team and fully engaged Board remain focused on increasing shareholder value by improving our unique mix of products with the adoption of state-of-the-art technology to deliver coveted financial solutions to our customers."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights Capital Bancorp, Inc. •Record Earnings - Continued strong performance by the Commercial Bank and OpenSky® contributed to the second quarter's record results. Quarterly net income increased to $11.5 million from $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 due mainly to increased net interest income due to loan growth and an increase in rates. The increase in net interest income was offset by an increase in the loan loss provision and a decrease in noninterest income. Earnings were $0.80 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $0.68 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. •Continued Outstanding Performance Ratios - Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 2.23% and 22.16%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.90% and 22.36%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. •Expanded Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin was 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 5.47% for the same three month period last year. The margin expansion was primarily driven by increases in the yield on portfolio loans including credit card loans to card holders whose accounts have been open for more than a year as origination costs 1

on these accounts are amortized in the first year and no longer offset annual renewal fees. Rate increases in our adjustable rate portfolios also contributed to the margin expansion. •Robust Capital Positions - As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.55% and an allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans ratio of 1.63%, or 1.64% excluding SBA-PPP loans. Tangible book value per common share grew 15.0 percent to $14.80 at June 30, 2022 when compared to the same quarter in 2021. Commercial Bank •Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $199.2 million, or 15.6 percent, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. This growth was mainly due to a 29.0 percent increase in commercial real estate loans of $136.8 million, of which $92.9 million was owner occupied. Also contributing to the growth was a 22.0 percent increase in commercial and industrial loans of $34.9 million and an 7.8 percent increase in construction real estate loans of $17.4 million when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. •Improving Credit Metrics - Non-performing assets ("NPAs") decreased to 0.34% of total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.54% at June 30, 2021 with the disposition of $3.2 million in other real estate owned and a reduction in nonaccrual loans of $1.0 million as management continues to focus on reducing non-performing assets. The provision for loan losses increased $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The current provision for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.0 million and was related to the growth in the unsecured credit card loans and secured customer attrition which tends to result in an increase in charge offs of certain fees in excess of the secured portion of the loan. •SBA-PPP Loans- SBA-PPP loans, net of $301 thousand in unearned fees, totaled $15.9 million at June 30, 2022 which was comprised of $1.4 million in 2020 originations and $14.7 million of 2021 originations. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has obtained forgiveness for $359.5 million of SBA-PPP loans. Capital Bank Home Loans

•Slowing Mortgage Originations - Origination volumes declined68.2 percent, to $84.4 million, in the second quarter of 2022, when compared to $265.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The continued steepening of the yield curve in the second quarter of 2022 slowed originations from the year earlier when low interest rates fueled refinance volumes. •Purchase Volume - While purchase volumes increased to 85.2 percent of total originations for the second quarter of 2022, up from 50.6 percent during the second quarter of 2021, total purchase originations declined by 46.7% during the same period. OpenSky® •Strong Revenue Growth - OpenSky® revenue grew by 22.1 percent to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021 due to an increase in average credit card loan balances as well as an increase in the yield on those credit card loans. Normal customer attrition and aggressive marketing by fintech and credit card companies offering unsecured subprime credit cards has resulted in the continued decline in the total number of OpenSky® accounts. •Continued Growth in OpenSky® Loans - OpenSky® loan balances, net of reserves, increased by $20.8 million to $142.2 million compared to $121.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Corresponding deposit balances decreased 11.4 percent or $27.6 million from $241.7 million at June 30, 2021 to $214.1 million at June 30, 2022. 2



