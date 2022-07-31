Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 31

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 31-07-2022 08:44:01 AM
AM 08:44:01 2022-07-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Half year data
ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Capital Bank Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an Increase of
% 40 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ
40%, which is Equal to Total Profits from 2021
Al-Salem: Group assets grew to JD6.5 billion by the end of June and
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﺗ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ًﺎﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻖﻘﺤﻳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ
ﻪﻠﻤﻛﺄﺑ ﻡﺮﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
shareholder assets rose to approximately JD600 million
Al-Salem: A vision of economic modernization is essential to achieving
ﻕﻮﻘﺣﻭ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻮﻤﻨﺗ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺻﺃ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 600 ﻝﺍ ﺲﻣﻼﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ
sustainable growth
Capital Bank Group has announced half-year net profits for 2022, the
ﻡﺍﺪﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﺳﺎﺳﺃ ﺓﺪﻋﺎﻗ ﻱﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺅﺭ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ
highest since its establishment that are equal to the total profits of 2021,
ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺖﻨﻠﻋﺃ
with profits surging by 40% compared to the same period of 2021.
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻪﻠﻤﻛﺄﺑ ﻡﺮﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﺘﻟ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻰﻠﻋﻷﺍ ﻲﻫ 2022
According to the initial financial results, the group's net profits totaled
ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺔﻨﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺎﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %40 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﻮﻤﻧ
JD60.2 million by the end of June 2022, compared with JD43 million for
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻎﻠﺑ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﺤﺑﻭ
the same period of last year
Assets showed an increase, registering 50% or JD2.2 billion, buoyed by
ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺫ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 43 ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ ،2022 ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ
ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ
the acquisition of Société Générale Bank-Jordan, reaching JD6.5 billion
،ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻅﻮﺤﻠﻣ ﻞﻜﺸﺑ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺖﻤﻧﻭ
compared with JD4.3 billion at the end of 2021. Net credit facilities rose
to JD3.2 billion by the end of June 2022, compared with JD2.1 billion at
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻋﻮﻓﺪﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.2 ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ %50 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ
the end of 2021, a growth of 49%. Client deposits showed an increase by
ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.3 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ ،ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ
the end of June 2022, reaching 57.6% or JD4.4 billion, compared with
ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 3.2 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺖﻌﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ .2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ
JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021. Initial statements also showed an
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.1 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ
increase in shareholder net assets by 62.4%, reaching JD589 million,
% 49 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻮﻤﻨﺑﻭ ،ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ
compared with JD363 million for the same period in 2021
Al-Salem went on to add that the Saudi Public Investments Fund's
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ًﺎﻋﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ ﺖﻠﺠﺳ ﺎﻤﻛ
2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.8 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.4 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %57.6
contribution to Capital Bank has been received in full, and the fund is
expected to announce the names of the two people who will serve as its
ﻰﻟﺇ %62.4 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺸﺗﻭ
representatives on the group's board of directors, after acquiring the
ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﺲﻔﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 363 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 589
necessary approvals from regulatory authorities
National Bank of Iraq's financial results also showed growth in net profits
ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻉﺩﻭﺃ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻥﺃ ،ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺢﺿﻭﺃﻭ
ًﺎﺒﻳﺮﻗ ﻡﻮﻘﻴﺳ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ ًﺎﻨﻴﺒﻣ ،ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ
after tax of JD7.9 million at the end of June 2022, compared with JD4.2
ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻠﻴﺜﻤﺘﻟ ﻦﻳﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﻦﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ
million in the same period of 2021
ﺔﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ
ﺪﻌﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻤﻧ ،ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺮﻬﻇﺃﻭ
ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 7.9 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺻﻭ ﺐﺋﺍﺮﻀﻟﺍ
ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﺲﻔﻨﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 4.2