Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
|
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 04-06-2022 06:56:51 PM
|
PM 06:56:51 2022-06-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Other Material Information
|
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN announces the occurrence of
|
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
|
the following material event:
|
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material Event
|
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
Date of event: 05-06-2022
|
2022-06-05 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
|
|
|
Material changes in the Company's shares ownership,
|
ﻲـﻓ ًﺍﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﺙﺪﺤﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻲـﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ
|
which affect the control of the Company
|
ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺓﺮﻄﻴﺴﻟﺍ
|
|
|
|
In Accordance with article 43D of the Securities Law of
|
(18) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ/43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ
|
2017 and article 8of the Instructions of Issuing
|
ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ
|
Companies Disclosure kindly be advised that the Board of
|
Directors of Capital Bank of Jordan the Bank in its meeting
|
ﺩﻮﻧ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ
|
held on 21/04/2022 has resolved to authorize the
|
- ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ("ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ") ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ
|
Chairman of the board to finalize the negotiation process
|
ــــ2022/04/21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻧﺍ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ 2022/3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ
|
with the Saudi Public Investment Fund PIF regarding their
|
interest in owning shares in the Bank through raising the
|
ﻊﻣ ﺽﻭﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﻹ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻒﻴﻠﻜﺗ
|
Banks paid up capital the Proposed Transaction as it
|
Public Investment ) ﻱﺩﻮﻌﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ
|
deems appropriate Following discussions between PIF
|
ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺘﺒﻏﺭ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ ("ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ") ( Fund
|
and the Bank regarding the Proposed Transaction the
|
Bank has signed a subscription agreement the
|
("ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ") ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ
|
Subscription Agreement with PIF as the strategic investor
|
ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ.ﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻣ ﻩﺍﺮﻳ ﺎﻣ ﺐﺴﺣﻭ
|
on Sunday 05/06/2022 . Pursuant to the Subscription
|
ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻊﻗﻭ ﺪﻗ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻥﺈﻓ ،ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺸﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍﻭ
|
Agreement PIF intends to subscribe indirectly through its
|
) ﻲﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻛ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺹﺎﺧ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺍ
|
wholly owned subsidiary in cash for new shares in the
|
Bank and raise the Banks paidup Capital from 200 million
|
ﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ("ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ") ( Subscription Agreement
|
JOD to 263,037,122JOD equivalent to an increase of
|
ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﻳ ﻑﻮﺳ ﺎﻬﺒﺟﻮﻤﺑ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2022/06/05 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
63,037,122 shares through allocating and issuing the
|
ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﻪﻟ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻣ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻞﻜﺸﺑ
|
shares fully paid against the agreed amount set out in the
|
Subscription Agreement. On consummation of the
|
) ﻦﻣ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺎﺑ
|
Proposed Transaction, PIF's indirect ownership
|
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 263,037,122 ) ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 200,000,000
|
percentage in the Banks capital will be 23.97% as detailed
|
ﻦﻣ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳ( 63,037,122 )ـﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ ،ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
|
below Total subscription amount131,200,000 Jordanian
|
ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻋﻮﻓﺪﻣ ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇﻭ ﺎﻬﺼﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻝﻼﺧ
|
dinars Subscription price 1.25 x of net book value of
|
Capital Bank shareholders equity after distribution of cash
|
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺢﺒﺼﺗ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﻔﺘﻤﻟﺍ
|
dividends for the year 2021, Number of shares to be
|
% 23.97 ﺩﻭﺪﺤﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﻝﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ
|
subscribed to 63,037,122 shares Consummation of the
|
:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﺣﻭ
|
Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of
|
certain conditions precedent including amongst others i)
|
.ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 131,200,000 :ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﻎﻠﺒﻣ
|
∙
|
the Bank obtaining the necessary approvals from all
|
ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻦﻣ x 1.25 :ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛ ﻻﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ
|
∙
|
competent official authorities Ministry of Industry Trade
|
|
ﻡﺎﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﺔﻳﺮﺘﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ
|
|
and Supply Central Bank of Jordan Securities Commission
|
|
and the Securities Depository Center and ii)the Bank
|
.2021
|
|
|
|