2022 Highlights Capital Bancorp •Diversified Businesses Drive Net Income - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 16.6 percent to $21.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, from $18.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Company's diversified business lines that are, in certain respects, non-correlated across economic cycles. •Top Tier Performance Ratios - Improved earnings supported ROAA and ROAE of 2.12% and 21.25%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1.88% and 22.33%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. •Expanded Net Interest Margin - For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest margin increased by 161 basis points to 6.93% compared to 5.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The margin improvement was primarily driven by increases in the yield on portfolio loans including credit card loans to card holders whose accounts have been open for more than a year as origination costs on these accounts are amortized in the first year and no longer offset annual renewal fees.. Rate increases in our adjustable rate portfolios also contributed to the margin expansion. •Stable Efficiency Ratio - The efficiency ratio decreased to 63.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 66.73% for the same six month period in the prior year. •Strong Balance Sheet Growth - Total assets increased $99.5 million, or 4.8 percent during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and was primarily funded by a $91.8 million increase in deposits.The growth of earning assets on the balance sheet consisted primarily of increases in cash equivalents of $67.5 million, portfolio loans net of deferred fees of $83.7 million which includes OpenSky® net loan growth of $15.8 million, and investment securities available for sale of $42.1 million. Asset growth was primarily offset by a decrease of $92.4 million in SBA-PPP loans. Commercial Bank •Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - During the first six months of 2022, portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $84.2 million, or 12.2 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021 when portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $61.0 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The 2022 growth was primarily due to a $52.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans, of which $47.7 million was owner occupied, and a $28.6 million increase in residential real estate. •Improved Deposit Franchise and Lower Cost of Funding - While total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased in comparison to total deposits at June 30, 2021, the composition of the deposit portfolio has continued to shift into a more favorable source of funding. Noninterest bearing deposits continue to grow and represented 44.6 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined to 0.43% from 0.73% for the same period in the prior year, due mainly to the run-off of higher cost time deposits which have been replaced with lower cost money market accounts. •COVID-19 Related Deferrals - At June 30, 2022, outstanding loans deferred due to COVID-19 amounted to $2.3 million, a decrease of 86.9 percent from $11.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Capital Bank Home Loans •Gain on Sale - The year-to-date gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $5.0 million at June 30, 2022 from $19.8 million at June 30, 2021 due mainly to the $424.4 million, or 68.5 percent, decline in mortgage originations. The steepening yield curve in 2022 has slowed originations from the year earlier period when low interest rates fueled refinance volumes. Gain on sale margins, down slightly from 2.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, remained strong at 2.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Historically-low housing inventory, shortages in new home building materials, and fluctuating interest rates are likely to continue suppressing origination volumes into 2022. OpenSky® •Balance Growth Offsets Account Attrition - Gross credit card balances increased by $20.7 million, or 16.7 percent, at June 30, 2022 when compared to June 30, 2021. The growth in credit card loan balances coupled with an increase in interest rates accounted for the $12.4 million growth in interest income when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021. A decrease in overall credit card accounts led to a reduction in credit card fees, which decreased by 11.1 percent to $12.1 million compared to $13.7 million for the same six month period last year. 4

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 36,556 $ 29,289 24.8 % $ 70,957 $ 55,927 26.9 % Interest expense 1,156 1,769 (34.7) % 2,226 3,964 (43.8) % Net interest income 35,400 27,520 28.6 % 68,731 51,963 32.3 % Provision for loan losses 2,035 781 160.6 % 2,987 1,284 132.6 % Noninterest income 8,362 13,471 (37.9) % 16,650 27,421 (39.3) % Noninterest expense 27,130 27,205 (0.3) % 54,232 52,972 2.4 % Income before income taxes 14,597 13,005 12.2 % 28,162 25,128 12.1 % Income tax expense 3,089 3,357 (8.0) % 6,443 6,499 (0.9) % Net income $ 11,508 $ 9,648 19.3 % $ 21,719 $ 18,629 16.6 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 16,632 $ 13,786 20.6 % $ 31,149 $ 26,412 17.9 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 14,007 13,766 1.8 % 13,998 13,762 1.7 % Weighted average common shares - Diluted 14,313 14,172 1.0 % 14,323 14,070 1.8 % Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.70 17.1 % $ 1.55 $ 1.35 14.8 % Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.68 17.6 % $ 1.52 $ 1.32 15.2 % Return on average assets (1) 2.23 % 1.90 % 17.4 % 2.12 % 1.88 % 12.8 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2) 2.04 % 1.65 % 23.6 % 1.86 % 1.60 % 16.3 % Return on average equity 22.16 % 22.36 % (0.9) % 21.25 % 22.33 % (4.8) %

