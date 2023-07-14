Capital Bancorp, Inc. announced the appointment of Mary Ann Scully, Dean of the Joseph A. Sellinger, S.J., School of Business and Management at Loyola University Maryland, as the newest member of its board of directors. With her extensive experience and remarkable achievements in the banking industry, Ms. Scully brings valuable insights and a strong leadership acumen to the board. A lifelong banker with over 40 years of diverse experience in the Maryland marketplace, she co-founded Howard Bank and served as its Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the board of directors until its merger with FNB of Pennsylvania in 2022.

Under her leadership, she successfully led both organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions, positioning Howard Bank as the largest locally headquartered banking company in the Greater Baltimore region, with over $2 billion in assets. Prior to Howard Bank, Mary Ann held various senior positions at Allfirst Bank, where she played instrumental roles in regional banking, community banking, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and international banking. In 2022, Mary Ann was honored as CEO of the Year by the Baltimore Business Journal, reflecting her enduring commitment to excellence.

The same year, she was recognized by The Maryland Chamber of Commerce with her induction into the Business Hall of Fame. Named one of the Top 25 Women to Watch in Banking by American Banker, Ms. Scully was also awarded Industrialist of the Year 2018 from the Baltimore Museum of Industry, highlighting her lasting impact on the Baltimore business and banking community.