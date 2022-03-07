Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Bank of Jordan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 03 07

03/07/2022 | 05:49am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-03-2022 07:10:35 AM

AM 07:10:35 2022-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Perpetual bond listing

(ﻲﻓﺎﺿﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ) ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻖﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

In Accordance with article 43/D of the Securities Law No.

18 ) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ/43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ

18 of the year 2017 and article (8) of the Instructions of

ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (

Issuing Companies Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing

،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ

Standards of 2004, and following the issuance by Capital

ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻖﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺈﺑ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻﻭ

Bank of Jordan of Additional Tier 1 Capital (perpetual

ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (100) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ( Perpetual Bond ) (ﻲﻓﺎﺿﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ)

bond) in the amount of 100 million USD as per the

ﺎﻨﻧﺈﻓ ،2022/ 0 2/22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺎﻣ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ

disclosure of Capital Bank on 22/02/2022, kindly note

ﺎﻬﻴﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ

that the perpetual bond is now registered with the Dubai

ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻷﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻢﺗﻭ DFSA ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺩ ﺔﻄﻠﺳ ﻯﺪﻟ

Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and has been listed

.2022/03/03 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻲﺑﺩ ﻙﺍﺪﺳﺎﻧ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ

on NASDAQ/Dubai on 03/03/2022

03-03-2022

03-03-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Orouba Said Qarain

Orouba Said Qarain :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
05:49aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 03 07
PU
03/03Capital Bank of Jordan launches Blink neobank using Codebase Technologies DigibancTM pl..
AQ
03/03CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Jordan's Capital Bank rings Nasdaq Dubai bell to celebrate listin..
PU
03/01CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Trading (CAPL) 2022 03 01
PU
02/28Capital Bank of Jordan launches Blink neobank using Codebase Technologies DigibancTM pl..
AQ
02/28CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Trading (CAPL) 2022 02 28
PU
02/23CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 02 23
PU
02/17Jordan's Capital Bank acquires Societe Generale Bank Jordan
RE
02/17CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Signs Agreement to Acquire 100% of Société Générale Jordan
PU
02/17CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 02 17
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 166 M 125 M
Net income 2021 78,8 M 111 M 84,1 M
Net cash 2021 198 M 279 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
Yield 2021 7,39%
Capitalization 434 M 612 M 463 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Duration : Period :
Capital Bank of Jordan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dawood Mohammad Dawood Al-Ghoul Chief Executive Officer
Manar Mohammad Abdel Halim Al-Nsour Chief Financial Officer
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Chairman
Saher Abdel-Hadi Head-Compliance
Ali Mohammad Daoud Abu Swai Chief Treasury, Investment & FI Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN6.90%612
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%163 090
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%83 114
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 701
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)16.39%59 623
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.03%51 992