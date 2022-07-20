Capital Bancorp : CBNK Announces Record Quarterly Earnings - Form 8-K
07/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
CBNK Announces Record Quarterly Earnings
Diluted EPS of $0.80, ROAA of 2.23%, and ROAE of 22.16% for 2Q 2022
Rockville, Maryland, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 representing 19.3% growth when compared to net income of $9.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net portfolio loans increased $81.4 million, or 21.4 percent annualized, during the second quarter.
"Loan growth, stable deposit costs, OpenSky® performance and lower than anticipated expenses drove another quarter of outstanding performance," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. "Credit quality in our commercial and consumer loan portfolios remains stable with an anticipated increase in loss provisions in our OpenSky® loan portfolio. Continued aggressive marketing by fintech and credit card companies offering unsecured subprime credit cards has resulted in account growth headwinds in OpenSky®, but we are confident that our approach to serving this market and our investments to scale our platform will continue to deliver substantial profits in this business. Our multi-year effort to transform our deposit franchise continues to show results and will help drive results in the rising rate environment."
"We are pleased with how well Capital Bank's diversified business model continues to perform despite changes in macroeconomic conditions" said Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company. "Our extremely dedicated management team and fully engaged Board remain focused on increasing shareholder value by improving our unique mix of products with the adoption of state-of-the-art technology to deliver coveted financial solutions to our customers."
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
Capital Bancorp, Inc.
•Record Earnings - Continued strong performance by the Commercial Bank and OpenSky® contributed to the second quarter's record results. Quarterly net income increased to $11.5 million from $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 due mainly to increased net interest income due to loan growth and an increase in rates. The increase in net interest income was offset by an increase in the loan loss provision and a decrease in noninterest income. Earnings were $0.80 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $0.68 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
•Continued Outstanding Performance Ratios - Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 2.23% and 22.16%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.90% and 22.36%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
•Expanded Net Interest Margin - Net interest margin was 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 5.47% for the same three month period last year. The margin expansion was primarily driven by increases in the yield on portfolio loans including credit card loans to card holders whose accounts have been open for more than a year as origination costs
1
on these accounts are amortized in the first year and no longer offset annual renewal fees. Rate increases in our adjustable rate portfolios also contributed to the margin expansion.
•Robust Capital Positions - As of June 30, 2022, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.55% and an allowance for loan losses to total portfolio loans ratio of 1.63%, or 1.64% excluding SBA-PPP loans. Tangible book value per common share grew 15.0 percent to $14.80 at June 30, 2022 when compared to the same quarter in 2021.
Commercial Bank
•Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $199.2 million, or 15.6 percent, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021. This growth was mainly due to a 29.0 percent increase in commercial real estate loans of $136.8 million, of which $92.9 million was owner occupied. Also contributing to the growth was a 22.0 percent increase in commercial and industrial loans of $34.9 million and an 7.8 percent increase in construction real estate loans of $17.4 million when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
•Improving Credit Metrics - Non-performing assets ("NPAs") decreased to 0.34% of total assets at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.54% at June 30, 2021 with the disposition of $3.2 million in other real estate owned and a reduction in nonaccrual loans of $1.0 million as management continues to focus on reducing non-performing assets. The provision for loan losses increased $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The current provision for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $2.0 million and was related to the growth in the unsecured credit card loans and secured customer attrition which tends to result in an increase in charge offs of certain fees in excess of the secured portion of the loan.
•SBA-PPP Loans- SBA-PPP loans, net of $301 thousand in unearned fees, totaled $15.9 million at June 30, 2022 which was comprised of $1.4 million in 2020 originations and $14.7 million of 2021 originations. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has obtained forgiveness for $359.5 million of SBA-PPP loans.
Capital Bank Home Loans
•Slowing Mortgage Originations - Origination volumes declined68.2 percent, to $84.4 million, in the second quarter of 2022, when compared to $265.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The continued steepening of the yield curve in the second quarter of 2022 slowed originations from the year earlier when low interest rates fueled refinance volumes.
•Purchase Volume - While purchase volumes increased to 85.2 percent of total originations for the second quarter of 2022, up from 50.6 percent during the second quarter of 2021, total purchase originations declined by 46.7% during the same period.
