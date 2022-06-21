Log in
    CBNK   US1397371006

CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

(CBNK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:14 2022-06-21 am EDT
21.71 USD   +1.12%
Capital Bank Launches ZRent in Partnership with ZSuite Technologies

06/21/2022 | 10:06am EDT
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A., announced today the addition of ZRent to its already robust portfolio of tech forward solutions in partnership with ZSuite Technologies, Inc.

ZRent is a digital platform created by ZSuite Technologies, a leading provider of fintech commercial solutions. A responsive web app that automates the collection of rent and other monthly fees, ZRent simplifies the process for landlords, property managers and occupants/renters.

“We’re especially pleased to partner with ZSuite,” says Nikhil Bijlani, Head of Deposit, Product and Operations at Capital Bank, N.A., “as we continue to push forward our high-touch, high-tech approach to finding bespoke solutions for our customers. Their ZRent platform aligns perfectly with our mission to make banking—and life—easier for our customers.”

ZSuite Technologies Inc. was launched in 2015 by the product development team of a community bank to help landlords and property managers streamline the rent collection process. They officially spun out of the community bank in August 2019 under the newly formed entity ZSuite Technologies, Inc.

ZRent affords all users a wealth of benefits, including anywhere, anytime access via desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile device. Rent or HOA payments can be made with a single click via the ZRent website. And payments are received by the landlord or property manager faster, as quick as one business day when deposits are made to a Capital Bank operating account.

Other features include a detailed dashboard from which property and unit details can be viewed, as well as unique ACH transaction descriptions to save time on bookkeeping and monthly reconciliations. For added convenience, there is no charge for ZRent to occupants and complimentary for landlords with a deposit account at Capital Bank. The landlord or property manager simply invites the occupant to sign up on the ZRent website.

“Bringing ZSuite products into the Capital Bank family is in line with our commitment to our community and customers. We look forward to growing our relationship with ZSuite and offering more of their unique fintech solutions, including ZEscrow, a web app for digital commercial escrow and sub-accounting. It’s all about giving our customers an added advantage,” says Bijlani.

ABOUT CAPITAL BANK, N.A.
Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2022. Capital Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc. which had assets of approximately $2.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Capital Bancorp common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402
MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912


