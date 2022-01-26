Capital Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share - Form 8-K

Log in
Capital Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share

01/26/2022
Capital Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share

January 26, 2022 - Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK) ("Company"), the holding company of Capital Bank ("Bank"), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2022.

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at December 31, 2021. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at December 31, 2021 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK." More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

Disclaimer

Capital Bancorp Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 167 M - -
Net income 2021 39,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 59,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,55 $
Average target price 30,75 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward F. Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan W. Jackson CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steven J. Schwartz Chairman
Karl Dicker Chief Operating Officer
James F. Whalen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.-2.48%354
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.46%431 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.11%366 976
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.50%251 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.69%208 240
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.70%205 753