OpenSky®
•Strong Revenue Growth - OpenSky® revenue grew by 22.1 percent to $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021 due to an increase in average credit card loan balances as well as an increase in the yield on those credit card loans. Normal customer attrition and aggressive marketing by fintech and credit card companies offering unsecured subprime credit cards has resulted in the continued decline in the total number of OpenSky® accounts.
•Continued Growth in OpenSky® Loans - OpenSky® loan balances, net of reserves, increased by $20.8 million to $142.2 million compared to $121.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Corresponding deposit balances decreased 11.4 percent or $27.6 million from $241.7 million at June 30, 2021 to $214.1 million at June 30, 2022.
2
2022 Highlights
Capital Bancorp
•Diversified Businesses Drive Net Income - Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 16.6 percent to $21.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, from $18.6 million, or $1.32 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Company's diversified business lines that are, in certain respects, non-correlated across economic cycles.
•Top Tier Performance Ratios - Improved earnings supported ROAA and ROAE of 2.12% and 21.25%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 1.88% and 22.33%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
•Expanded Net Interest Margin - For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest margin increased by 161 basis points to 6.93% compared to 5.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The margin improvement was primarily driven by increases in the yield on portfolio loans including credit card loans to card holders whose accounts have been open for more than a year as origination costs on these accounts are amortized in the first year and no longer offset annual renewal fees.. Rate increases in our adjustable rate portfolios also contributed to the margin expansion.
•Stable Efficiency Ratio - The efficiency ratio decreased to 63.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 66.73% for the same six month period in the prior year.
•Strong Balance Sheet Growth - Total assets increased $99.5 million, or 4.8 percent during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and was primarily funded by a $91.8 million increase in deposits.The growth of earning assets on the balance sheet consisted primarily of increases in cash equivalents of $67.5 million, portfolio loans net of deferred fees of $83.7 million which includes OpenSky® net loan growth of $15.8 million, and investment securities available for sale of $42.1 million. Asset growth was primarily offset by a decrease of $92.4 million in SBA-PPP loans.
Commercial Bank
•Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - During the first six months of 2022, portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $84.2 million, or 12.2 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to the first six months of 2021 when portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $61.0 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The 2022 growth was primarily due to a $52.3 million increase in commercial real estate loans, of which $47.7 million was owner occupied, and a $28.6 million increase in residential real estate.
•Improved Deposit Franchise and Lower Cost of Funding - While total deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased in comparison to total deposits at June 30, 2021, the composition of the deposit portfolio has continued to shift into a more favorable source of funding. Noninterest bearing deposits continue to grow and represented 44.6 percent of total deposits at June 30, 2022. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined to 0.43% from 0.73% for the same period in the prior year, due mainly to the run-off of higher cost time deposits which have been replaced with lower cost money market accounts.
•COVID-19 Related Deferrals - At June 30, 2022, outstanding loans deferred due to COVID-19 amounted to $2.3 million, a decrease of 86.9 percent from $11.9 million at June 30, 2021.
3
Capital Bank Home Loans
•Gain on Sale - The year-to-date gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $5.0 million at June 30, 2022 from $19.8 million at June 30, 2021 due mainly to the $424.4 million, or 68.5 percent, decline in mortgage originations. The steepening yield curve in 2022 has slowed originations from the year earlier period when low interest rates fueled refinance volumes. Gain on sale margins, down slightly from 2.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, remained strong at 2.48% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Historically-low housing inventory, shortages in new home building materials, and fluctuating interest rates are likely to continue suppressing origination volumes into 2022.
OpenSky®
•Balance Growth Offsets Account Attrition - Gross credit card balances increased by $20.7 million, or 16.7 percent, at June 30, 2022 when compared to June 30, 2021. The growth in credit card loan balances coupled with an increase in interest rates accounted for the $12.4 million growth in interest income when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021. A decrease in overall credit card accounts led to a reduction in credit card fees, which decreased by 11.1 percent to $12.1 million compared to $13.7 million for the same six month period last year.
