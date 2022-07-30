Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 30

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 30-07-2022 03:54:50 PM
PM 03:54:50 2022-07-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Half year data
ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﺺﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Capital Bank Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an
%40 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ
Increase of 40%, which is Equal to Total Profits from 2021
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ًﺎﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻖﻘﺤﻳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ
Al-Salem: Group assets grew to JD6.5 billion by the end of June and
ﻪﻠﻤﻛﺄﺑ ﻡﺮﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﺗ
shareholder assets rose to approximately JD600 million
ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻮﻤﻨﺗ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺻﺃ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Al-Salem: A vision of economic modernization is essential to
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 600 ﻝﺍ ﺲﻣﻼﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣﻭ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ
ﻮﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﺳﺎﺳﺃ ﺓﺪﻋﺎﻗ ﻱﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺅﺭ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ
achieving sustainable growth
July 28, 2022 - Amman, Jordan: Capital
%40
2022
Bank Group has announced half-year net
43
2022
60.2
profits for 2022, the highest since its
|
establishment that are equal to the total profits
.2021 4.3 6.5
2.2
%50
of 2021, with profits surging by 40% compared
|
%49
2.1
3.2
to the same period of 2021. According to the
|
initial financial results, the group's net profits
2021
2.8
4.4 %57.6
totaled JD60.2 million by the end of June
|
363
589 %62.4
2022, compared with JD43 million for the
|
same period of last year
|
Assets showed an increase, registering 50%
|
4.2
7.9
or JD2.2 billion, buoyed by the acquisition of
|
Société Générale Bank-Jordan, reaching
|
JD6.5 billion compared with JD4.3 billion at
|
the end of 2021. Net credit facilities rose to
|
JD3.2 billion by the end of June 2022,
|
compared with JD2.1 billion at the end of
|
2021, a growth of 49%. Client deposits
|
showed an increase by the end of June 2022,
|
reaching 57.6% or JD4.4 billion, compared
|
with JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021. Initial
|
statements also showed an increase in
|
shareholder net assets by 62.4%, reaching
|
JD589 million, compared with JD363 million
|
for the same period in 2021
|
Al-Salem went on to add that the Saudi Public
|
Investments Fund's contribution to Capital
|
Bank has been received in full, and the fund is
|
expected to announce the names of the two
|
people who will serve as its representatives on
|
the group's board of directors, after acquiring
|
the necessary approvals from regulatory
|
authorities
|
National Bank of Iraq's financial results also
|
showed growth in net profits after tax of JD7.9
|
million at the end of June 2022, compared
|
with JD4.2 million in the same period of 2021
|
