Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 30

Capital Bank Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an %40 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ

Increase of 40%, which is Equal to Total Profits from 2021 ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ًﺎﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻖﻘﺤﻳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ

Al-Salem: Group assets grew to JD6.5 billion by the end of June and shareholder assets rose to approximately JD600 million

shareholder assets rose to approximately JD600 million ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻮﻤﻨﺗ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺻﺃ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Al-Salem: A vision of economic modernization is essential to achieving sustainable growth

ﻮﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﺳﺎﺳﺃ ﺓﺪﻋﺎﻗ ﻱﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺅﺭ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

achieving sustainable growth

ﻡﺍﺪﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ

July 28, 2022 - Amman, Jordan: Capital %40 2022

Bank Group has announced half-year net 43 2022 60.2

profits for 2022, the highest since its

establishment that are equal to the total profits .2021 4.3 6.5 - 2.2 %50

of 2021, with profits surging by 40% compared

%49 2.1 3.2

to the same period of 2021. According to the

initial financial results, the group's net profits 2021 2.8 4.4 %57.6

totaled JD60.2 million by the end of June 363 589 %62.4

2022, compared with JD43 million for the

same period of last year

Assets showed an increase, registering 50% 4.2 7.9

or JD2.2 billion, buoyed by the acquisition of

Société Générale Bank-Jordan, reaching

JD6.5 billion compared with JD4.3 billion at

the end of 2021. Net credit facilities rose to

JD3.2 billion by the end of June 2022,

compared with JD2.1 billion at the end of

2021, a growth of 49%. Client deposits

showed an increase by the end of June 2022,

reaching 57.6% or JD4.4 billion, compared

with JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021. Initial

statements also showed an increase in

shareholder net assets by 62.4%, reaching

JD589 million, compared with JD363 million

for the same period in 2021

Al-Salem went on to add that the Saudi Public

Investments Fund's contribution to Capital

Bank has been received in full, and the fund is

expected to announce the names of the two

people who will serve as its representatives on

the group's board of directors, after acquiring

the necessary approvals from regulatory

authorities

National Bank of Iraq's financial results also

showed growth in net profits after tax of JD7.9

million at the end of June 2022, compared