4
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Earnings Summary
Interest income
$
36,556
$
29,289
24.8
%
$
70,957
$
55,927
26.9
%
Interest expense
1,156
1,769
(34.7)
%
2,226
3,964
(43.8)
%
Net interest income
35,400
27,520
28.6
%
68,731
51,963
32.3
%
Provision for loan losses
2,035
781
160.6
%
2,987
1,284
132.6
%
Noninterest income
8,362
13,471
(37.9)
%
16,650
27,421
(39.3)
%
Noninterest expense
27,130
27,205
(0.3)
%
54,232
52,972
2.4
%
Income before income taxes
14,597
13,005
12.2
%
28,162
25,128
12.1
%
Income tax expense
3,089
3,357
(8.0)
%
6,443
6,499
(0.9)
%
Net income
$
11,508
$
9,648
19.3
%
$
21,719
$
18,629
16.6
%
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2)
$
16,632
$
13,786
20.6
%
$
31,149
$
26,412
17.9
%
Weighted average common shares - Basic
14,007
13,766
1.8
%
13,998
13,762
1.7
%
Weighted average common shares - Diluted
14,313
14,172
1.0
%
14,323
14,070
1.8
%
Earnings per share - Basic
$
0.82
$
0.70
17.1
%
$
1.55
$
1.35
14.8
%
Earnings per share - Diluted
$
0.80
$
0.68
17.6
%
$
1.52
$
1.32
15.2
%
Return on average assets (1)
2.23
%
1.90
%
17.4
%
2.12
%
1.88
%
12.8
%
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2)
2.04
%
1.65
%
23.6
%
1.86
%
1.60
%
16.3
%
Return on average equity
22.16
%
22.36
%
(0.9)
%
21.25
%
22.33
%
(4.8)
%
Quarter Ended
2Q22 vs. 2Q21
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands except per share data)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
2021
Balance Sheet Highlights
Assets
$
2,154,846
$
2,151,850
0.1
%
$
2,122,453
$
2,055,300
$
2,169,556
Investment securities available for sale
226,509
160,515
41.1
%
172,712
184,455
189,165
Mortgage loans held for sale
11,708
47,935
(75.6)
%
17,036
15,989
36,005
SBA-PPP loans, net of fees
15,864
202,763
(92.2)
%
51,085
108,285
137,178
Portfolio loans receivable (3)
1,607,677
1,392,471
15.5
%
1,526,256
1,523,982
1,445,126
Allowance for loan losses
26,419
24,079
9.7
%
25,252
25,181
24,753
Deposits
1,888,920
1,917,419
(1.5)
%
1,862,722
1,797,137
1,921,238
FHLB borrowings
22,000
22,000
-
%
22,000
22,000
22,000
Other borrowed funds
12,062
12,062
-
%
12,062
12,062
12,062
Total stockholders' equity
207,316
177,204
17.0
%
201,492
197,903
189,080
Tangible common equity(2)
207,316
177,204
17.0
%
201,492
197,903
189,080
Common shares outstanding
14,010
13,772
1.7
%
14,001
13,962
13,802
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
14.80
$
12.87
15.0
%
$
14.39
$
14.17
$
13.70
______________
(1) Annualized for the quarterly periods
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
5
Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $7.9 million, or 28.6 percent, to $35.4 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in interest earned on the credit card loan portfolio. The net interest margin increased 159 basis points to 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021 due in large part to the acceleration of the deferred fees associated with the SBA-PPP loan forgiveness as well as the recognition of deferred fees on the credit card loans. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.86% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.55% for the same period in 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, average interest earning assets decreased $4.9 million, or 0.2 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 147 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest bearing liabilities decreased $60.0 million, or 5.5 percent, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 20 basis points to 0.45% from 0.65%.
The provision for loan losses of $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was related to growth in the credit card portfolio and the cycling of credit card accounts. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $868 thousand, or 0.23% on an annualized basis of average portfolio loans, compared to $252 thousand, or 0.08% on an annualized basis of average loans for the second quarter of 2021. All of the $868 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter were related to the credit card portfolio.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $8.4 million, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 37.9 percent, from $13.5 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of reduced mortgage banking revenue.
Net credit card loan balances increased by $20.8 million to $142.2 million as of June 30, 2022 from $121.4 million at June 30, 2021. The related deposit account balances decreased 11.4 percent to $214.1 million at June 30, 2022 when compared to $241.7 million at June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, OpenSky's® secured credit card accounts decreased by 14 thousand net compared to 65 thousand net new accounts for the same period in 2021 as the elevated new account originations related to Covid stimulus payments subside.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to 62.00% compared to 66.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Noninterest expense was $27.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $27.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $74 thousand, or 0.3 percent. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in data processing expenses of $2.9 million and loan processing expenses of $640 thousand, and were offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million, advertising expenses of $930 thousand, and professional fees of $1.1 million.