Quarter Ended 2Q22 vs. 2Q21 Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 2021 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 2,154,846 $ 2,151,850 0.1 % $ 2,122,453 $ 2,055,300 $ 2,169,556 Investment securities available for sale 226,509 160,515 41.1 % 172,712 184,455 189,165 Mortgage loans held for sale 11,708 47,935 (75.6) % 17,036 15,989 36,005 SBA-PPP loans, net of fees 15,864 202,763 (92.2) % 51,085 108,285 137,178 Portfolio loans receivable (3) 1,607,677 1,392,471 15.5 % 1,526,256 1,523,982 1,445,126 Allowance for loan losses 26,419 24,079 9.7 % 25,252 25,181 24,753 Deposits 1,888,920 1,917,419 (1.5) % 1,862,722 1,797,137 1,921,238 FHLB borrowings 22,000 22,000 - % 22,000 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 - % 12,062 12,062 12,062 Total stockholders' equity 207,316 177,204 17.0 % 201,492 197,903 189,080 Tangible common equity(2) 207,316 177,204 17.0 % 201,492 197,903 189,080 Common shares outstanding 14,010 13,772 1.7 % 14,001 13,962 13,802 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 14.80 $ 12.87 15.0 % $ 14.39 $ 14.17 $ 13.70 ______________ (1) Annualized for the quarterly periods (2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. (3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $7.9 million, or 28.6 percent, to $35.4 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in interest earned on the credit card loan portfolio. The net interest margin increased 159 basis points to 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021 due in large part to the acceleration of the deferred fees associated with the SBA-PPP loan forgiveness as well as the recognition of deferred fees on the credit card loans. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.86% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.55% for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, average interest earning assets decreased $4.9 million, or 0.2 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 147 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest bearing liabilities decreased $60.0 million, or 5.5 percent, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 20 basis points to 0.45% from 0.65%. The provision for loan losses of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was related to growth in the credit card portfolio and the cycling of credit card accounts. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $868 thousand, or 0.23% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $252 thousand, or 0.08% on an annualized basis of average loans for the second quarter of 2021. All of the $868 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter were related to the credit card portfolio. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $8.4 million, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 37.9 percent, from $13.5 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of reduced mortgage banking revenue. Net credit card loan balances increased by $20.8 million to $142.2 million as of June 30, 2022 from $121.4 million at June 30, 2021. The related deposit account balances decreased 11.4 percent to $214.1 million at June 30, 2022 when compared to $241.7 million at June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, OpenSky's® secured credit card accounts decreased by 14 thousand net compared to 65 thousand net new accounts for the same period in 2021 as the elevated new account originations related to Covid stimulus payments subside. The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to 62.00% compared to 66.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $27.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $74 thousand, or 0.3 percent. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in data processing expenses of $2.9 million and loan processing expenses of $640 thousand, and were offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million, advertising expenses of $930 thousand, and professional fees of $1.1 million. Operating Results - Comparison of Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $16.8 million, or 32.3 percent, to $68.7 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in average balances in the portfolio loans. The net interest margin increased 161 basis points to 6.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.84% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.59% for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, average interest earning assets increased $30.8 million, or 1.6 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 143 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $56.9 million, or 5.2 percent, while the average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 30 basis points to 0.43% from 0.73%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $3.0 million, an increase of $1.7 million from the prior year. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.7 million, or 0.23% annualized of average portfolio loans, compared to $640 thousand, or 0.10% annualized of average portfolio loans, for the same period in 2021. The $1.7 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was comprised of credit card portfolio net charge-offs. 6

