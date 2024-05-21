ROCKVILLE, Md., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A., a leading provider of financial services in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, is thrilled to announce the relocation and expansion of its Reston branch to better serve the needs of its valued customers and the dynamic local business community.

The brand-new branch is located at 1900 Campus Commons Dr, Suite 130, Reston, VA 20191, replacing the former location at 10700 Parkridge Blvd # 180, Reston, VA and opened its doors on May 6th, 2024.

"We are excited to provide our customers in the Reston area with a larger and more accessible branch," said Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bank, N.A. "This move underscores our commitment to enhancing the banking experience for our clients and supporting the growth of our local business community."

The decision to relocate and expand the Reston branch aligns with Capital Bank's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clientele. The new facility boasts increased space and improved parking facilities, ensuring a more convenient and comfortable banking experience for customers.

"We want to ensure that our customers have access to the best banking services available," added Barry. "With our new, state-of-the-art branch, we are poised to deliver on that promise and continue our tradition of excellence in customer service."

We encourage our customers to visit the new branch, meet our staff and experience the enhanced amenities it has to offer.

About Capital Bank, N.A.:

Operating for over 25 years in the DC Metro Region, Capital Bank has carved a reliable niche in the financial landscape. The bank reported assets of nearly $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2023. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system and an Equal Housing Lender, Capital Bank's commitment to its customers and shareholders remains unwavering.