Operating Results - Comparison of Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income increased $16.8 million, or 32.3 percent, to $68.7 million from the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase in average balances in the portfolio loans. The net interest margin increased 161 basis points to 6.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from the same period in 2021. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.84% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.59% for the same period in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, average interest earning assets increased $30.8 million, or 1.6 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2021, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 143 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $56.9 million, or 5.2 percent, while the average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 30 basis points to 0.43% from 0.73%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $3.0 million, an increase of $1.7 million from the prior year. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $1.7 million, or 0.23% annualized of average portfolio loans, compared to $640 thousand, or 0.10% annualized of average portfolio loans, for the same period in 2021. The $1.7 million in net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was comprised of credit card portfolio net charge-offs.
6
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $16.7 million, a decrease of $10.8 million, or 39.3 percent, from the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the reduction in mortgage banking revenues of $9.7 million.
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Bank had a net decrease of 44 thousand OpenSky® secured credit card accounts, decreasing the total number of open accounts to 616 thousand. This compares to 139 thousand net new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 708 thousand.
The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased to 63.52% compared to 66.73% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 due to increases in interest income.
Noninterest expense was $54.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $53.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.4 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.1 million, or 17.7 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in professional fees of 58.6 percent, or $1.8 million, and an $1.7 million, or 81.7 percent, increase in advertising expense. The increase was partially offset by a $3.9 million, or 20.0 percent, decrease in data processing and a $1.3 million, or 64.1 percent, decrease in loan processing. The decrease of $3.9 million in data processing expenses was primarily due to a contract renegotiation.
Financial Condition
Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $2.2 billion, comparable to the balance at June 30, 2021. Net portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 15.5 percent as compared to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021.
While total deposits were $1.9 billion for the period ended June 30, 2022, a slight decline from the balance at June 30, 2021, the composition of the deposit portfolio shifted, with a decrease in higher costing time deposits of $121.9 million, or 43.1 percent, when comparing June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2021 to lower costing money market accounts and noninterest bearing accounts. At June 30, 2022, there were no listing service or brokered deposits compared to $68.2 million at June 30, 2021.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $26.4 million, or 1.63% of total loans (1.64%, excluding SBA-PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $7.3 million, or 0.34% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022, down from $11.6 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, and was comprised solely of nonperforming loans. Included in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022 were troubled debt restructurings of $519 thousand.
Stockholders' equity increased to $207.3 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $177.2 million at June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period of $21.7 million which were offset by unrealized losses recorded net of tax on the available for sale securities in the rising interest rate environment creating a $12.3 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income during the period. As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a "well-capitalized" institution.
7
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
35,304
$
28,641
$
69,193
$
54,709
Investment securities available for sale
779
544
1,149
1,021
Federal funds sold and other
473
104
615
197
Total interest income
36,556
29,289
70,957
55,927
Interest expense
Deposits
964
1,582
1,847
3,589
Borrowed funds
192
187
379
375
Total interest expense
1,156
1,769
2,226
3,964
Net interest income
35,400
27,520
68,731
51,963
Provision for loan losses
2,035
781
2,987
1,284
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
33,365
26,739
65,744
50,679
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
183
165
346
312
Credit card fees
6,210
7,715
12,134
13,655
Mortgage banking revenue
1,528
5,270
3,318
13,013
Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net
-
153
-
153
Other fees and charges
441
168
852
288
Total noninterest income
8,362
13,471
16,650
27,421
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
10,071
8,750
20,381
17,317
Occupancy and equipment
