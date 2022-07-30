Log in
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
2.570 JOD   +1.18%
03:23pCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 30
PU
01:43pCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an Increase of 40%, which is Equal to Total Profits from 2021
PU
07/13CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : G.a (capl) 2022 07 13
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 30

07/30/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 30-07-2022 03:54:50 PM

PM 03:54:50 2022-07-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Half year data

ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﺺﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Capital Bank Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an

%40 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ

Increase of 40%, which is Equal to Total Profits from 2021

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ًﺎﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻖﻘﺤﻳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ

Al-Salem: Group assets grew to JD6.5 billion by the end of June and

ﻪﻠﻤﻛﺄﺑ ﻡﺮﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﺗ

shareholder assets rose to approximately JD600 million

ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻮﻤﻨﺗ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺻﺃ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Al-Salem: A vision of economic modernization is essential to

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 600 ﻝﺍ ﺲﻣﻼﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣﻭ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ

ﻮﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﺳﺎﺳﺃ ﺓﺪﻋﺎﻗ ﻱﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺅﺭ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

achieving sustainable growth

ﻡﺍﺪﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ

July 28, 2022 - Amman, Jordan: Capital

%40

2022

Bank Group has announced half-year net

43

2022

60.2

profits for 2022, the highest since its

establishment that are equal to the total profits

.2021 4.3 6.5

-

2.2

%50

of 2021, with profits surging by 40% compared

%49

2.1

3.2

to the same period of 2021. According to the

initial financial results, the group's net profits

2021

2.8

4.4 %57.6

totaled JD60.2 million by the end of June

363

589 %62.4

2022, compared with JD43 million for the

same period of last year

Assets showed an increase, registering 50%

4.2

7.9

or JD2.2 billion, buoyed by the acquisition of

Société Générale Bank-Jordan, reaching

JD6.5 billion compared with JD4.3 billion at

the end of 2021. Net credit facilities rose to

JD3.2 billion by the end of June 2022,

compared with JD2.1 billion at the end of

2021, a growth of 49%. Client deposits

showed an increase by the end of June 2022,

reaching 57.6% or JD4.4 billion, compared

with JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021. Initial

statements also showed an increase in

shareholder net assets by 62.4%, reaching

JD589 million, compared with JD363 million

for the same period in 2021

Al-Salem went on to add that the Saudi Public

Investments Fund's contribution to Capital

Bank has been received in full, and the fund is

expected to announce the names of the two

people who will serve as its representatives on

the group's board of directors, after acquiring

the necessary approvals from regulatory

authorities

National Bank of Iraq's financial results also

showed growth in net profits after tax of JD7.9

million at the end of June 2022, compared

with JD4.2 million in the same period of 2021

Page 1 of 2

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

28-07-2022

28-07-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Barham Mashini

Barham Mashini :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 19:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