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $16.7 million, a decrease of $10.8 million, or 39.3 percent, from the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the reduction in mortgage banking revenues of $9.7 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Bank had a net decrease of 44 thousand OpenSky® secured credit card accounts, decreasing the total number of open accounts to 616 thousand. This compares to 139 thousand net new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 708 thousand. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to 63.52% compared to 66.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to increases in interest income. Noninterest expense was $54.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $53.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.4 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.1 million, or 17.7 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in professional fees of 58.6 percent, or $1.8 million, and an $1.7 million, or 81.7 percent, increase in advertising expense. The increase was partially offset by a $3.9 million, or 20.0 percent, decrease in data processing and a $1.3 million, or 64.1 percent, decrease in loan processing. The decrease of $3.9 million in data processing expenses was primarily due to a contract renegotiation. Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $2.2 billion, comparable to the balance at June 30, 2021. Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 15.5 percent as compared to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021. While total deposits were $1.9 billion for the period ended June 30, 2022, a slight decline from the balance at June 30, 2021, the composition of the deposit portfolio shifted, with a decrease in higher costing time deposits of $121.9 million, or 43.1 percent, when comparing June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2021 to lower costing money market accounts and noninterest bearing accounts. At June 30, 2022, there were no listing service or brokered deposits compared to $68.2 million at June 30, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $26.4 million, or 1.63% of total loans (1.64%, excluding SBA-PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $7.3 million, or 0.34% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022, down from $11.6 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, and was comprised solely of nonperforming loans. Included in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022 were troubled debt restructurings of $519 thousand. Stockholders' equity increased to $207.3 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $177.2 million at June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period of $21.7 million which were offset by unrealized losses recorded net of tax on the available for sale securities in the rising interest rate environment creating a $12.3 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income during the period. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a "well-capitalized" institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 35,304 $ 28,641 $ 69,193 $ 54,709 Investment securities available for sale 779 544 1,149 1,021 Federal funds sold and other 473 104 615 197 Total interest income 36,556 29,289 70,957 55,927 Interest expense Deposits 964 1,582 1,847 3,589 Borrowed funds 192 187 379 375 Total interest expense 1,156 1,769 2,226 3,964 Net interest income 35,400 27,520 68,731 51,963 Provision for loan losses 2,035 781 2,987 1,284 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,365 26,739 65,744 50,679 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 183 165 346 312 Credit card fees 6,210 7,715 12,134 13,655 Mortgage banking revenue 1,528 5,270 3,318 13,013 Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net - 153 - 153 Other fees and charges 441 168 852 288 Total noninterest income 8,362 13,471 16,650 27,421 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 10,071 8,750 20,381 17,317 Occupancy and equipment 1,313 1,195 2,339 2,324 Professional fees 2,417 1,362 4,738 2,987 Data processing 7,266 10,122 15,542 19,433 Advertising 2,223 1,293 3,862 2,126 Loan processing 335 975 727 2,026 Other operating 3,505 3,508 6,643 6,759 Total noninterest expenses 27,130 27,205 54,232 52,972 Income before income taxes 14,597 13,005 28,162 25,128 Income tax expense 3,089 3,357 6,443 6,499 Net income $ 11,508 $ 9,648 $ 21,719 $ 18,629

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands except share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,776 $ 42,914 Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 234,823 136,824 Federal funds sold 1,285 3,657 Total cash and cash equivalents 250,884 183,395 Investment securities available for sale 226,509 184,455 Marketable equity securities 245 245 Restricted investments 3,615 3,498 Loans held for sale 11,708 15,989 SBA-PPP loans receivable, net of fees 15,864 108,285 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 1,607,677 1,523,982 Less allowance for loan losses (26,419) (25,181) Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 1,581,258 1,498,801 Premises and equipment, net 3,315 3,282 Accrued interest receivable 7,276 7,901 Deferred income taxes, net 12,929 9,793 Other real estate owned - 86 Bank owned life insurance 36,011 35,506 Other assets 5,232 4,064 Total assets $ 2,154,846 $ 2,055,300 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 842,363 $ 787,650 Interest bearing 1,046,557 1,009,487 Total deposits 1,888,920 1,797,137 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 12,062 12,062 Accrued interest payable 300 473 Other liabilities 24,248 25,725 Total liabilities 1,947,530 1,857,397 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 14,010,158 and 13,962,334 issued and outstanding 140 140 Additional paid-in capital 55,762 54,306 Retained earnings 164,750 144,533 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,336) (1,076) Total stockholders' equity 207,316 197,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,154,846 $ 2,055,300

