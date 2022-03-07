Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 03 07

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-03-2022 07:10:35 AM AM 07:10:35 2022-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Perpetual bond listing (ﻲﻓﺎﺿﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ) ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻖﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

In Accordance with article 43/D of the Securities Law No. 18 ) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ/43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ

18 of the year 2017 and article (8) of the Instructions of ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (

Issuing Companies Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ

Standards of 2004, and following the issuance by Capital ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻖﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺈﺑ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻﻭ

Bank of Jordan of Additional Tier 1 Capital (perpetual ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (100) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ( Perpetual Bond ) (ﻲﻓﺎﺿﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ)

bond) in the amount of 100 million USD as per the ﺎﻨﻧﺈﻓ ،2022/ 0 2/22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺎﻣ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ

disclosure of Capital Bank on 22/02/2022, kindly note ﺎﻬﻴﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ

that the perpetual bond is now registered with the Dubai ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻷﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻢﺗﻭ DFSA ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺩ ﺔﻄﻠﺳ ﻯﺪﻟ

Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and has been listed .2022/03/03 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻲﺑﺩ ﻙﺍﺪﺳﺎﻧ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ

on NASDAQ/Dubai on 03/03/2022

03-03-2022 03-03-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