1,313
1,195
2,339
2,324
Professional fees
2,417
1,362
4,738
2,987
Data processing
7,266
10,122
15,542
19,433
Advertising
2,223
1,293
3,862
2,126
Loan processing
335
975
727
2,026
Other operating
3,505
3,508
6,643
6,759
Total noninterest expenses
27,130
27,205
54,232
52,972
Income before income taxes
14,597
13,005
28,162
25,128
Income tax expense
3,089
3,357
6,443
6,499
Net income
$
11,508
$
9,648
$
21,719
$
18,629
8
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data)
(unaudited) June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
14,776
$
42,914
Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions
234,823
136,824
Federal funds sold
1,285
3,657
Total cash and cash equivalents
250,884
183,395
Investment securities available for sale
226,509
184,455
Marketable equity securities
245
245
Restricted investments
3,615
3,498
Loans held for sale
11,708
15,989
SBA-PPP loans receivable, net of fees
15,864
108,285
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
1,607,677
1,523,982
Less allowance for loan losses
(26,419)
(25,181)
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net
1,581,258
1,498,801
Premises and equipment, net
3,315
3,282
Accrued interest receivable
7,276
7,901
Deferred income taxes, net
12,929
9,793
Other real estate owned
-
86
Bank owned life insurance
36,011
35,506
Other assets
5,232
4,064
Total assets
$
2,154,846
$
2,055,300
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
842,363
$
787,650
Interest bearing
1,046,557
1,009,487
Total deposits
1,888,920
1,797,137
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
22,000
22,000
Other borrowed funds
12,062
12,062
Accrued interest payable
300
473
Other liabilities
24,248
25,725
Total liabilities
1,947,530
1,857,397
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 14,010,158 and 13,962,334 issued and outstanding
140
140
Additional paid-in capital
55,762
54,306
Retained earnings
164,750
144,533
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(13,336)
(1,076)
Total stockholders' equity
207,316
197,903
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,154,846
$
2,055,300
9
The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest bearing deposits
$
218,251
$
429
0.79
%
$
259,330
$
63
0.10
%
Federal funds sold
1,655
2
0.48
3,087
-
-
Investment securities available for sale
215,172
779
1.45
139,997
544
1.56
Restricted stock and equity securities
3,854
42
4.37
3,478
41
4.70
Loans held for sale
11,447
134
4.70
44,644
314
2.82
SBA-PPP loans receivable
28,870
1,120
15.56
250,040
2,272
3.64
Portfolio loans receivable(2)
1,532,671
34,050
8.91
1,316,224
26,055
7.94
Total interest earning assets
2,011,920
36,556
7.29
2,016,800
29,289
5.82
Noninterest earning assets
56,298
24,432
Total assets
$
2,068,218
$
2,041,232
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand accounts
$
259,192
38
0.06
$
282,197
50
0.07
Savings
9,913
1
0.04
6,634
1
0.05
Money market accounts
566,303
396
0.28
460,669
352
0.31
Time deposits
160,279
529
1.32
304,519
1,179
1.55
Borrowed funds
34,062
192
2.27
35,770
187
2.10
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,029,749
1,156
0.45
1,089,789
1,769
0.65
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing liabilities
22,647
20,111
Noninterest bearing deposits
807,558
758,255
Stockholders' equity
208,264
173,077
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,068,218
$
2,041,232
Net interest spread
6.84
%
5.17
%
Net interest income
$
35,400
$
27,520
Net interest margin(3)
7.06
%
5.47
%
_______________
(1)Annualized.
(2)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 320 and 192 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
10
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
Average
Outstanding
Balance
Interest Income/
Expense
Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest bearing deposits
$
208,043
$
530
0.51
%
$
232,712
$
113
0.10
%
Federal funds sold
3,148
2
0.13
3,477
-
0.00
Investment securities available for sale
197,965
1,149
1.17
123,443
1,022
1.67
Restricted stock and equity securities
3,810
83
4.39
3,691
83
4.56
Loans held for sale
12,467
245
3.96
58,475
794
2.74
SBA-PPP loans receivable
55,917
3,186
11.49
242,619
4,741
3.94
Portfolio loans receivable(1)
1,519,857
65,762
8.73
1,305,973
49,174
7.59
Total interest earning assets
2,001,207
70,957
7.15
1,970,390
55,927
5.72
Noninterest earning assets
61,533
25,113
Total assets
$
2,062,740
$
1,995,503
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand accounts
$
276,490
74
0.05
$
269,647
118
0.09
Savings
9,098
3
0.07
6,127
2
0.05
Money market accounts
552,858
697
0.25
465,882
881
0.38
Time deposits
165,485
1,073
1.31
318,512
2,588
1.64
Borrowed funds
34,062
379
2.24
34,699
375
2.18
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,037,993
2,226
0.43
1,094,867
3,964
0.73
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing liabilities
23,397
22,940
Noninterest bearing deposits
795,221
709,443
Stockholders' equity
206,129
168,253
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,062,740
$
1,995,503
Net interest spread
6.72
%
4.99
%
Net interest income
$
68,731
$
51,963
Net interest margin(2)
6.93
%
5.32
%
_______________
(1)
(1)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 309 and 173 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
11
The Company's reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company's mortgage loan division), OpenSky® (the Company's credit card division) and the Corporate Office. The following schedule presents financial information for each reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.
