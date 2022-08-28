Log in
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
2.430 JOD    0.00%
Capital Bank of Jordan : Announces Winners of Golden Road Campaign

08/28/2022 | 08:41am EDT
News Aug 28, 2022 Capital Bank Announces Winners of Golden Road Campaign

Capital Bank has announced the names of the winners of the Golden Road raffle saving account campaign, with 116 winners each winning gold prizes. A total of 68 winners who qualified for the campaign won one English lira (8 grams of gold) each, while 27 clients with saving accounts won half an ounce of gold each and 21 clients won one ounce of gold each.

Through the Golden Road raffle saving account campaign, prizes are guaranteed, and clients are rewarded on the basis of the lowest balance in their accounts throughout the year. Winners receive their English lira or gold ounces once they commit to the rules of the campaign, which are available on the bank's official website.

Speaking about the campaign, Capital Bank Group Chief Consumer Banking Officer Mohammed Othman said, "At Capital Bank, we focus on encouraging and furthering a culture of saving among our clients in the hope of helping them secure a comfortable future through rewards and campaigns such as the Golden Road, which guarantees opportunities for winning gold."

Othman went on to add, "Since its launch, clients have responded to the Golden Road campaign resoundingly, and is one more way in which the bank delivers innovative services and products that fulfill their unique needs."

Capital Bank launched the Golden Road saving account campaign in July 2021 and the guaranteed gold prizes portion concludes at the end of 2022. Raffles take place regularly and offer participants the chance to win weekly and semi-annual cash prizes worth approximately JD2 million, with 10 weekly prizes worth JD2,022 for 10 winners and 10 JD100,000 grand prizes given to five winners at the end of June and five winners at the end of December, in addition to guaranteed gold prizes.

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 12:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
