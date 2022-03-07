Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 03 07

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 07-03-2022 07:10:35 AM
AM 07:10:35 2022-03-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Perpetual bond listing
(ﻲﻓﺎﺿﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ) ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻖﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
In Accordance with article 43/D of the Securities Law No.
18 ) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ/43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ
18 of the year 2017 and article (8) of the Instructions of
ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ (
Issuing Companies Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing
،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ
Standards of 2004, and following the issuance by Capital
ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻖﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺪﻨﺳ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺈﺑ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻡﺎﻴﻘﻟ ﺎﻘﺣﻻﻭ
Bank of Jordan of Additional Tier 1 Capital (perpetual
ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ (100) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ( Perpetual Bond ) (ﻲﻓﺎﺿﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ)
bond) in the amount of 100 million USD as per the
ﺎﻨﻧﺈﻓ ،2022/ 0 2/22 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﻢﺗ ﺎﻣ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ
disclosure of Capital Bank on 22/02/2022, kindly note
ﺎﻬﻴﻟﺇ ﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺳﺃ ﻞﻴﺠﺴﺗ ﻢﺗ ﺪﻗ ﻪﻧﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ
that the perpetual bond is now registered with the Dubai
ﺩﺎﻨﺳﻷﺍ ﻩﺬﻫ ﺝﺍﺭﺩﺇ ﻢﺗﻭ DFSA ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ ﻲﺑﺩ ﺔﻄﻠﺳ ﻯﺪﻟ
Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and has been listed
.2022/03/03 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻲﺑﺩ ﻙﺍﺪﺳﺎﻧ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ
on NASDAQ/Dubai on 03/03/2022
03-03-2022
03-03-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Orouba Said Qarain
Orouba Said Qarain :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