Segments
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Commercial Bank
CBHL
OpenSky®
Corporate(2)
Eliminations
Consolidated
Interest income
$
18,912
$
134
$
16,780
$
758
$
(28)
$
36,556
Interest expense
952
64
-
168
(28)
1,156
Net interest income
17,960
70
16,780
590
-
35,400
Provision for loan losses
-
-
2,035
-
-
2,035
Net interest income after provision
17,960
70
14,745
590
-
33,365
Noninterest income
526
1,626
6,210
-
-
8,362
Noninterest expense(1)
12,859
2,217
11,940
114
-
27,130
Net income before taxes
$
5,627
$
(521)
$
9,015
$
476
$
-
$
14,597
Total assets
$
1,958,893
$
12,257
$
137,180
$
226,950
$
(180,434)
$
2,154,846
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Interest income
$
17,297
$
313
$
11,114
$
600
$
(35)
$
29,289
Interest expense
1,413
221
-
170
(35)
1,769
Net interest income
15,884
92
11,114
430
-
27,520
Provision for loan losses
349
-
432
-
-
781
Net interest income after provision
15,535
92
10,682
430
-
26,739
Noninterest income
260
5,454
7,715
42
-
13,471
Noninterest expense(1)
10,489
3,283
13,328
105
-
27,205
Net income before taxes
$
5,306
$
2,263
$
5,069
$
367
$
-
$
13,005
Total assets
$
1,943,106
$
49,110
$
128,009
$
197,071
$
(165,446)
$
2,151,850
________________________
(1) Noninterest expense includes $6.7 million and $9.3 million in data processing expense in OpenSky's® segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.
12
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Commercial Bank
CBHL
OpenSky®
Corporate(2)
Eliminations
Consolidated
Interest income
$
37,412
$
245
$
31,720
$
1,645
$
(65)
$
70,957
Interest expense
1,805
145
-
341
(65)
2,226
Net interest income
35,607
100
31,720
1,304
-
68,731
Provision for loan losses
-
-
2,987
-
-
2,987
Net interest income after provision
35,607
100
28,733
1,304
-
65,744
Noninterest income
1,083
3,433
12,134
-
-
16,650
Noninterest expense(1)
24,922
4,316
24,822
172
-
54,232
Net income before taxes
$
11,768
$
(783)
$
16,045
$
1,132
$
-
$
28,162
Total assets
$
1,958,893
$
12,257
$
137,180
$
226,950
$
(180,434)
$
2,154,846
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Interest income
$
34,861
$
789
$
19,309
$
1,029
(61)
$
55,927
Interest expense
3,124
569
-
332
(61)
3,964
Net interest income
31,737
220
19,309
697
-
51,963
Provision for loan losses
729
-
485
70
-
1,284
Net interest income after provision
31,008
220
18,824
627
-
50,679
Noninterest income
498
13,227
13,655
41
-
27,421
Noninterest expense(1)
19,888
7,202
25,702
180
-
52,972
Net income before taxes
$
11,618
$
6,245
$
6,777
$
488
$
-
$
25,128
Total assets
$
1,943,106
$
49,110
$
128,009
$
197,071
$
(165,446)
$
2,151,850
________________________
(1) Noninterest expense includes $14.3 million and $17.9 million in data processing expense in OpenSky's® segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2) The Corporate segment invests idle cash in revenue producing assets including interest bearing cash accounts, loan participations and other appropriate investments for the Company.