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period. Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 218,251 $ 429 0.79 % $ 259,330 $ 63 0.10 % Federal funds sold 1,655 2 0.48 3,087 - - Investment securities available for sale 215,172 779 1.45 139,997 544 1.56 Restricted stock and equity securities 3,854 42 4.37 3,478 41 4.70 Loans held for sale 11,447 134 4.70 44,644 314 2.82 SBA-PPP loans receivable 28,870 1,120 15.56 250,040 2,272 3.64 Portfolio loans receivable(2) 1,532,671 34,050 8.91 1,316,224 26,055 7.94 Total interest earning assets 2,011,920 36,556 7.29 2,016,800 29,289 5.82 Noninterest earning assets 56,298 24,432 Total assets $ 2,068,218 $ 2,041,232 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 259,192 38 0.06 $ 282,197 50 0.07 Savings 9,913 1 0.04 6,634 1 0.05 Money market accounts 566,303 396 0.28 460,669 352 0.31 Time deposits 160,279 529 1.32 304,519 1,179 1.55 Borrowed funds 34,062 192 2.27 35,770 187 2.10 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,029,749 1,156 0.45 1,089,789 1,769 0.65 Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 22,647 20,111 Noninterest bearing deposits 807,558 758,255 Stockholders' equity 208,264 173,077 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,068,218 $ 2,041,232 Net interest spread 6.84 % 5.17 % Net interest income $ 35,400 $ 27,520 Net interest margin(3) 7.06 % 5.47 % _______________ _______________ (1)Annualized. (2)Includes nonaccrual loans. (3)For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 320 and 192 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 208,043 $ 530 0.51 % $ 232,712 $ 113 0.10 % Federal funds sold 3,148 2 0.13 3,477 - 0.00 Investment securities available for sale 197,965 1,149 1.17 123,443 1,022 1.67 Restricted stock and equity securities 3,810 83 4.39 3,691 83 4.56 Loans held for sale 12,467 245 3.96 58,475 794 2.74 SBA-PPP loans receivable 55,917 3,186 11.49 242,619 4,741 3.94 Portfolio loans receivable(1) 1,519,857 65,762 8.73 1,305,973 49,174 7.59 Total interest earning assets 2,001,207 70,957 7.15 1,970,390 55,927 5.72 Noninterest earning assets 61,533 25,113 Total assets $ 2,062,740 $ 1,995,503 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand accounts $ 276,490 74 0.05 $ 269,647 118 0.09 Savings 9,098 3 0.07 6,127 2 0.05 Money market accounts 552,858 697 0.25 465,882 881 0.38 Time deposits 165,485 1,073 1.31 318,512 2,588 1.64 Borrowed funds 34,062 379 2.24 34,699 375 2.18 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,037,993 2,226 0.43 1,094,867 3,964 0.73 Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 23,397 22,940 Noninterest bearing deposits 795,221 709,443 Stockholders' equity 206,129 168,253 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,062,740 $ 1,995,503 Net interest spread 6.72 % 4.99 % Net interest income $ 68,731 $ 51,963 Net interest margin(2) 6.93 % 5.32 % _______________ (1) (1)Includes nonaccrual loans. (2)For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 309 and 173 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.

