    CBNK   US1397371006

CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

(CBNK)
Capital Bancorp Initiates Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share 

07/27/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK) (“Company”), the holding company of Capital Bank (“Bank”) announced today that following its second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.68, the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share.  The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

“I am pleased to announce that our Board believes that our strong and consistent financial performance enables us to initiate a modest quarterly cash dividend to our shareholders,” said Steve Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company. "The dividend demonstrates confidence in the Company’s performance outlook and our Board's commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Asset quality, liquidity, and capital are all strong, and we continue to generate meaningful capital growth, bolstering our fortress balance sheet.”

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at June 30, 2021. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in four locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 M - -
Net income 2021 34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 302 M 302 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 59,5%
Managers and Directors
Edward F. Barry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan W. Jackson CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Steven J. Schwartz Chairman
Karl Dicker Chief Operating Officer
Stephen N. Ashman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.57.50%302
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.14%184 901