13
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
June 30, 2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
Earnings:
Net income
$
11,508
$
10,211
$
10,171
$
11,177
$
9,648
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.80
0.71
0.71
0.79
0.68
Net interest margin
7.06
%
6.79
%
6.49
%
6.27
%
5.47
%
Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1)
3.86
%
3.82
%
3.70
%
3.52
%
3.55
%
Return on average assets(2)
2.23
%
2.01
%
1.95
%
2.13
%
1.90
%
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2)
2.04
%
1.67
%
1.80
%
1.99
%
1.65
%
Return on average equity(2)
22.16
%
20.30
%
20.66
%
23.87
%
22.36
%
Efficiency ratio
62.00
%
65.12
%
65.83
%
64.10
%
66.37
%
Balance Sheet:
Total portfolio loans receivable, net
$
1,607,677
$
1,526,256
$
1,523,982
$
1,445,126
$
1,392,471
Total deposits
1,888,920
1,862,722
1,797,137
1,921,238
1,917,419
Total assets
2,154,846
2,122,453
2,055,300
2,169,556
2,151,850
Total shareholders' equity
207,316
201,492
197,903
189,080
177,204
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.34
%
0.28
%
0.56
%
0.77
%
0.54
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1)
0.34
%
0.29
%
0.59
%
0.83
%
0.60
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.45
%
0.38
%
0.70
%
0.85
%
0.52
%
Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1)
0.46
%
0.39
%
0.75
%
0.94
%
0.60
%
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2)
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.18
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.63
%
1.60
%
1.54
%
1.56
%
1.51
%
Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans (1)
1.64
%
1.65
%
1.65
%
1.71
%
1.73
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
360.06
%
422.65
%
220.40
%
182.48
%
287.40
%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk based capital ratio
14.34
%
14.36
%
13.79
%
13.86
%
13.51
%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
13.09
%
13.10
%
12.53
%
12.60
%
12.25
%
Leverage ratio
9.11
%
8.74
%
8.36
%
7.83
%
7.58
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
13.09
%
13.10
%
12.53
%
12.60
%
12.25
%
Tangible common equity
8.17
%
8.11
%
8.36
%
7.57
%
7.17
%
Holding Company Capital Ratios:
Total risk based capital ratio
17.66
%
17.16
%
16.41
%
15.75
%
16.14
%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
15.70
%
15.19
%
14.43
%
14.49
%
14.10
%
Leverage ratio
10.93
%
10.25
%
9.73
%
9.12
%
8.78
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
15.55
%
15.04
%
14.28
%
14.34
%
13.94
%
Tangible common equity
9.62
%
9.49
%
9.63
%
8.72
%
8.23
%
14
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
June 30, 2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
June 30,
2021
Composition of Loans:
SBA-PPP loans, net
$
15,864
$
51,085
$
108,285
$
137,178
$
202,763
Residential real estate
$
430,244
$
420,242
$
401,607
$
418,205
$
420,015
Commercial real estate
608,646
564,725
556,339
502,523
471,807
Construction real estate
241,249
245,722
255,147
251,256
223,832
Commercial and industrial
193,262
177,504
175,956
143,244
158,392
Credit card, net of reserve
142,166
123,750
141,120
134,979
121,410
Other consumer loans
856
909
1,033
1,425
1,034
Portfolio loans receivable
$
1,616,423
$
1,532,852
$
1,531,202
$
1,451,632
$
1,396,490
Deferred origination fees, net
(8,746)
(6,596)
(7,220)
(6,506)
(4,019)
Portfolio loans receivable, net
$
1,607,677
$
1,526,256
$
1,523,982
$
1,445,126
$
1,392,471
Composition of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing
$
842,363
$
825,174
$
787,650
$
833,187
$
828,308
Interest-bearing demand
305,377
279,591
330,924
369,812
314,883
Savings
10,078
9,894
6,994
6,682
6,965
Money markets
570,298
585,920
493,919
493,029
484,567
Time deposits
160,804
162,143
177,650
218,528
282,696
Total Deposits
$
1,888,920
$
1,862,722
$
1,797,137
$
1,921,238
$
1,917,419
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:
Origination of loans held for sale
$
84,432
$
110,446
$
158,051
$
217,175
$
265,517
Mortgage loans sold
89,797
109,953
178,068
229,111
278,384
Gain on sale of loans
1,918
3,042
4,423
6,108
7,763
Purchase volume as a % of originations
85.23
%
73.16
%
56.44
%
50.98
%
50.64
%
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(3)
2.14
%
2.77
%
2.48
%
2.67
%
2.79
%
Mortgage commissions
$
772
$
1,125
$
1,462
$
1,884
$
2,364
OpenSky® Portfolio Metrics:
Active customer accounts
616,435
630,709
660,397
700,383
707,600
Secured credit card loans, gross
$
118,938
$
109,978
$
125,898
$
125,393
$
116,054
Unsecured credit card loans, gross
25,641
16,233
17,682
12,037
7,808
Noninterest secured credit card deposits
214,110
220,354
229,530
242,405
241,724
_______________
(1)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2)Annualized.