The Company's reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company's mortgage loan division), OpenSky® (the Company's credit card division) and the Corporate Office. The following schedule presents financial information for each reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Segments For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky® Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 18,912 $ 134 $ 16,780 $ 758 $ (28) $ 36,556 Interest expense 952 64 - 168 (28) 1,156 Net interest income 17,960 70 16,780 590 - 35,400 Provision for loan losses - - 2,035 - - 2,035 Net interest income after provision 17,960 70 14,745 590 - 33,365 Noninterest income 526 1,626 6,210 - - 8,362 Noninterest expense(1) 12,859 2,217 11,940 114 - 27,130 Net income before taxes $ 5,627 $ (521) $ 9,015 $ 476 $ - $ 14,597 Total assets $ 1,958,893 $ 12,257 $ 137,180 $ 226,950 $ (180,434) $ 2,154,846 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Interest income $ 17,297 $ 313 $ 11,114 $ 600 $ (35) $ 29,289 Interest expense 1,413 221 - 170 (35) 1,769 Net interest income 15,884 92 11,114 430 - 27,520 Provision for loan losses 349 - 432 - - 781 Net interest income after provision 15,535 92 10,682 430 - 26,739 Noninterest income 260 5,454 7,715 42 - 13,471 Noninterest expense(1) 10,489 3,283 13,328 105 - 27,205 Net income before taxes $ 5,306 $ 2,263 $ 5,069 $ 367 $ - $ 13,005 Total assets $ 1,943,106 $ 49,110 $ 128,009 $ 197,071 $ (165,446) $ 2,151,850 ________________________ (1) Noninterest expense includes $6.7 million and $9.3 million in data processing expense in OpenSky's® segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Commercial Bank CBHL OpenSky® Corporate(2) Eliminations Consolidated Interest income $ 37,412 $ 245 $ 31,720 $ 1,645 $ (65) $ 70,957 Interest expense 1,805 145 - 341 (65) 2,226 Net interest income 35,607 100 31,720 1,304 - 68,731 Provision for loan losses - - 2,987 - - 2,987 Net interest income after provision 35,607 100 28,733 1,304 - 65,744 Noninterest income 1,083 3,433 12,134 - - 16,650 Noninterest expense(1) 24,922 4,316 24,822 172 - 54,232 Net income before taxes $ 11,768 $ (783) $ 16,045 $ 1,132 $ - $ 28,162 Total assets $ 1,958,893 $ 12,257 $ 137,180 $ 226,950 $ (180,434) $ 2,154,846 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Interest income $ 34,861 $ 789 $ 19,309 $ 1,029 (61) $ 55,927 Interest expense 3,124 569 - 332 (61) 3,964 Net interest income 31,737 220 19,309 697 - 51,963 Provision for loan losses 729 - 485 70 - 1,284 Net interest income after provision 31,008 220 18,824 627 - 50,679 Noninterest income 498 13,227 13,655 41 - 27,421 Noninterest expense(1) 19,888 7,202 25,702 180 - 52,972 Net income before taxes $ 11,618 $ 6,245 $ 6,777 $ 488 $ - $ 25,128 Total assets $ 1,943,106 $ 49,110 $ 128,009 $ 197,071 $ (165,446) $ 2,151,850 ________________________ (1) Noninterest expense includes $14.3 million and $17.9 million in data processing expense in OpenSky's® segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30, 2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Earnings: Net income $ 11,508 $ 10,211 $ 10,171 $ 11,177 $ 9,648 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.80 0.71 0.71 0.79 0.68 Net interest margin 7.06 % 6.79 % 6.49 % 6.27 % 5.47 % Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1) 3.86 % 3.82 % 3.70 % 3.52 % 3.55 % Return on average assets(2) 2.23 % 2.01 % 1.95 % 2.13 % 1.90 % Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2) 2.04 % 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.99 % 1.65 % Return on average equity(2) 22.16 % 20.30 % 20.66 % 23.87 % 22.36 % Efficiency ratio 62.00 % 65.12 % 65.83 % 64.10 % 66.37 % Balance Sheet: Total portfolio loans receivable, net $ 1,607,677 $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 $ 1,392,471 Total deposits 1,888,920 1,862,722 1,797,137 1,921,238 1,917,419 Total assets 2,154,846 2,122,453 2,055,300 2,169,556 2,151,850 Total shareholders' equity 207,316 201,492 197,903 189,080 177,204 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.28 % 0.56 % 0.77 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1) 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.59 % 0.83 % 0.60 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.70 % 0.85 % 0.52 % Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1) 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.60 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2) 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.63 % 1.60 % 1.54 % 1.56 % 1.51 % Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans (1) 1.64 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.73 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 360.06 % 422.65 % 220.40 % 182.48 % 287.40 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 14.34 % 14.36 % 13.79 % 13.86 % 13.51 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 13.09 % 13.10 % 12.53 % 12.60 % 12.25 % Leverage ratio 9.11 % 8.74 % 8.36 % 7.83 % 7.58 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.09 % 13.10 % 12.53 % 12.60 % 12.25 % Tangible common equity 8.17 % 8.11 % 8.36 % 7.57 % 7.17 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 17.66 % 17.16 % 16.41 % 15.75 % 16.14 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 15.70 % 15.19 % 14.43 % 14.49 % 14.10 % Leverage ratio 10.93 % 10.25 % 9.73 % 9.12 % 8.78 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 15.55 % 15.04 % 14.28 % 14.34 % 13.94 % Tangible common equity 9.62 % 9.49 % 9.63 % 8.72 % 8.23 % 14

