  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Capital Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    CBNK   US1397371006

CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

(CBNK)
  Report
02:13:49 2023-04-25 pm EDT
17.47 USD   +2.80%
Capital Bank Names Steve Poynot President, Brad Rodier Joins as EVP, Chief Lending Officer

04/25/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
Scot R. Browning, will transition to President of Specialty & CRE Lending of the Bank

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank is pleased to announce that Steve Poynot, the Bank’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to the position of President of the Bank. In his new role, Mr. Poynot will have overarching responsibility for commercial banking production, credit and operations of the Bank, while continuing to report to the Chief Executive Officer, Ed Barry. Mr. Poynot will also retain his title of Chief Operating Officer.

Capital Bank’s current President and Chief Lending Officer, Scot R. Browning, will transition to President of Specialty & CRE Lending of the Bank and will report to Mr. Poynot. Mr. Browning will continue to serve on internal loan committees and have overall responsibility for CRE lending and new specialty lending lines of business. Mr. Browning will also continue to serve as a director of the Company and the Bank.

Mr. Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, said, “We are delighted to announce these transitions, and we believe that these changes will help us to continue to grow and deliver value to our shareholders, customers, and employees. Steve Poynot has been an outstanding executive and leader, and we are excited about his promotion to President of the Bank. We would like to thank Scot Browning for his service as President and Chief Lending Officer of the Bank. Scot has been and will continue to be a key driver in the future direction of the bank. His new role as President of Specialty & CRE Lending is critical for the bank as we continue to build out more lines of business. The Bank would not be where it is today without Scot’s 20 plus years of service and I look forward to his continued contributions.”

Mr. Poynot brings over 25 years of experience in business development, data and financial analysis, risk management, strategic planning, operations and information management, and technology delivery. Prior to joining Capital Bank, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of F&M Trust. While at Howard Bank, Mr. Poynot held Executive Vice President roles as Chief Information Officer and Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Poynot is responsible for managing day-to-day operations of the company, directly managing the divisional leaders for sales, credit, branch, product, and operations.

Brad Rodier, an experienced banking executive, has joined Capital Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, reporting to Mr. Poynot. Mr. Rodier previously served as Commercial Market Executive, Senior Vice President at Fulton Bank and has a strong track record of helping banks grow their commercial book.

In a statement, Mr. Poynot said, “I am excited to take on this new role and continue to grow and deliver value to our customers, shareholders, and employees. I am also delighted to have Brad Rodier at the Bank, and I believe that he will be an excellent addition to our leadership team. I look forward to working with Scot Browning in his new role and benefitting from his experience and expertise.”

About Capital Bank: Capital Bank has been providing exceptional banking services since its inception in 1999. With over 25 years of experience, we have grown into a publicly traded company with more than $2.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023 (NASDAQ: CBNK). At Capital Bank, we pride ourselves on banking on human potential. Our commitment to human-centric banking has allowed us to make sound banking decisions based on factors beyond just what is on paper. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, we are committed to helping our customers achieve their goals while upholding our fiduciary duty to our shareholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Capital Bank, N.A.
Media Contact:
Bryon Stevens
Investor Relations
Email: bstevens@capitalbankmd.com
Phone: 917-848-5896 


