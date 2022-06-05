Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 04-06-2022 06:56:51 PM PM 06:56:51 2022-06-04 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN announces the occurrence of ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

the following material event: :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ

Material Event ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 05-06-2022 2022-06-05 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Material changes in the Company's shares ownership, ﻲـﻓ ًﺍﺮﻴﻴﻐﺗ ﺙﺪﺤﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﻲـﻓ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ

which affect the control of the Company ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺓﺮﻄﻴﺴﻟﺍ

In Accordance with article 43D of the Securities Law of (18) ﻢﻗﺭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ/43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ

2017 and article 8of the Instructions of Issuing

ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ

Companies Disclosure kindly be advised that the Board of

Directors of Capital Bank of Jordan the Bank in its meeting ﺩﻮﻧ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ

held on 21/04/2022 has resolved to authorize the - ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ("ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ") ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ

Chairman of the board to finalize the negotiation process

ــــ2022/04/21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻧﺍ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ 2022/3 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ

with the Saudi Public Investment Fund PIF regarding their

interest in owning shares in the Bank through raising the ﻊﻣ ﺽﻭﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻡﺎﻤﺗﻹ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻒﻴﻠﻜﺗ

Banks paid up capital the Proposed Transaction as it Public Investment ) ﻱﺩﻮﻌﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ

deems appropriate Following discussions between PIF

ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻚﻠﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺘﺒﻏﺭ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ ("ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ") ( Fund

and the Bank regarding the Proposed Transaction the

Bank has signed a subscription agreement the ("ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ") ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ

Subscription Agreement with PIF as the strategic investor ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑﻭ.ﺎﺒﺳﺎﻨﻣ ﻩﺍﺮﻳ ﺎﻣ ﺐﺴﺣﻭ

on Sunday 05/06/2022 . Pursuant to the Subscription ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻊﻗﻭ ﺪﻗ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻥﺈﻓ ،ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻔﺼﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺸﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍﻭ

Agreement PIF intends to subscribe indirectly through its

) ﻲﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﺍ ﺮﻤﺜﺘﺴﻤﻛ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺹﺎﺧ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺍ

wholly owned subsidiary in cash for new shares in the

Bank and raise the Banks paidup Capital from 200 million ﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ("ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ") ( Subscription Agreement

JOD to 263,037,122JOD equivalent to an increase of ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻡﻮﻘﻳ ﻑﻮﺳ ﺎﻬﺒﺟﻮﻤﺑ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2022/06/05 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

63,037,122 shares through allocating and issuing the

ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﻪﻟ ﺔﻛﻮﻠﻤﻣ ﺔﻌﺑﺎﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻞﻜﺸﺑ

shares fully paid against the agreed amount set out in the

Subscription Agreement. On consummation of the ) ﻦﻣ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺪﻘﻨﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺎﺑ

Proposed Transaction, PIF's indirect ownership ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 263,037,122 ) ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ( 200,000,000

percentage in the Banks capital will be 23.97% as detailed

ﻦﻣ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳ( 63,037,122 )ـﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ ،ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

below Total subscription amount131,200,000 Jordanian

ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﻞﻣﺎﻜﻟﺎﺑ ﺔﻋﻮﻓﺪﻣ ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇﻭ ﺎﻬﺼﻴﺼﺨﺗ ﻝﻼﺧ

dinars Subscription price 1.25 x of net book value of

Capital Bank shareholders equity after distribution of cash ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺢﺒﺼﺗ ﺚﻴﺤﺑ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﻔﺘﻤﻟﺍ

dividends for the year 2021, Number of shares to be % 23.97 ﺩﻭﺪﺤﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﺳﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺮﺷﺎﺒﻣ ﻝﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ

subscribed to 63,037,122 shares Consummation of the

:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﺣﻭ

Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of

certain conditions precedent including amongst others i) .ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 131,200,000 :ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛﻻﺍ ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ∙

the Bank obtaining the necessary approvals from all ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻦﻣ x 1.25 :ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺏﺎﺘﺘﻛ ﻻﺍ ﺮﻌﺳ ∙

competent official authorities Ministry of Industry Trade

ﻡﺎﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟ ﺔﻳﺮﺘﻓﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ

and Supply Central Bank of Jordan Securities Commission