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30, 2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Composition of Loans: SBA-PPP loans, net $ 15,864 $ 51,085 $ 108,285 $ 137,178 $ 202,763 Residential real estate $ 430,244 $ 420,242 $ 401,607 $ 418,205 $ 420,015 Commercial real estate 608,646 564,725 556,339 502,523 471,807 Construction real estate 241,249 245,722 255,147 251,256 223,832 Commercial and industrial 193,262 177,504 175,956 143,244 158,392 Credit card, net of reserve 142,166 123,750 141,120 134,979 121,410 Other consumer loans 856 909 1,033 1,425 1,034 Portfolio loans receivable $ 1,616,423 $ 1,532,852 $ 1,531,202 $ 1,451,632 $ 1,396,490 Deferred origination fees, net (8,746) (6,596) (7,220) (6,506) (4,019) Portfolio loans receivable, net $ 1,607,677 $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 $ 1,392,471 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 842,363 $ 825,174 $ 787,650 $ 833,187 $ 828,308 Interest-bearing demand 305,377 279,591 330,924 369,812 314,883 Savings 10,078 9,894 6,994 6,682 6,965 Money markets 570,298 585,920 493,919 493,029 484,567 Time deposits 160,804 162,143 177,650 218,528 282,696 Total Deposits $ 1,888,920 $ 1,862,722 $ 1,797,137 $ 1,921,238 $ 1,917,419 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 84,432 $ 110,446 $ 158,051 $ 217,175 $ 265,517 Mortgage loans sold 89,797 109,953 178,068 229,111 278,384 Gain on sale of loans 1,918 3,042 4,423 6,108 7,763 Purchase volume as a % of originations 85.23 % 73.16 % 56.44 % 50.98 % 50.64 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(3) 2.14 % 2.77 % 2.48 % 2.67 % 2.79 % Mortgage commissions $ 772 $ 1,125 $ 1,462 $ 1,884 $ 2,364 OpenSky® Portfolio Metrics: Active customer accounts 616,435 630,709 660,397 700,383 707,600 Secured credit card loans, gross $ 118,938 $ 109,978 $ 125,898 $ 125,393 $ 116,054 Unsecured credit card loans, gross 25,641 16,233 17,682 12,037 7,808 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 214,110 220,354 229,530 242,405 241,724 _______________ (1)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. (2)Annualized. (3)Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold. 15