(3)Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.
15
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted
Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Net Income
11,508
10,211
10,171
11,177
9,648
Less: SBA-PPP loan income
$
1,120
2,066
1,347
1,525
2,272
Net Income, as Adjusted
$
10,388
8,145
8,824
9,652
7,376
Average Total Assets
$
2,068,218
2,057,201
2,066,283
2,084,772
2,041,232
Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans
28,870
83,264
116,595
162,217
250,040
Average Total Assets, as Adjusted
$
2,039,348
1,973,937
1,949,688
1,922,555
1,791,192
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted
2.04
%
1.67
%
1.80
%
1.99
%
1.65
%
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted
Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Net Interest Income
$
35,400
$
33,331
$
32,671
$
32,059
$
27,520
Less Credit card loan income
16,376
14,487
15,010
15,086
10,497
Less SBA-PPP loan income
1,120
2,066
1,347
1,525
2,272
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted
$
17,904
$
16,778
$
16,314
$
15,448
$
14,751
Average Interest Earning Assets
2,011,920
1,990,377
1,996,331
2,026,616
2,016,801
Less Average credit card loans
124,548
124,923
131,306
124,771
100,456
Less Average SBA-PPP loans
28,870
83,264
116,595
162,217
250,040
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted
$
1,858,502
$
1,782,190
$
1,748,430
$
1,739,628
$
1,666,305
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted
3.86
%
3.82
%
3.70
%
3.52
%
3.55
%
Tangible Book Value per Share
Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
207,316
$
201,492
$
197,903
$
189,080
$
177,204
Less: Preferred equity
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
Tangible Common Equity
$
207,316
$
201,492
$
197,903
$
189,080
$
177,204
Period End Shares Outstanding
14,010,158
14,000,520
13,962,334
13,801,936
13,771,615
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
14.80
$
14.39
$
14.17
$
13.70
$
12.87
16
Appendix
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Allowance for Loan Losses
$
26,419
$
25,252
$
25,181
$
24,753
$
24,079
Total Loans
1,623,541
1,577,341
1,632,267
1,582,304
1,595,234
Less: SBA-PPP loans
15,864
51,085
108,285
137,178
202,763
Total Portfolio Loans
$
1,607,677
$
1,526,256
$
1,523,982
$
1,445,126
$
1,392,471
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans
1.64
%
1.65
%
1.65
%
1.71
%
1.73
%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
7,338
$
5,975
$
11,512
$
16,801
$
11,615
Total Assets
2,154,846
2,122,453
2,055,300
2,169,556
2,151,850
Less: SBA-PPP loans
15,864
51,085
108,285
137,178
202,763
Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
$
2,138,982
$
2,071,368
$
1,947,015
$
2,032,378
$
1,949,087
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans
0.34
%
0.29
%
0.59
%
0.83
%
0.60
%
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Total Nonperforming Loans
$
7,338
$
5,975
$
11,425
$
13,565
$
8,378
Total Loans
1,623,541
1,577,341
1,632,267
1,582,304
1,595,234
Less: SBA-PPP loans
15,864
51,085
108,285
137,178
202,763
Total Portfolio Loans
$
1,607,677
$
1,526,256
$
1,523,982
$
1,445,126
$
1,392,471
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans
0.46
%
0.39
%
0.75
%
0.94
%
0.60
%
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans
Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Total Net Charge-offs
$
868
$
881
$
672
$
301
$
252
Total Average Loans
1,561,541
1,590,166
1,582,473
1,569,198
1,567,973
Less: Average SBA-PPP loans
28,870
83,264
116,595
162,217
250,040
Total Average Portfolio Loans
$
1,532,671
$
1,506,902
$
1,465,878
$
1,406,981
$
1,317,933
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.18
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Net income
$
11,508
$
10,211
$
10,171
$
11,177
$
9,648
Add: Income Tax Expense
3,089
3,354
3,522
3,877
3,357
Add: Provision for Loan Losses
2,035
952
1,100
975
781
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")
$
16,632
$
14,517
$
14,793
$
16,029
$
13,786
17
ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2022. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK." More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "optimistic," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results.
These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.
Capital Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:23:06 UTC.