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net Income 11,508 10,211 10,171 11,177 9,648 Less: SBA-PPP loan income $ 1,120 2,066 1,347 1,525 2,272 Net Income, as Adjusted $ 10,388 8,145 8,824 9,652 7,376 Average Total Assets $ 2,068,218 2,057,201 2,066,283 2,084,772 2,041,232 Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans 28,870 83,264 116,595 162,217 250,040 Average Total Assets, as Adjusted $ 2,039,348 1,973,937 1,949,688 1,922,555 1,791,192 Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted 2.04 % 1.67 % 1.80 % 1.99 % 1.65 %

Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net Interest Income $ 35,400 $ 33,331 $ 32,671 $ 32,059 $ 27,520 Less Credit card loan income 16,376 14,487 15,010 15,086 10,497 Less SBA-PPP loan income 1,120 2,066 1,347 1,525 2,272 Net Interest Income, as Adjusted $ 17,904 $ 16,778 $ 16,314 $ 15,448 $ 14,751 Average Interest Earning Assets 2,011,920 1,990,377 1,996,331 2,026,616 2,016,801 Less Average credit card loans 124,548 124,923 131,306 124,771 100,456 Less Average SBA-PPP loans 28,870 83,264 116,595 162,217 250,040 Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted $ 1,858,502 $ 1,782,190 $ 1,748,430 $ 1,739,628 $ 1,666,305 Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted 3.86 % 3.82 % 3.70 % 3.52 % 3.55 %

Tangible Book Value per Share Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 207,316 $ 201,492 $ 197,903 $ 189,080 $ 177,204 Less: Preferred equity - - - - - Less: Intangible assets - - - - - Tangible Common Equity $ 207,316 $ 201,492 $ 197,903 $ 189,080 $ 177,204 Period End Shares Outstanding 14,010,158 14,000,520 13,962,334 13,801,936 13,771,615 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 14.80 $ 14.39 $ 14.17 $ 13.70 $ 12.87 16

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 26,419 $ 25,252 $ 25,181 $ 24,753 $ 24,079 Total Loans 1,623,541 1,577,341 1,632,267 1,582,304 1,595,234 Less: SBA-PPP loans 15,864 51,085 108,285 137,178 202,763 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,607,677 $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 $ 1,392,471 Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.64 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.73 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 7,338 $ 5,975 $ 11,512 $ 16,801 $ 11,615 Total Assets 2,154,846 2,122,453 2,055,300 2,169,556 2,151,850 Less: SBA-PPP loans 15,864 51,085 108,285 137,178 202,763 Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans $ 2,138,982 $ 2,071,368 $ 1,947,015 $ 2,032,378 $ 1,949,087 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.59 % 0.83 % 0.60 % Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 7,338 $ 5,975 $ 11,425 $ 13,565 $ 8,378 Total Loans 1,623,541 1,577,341 1,632,267 1,582,304 1,595,234 Less: SBA-PPP loans 15,864 51,085 108,285 137,178 202,763 Total Portfolio Loans $ 1,607,677 $ 1,526,256 $ 1,523,982 $ 1,445,126 $ 1,392,471 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 0.46 % 0.39 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.60 % Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Total Net Charge-offs $ 868 $ 881 $ 672 $ 301 $ 252 Total Average Loans 1,561,541 1,590,166 1,582,473 1,569,198 1,567,973 Less: Average SBA-PPP loans 28,870 83,264 116,595 162,217 250,040 Total Average Portfolio Loans $ 1,532,671 $ 1,506,902 $ 1,465,878 $ 1,406,981 $ 1,317,933 Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarters Ended Dollars in thousands June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net income $ 11,508 $ 10,211 $ 10,171 $ 11,177 $ 9,648 Add: Income Tax Expense 3,089 3,354 3,522 3,877 3,357 Add: Provision for Loan Losses 2,035 952 1,100 975 781 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 16,632 $ 14,517 $ 14,793 $ 16,029 $ 13,786

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC. Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2022. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK." More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "optimistic," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402 MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912 WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com

