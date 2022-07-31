Log in
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
2.570 JOD   +1.18%
07/30CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 30
PU
07/30CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an Increase of 40%, which is Equal to Total Profits from 2021
PU
07/13CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : G.a (capl) 2022 07 13
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 31

07/31/2022 | 02:13am EDT
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 31-07-2022 08:44:01 AM

AM 08:44:01 2022-07-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Half year data

ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Capital Bank Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an Increase of

% 40 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ

40%, which is Equal to Total Profits from 2021

Al-Salem: Group assets grew to JD6.5 billion by the end of June and

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﺗ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ًﺎﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻖﻘﺤﻳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ

ﻪﻠﻤﻛﺄﺑ ﻡﺮﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

shareholder assets rose to approximately JD600 million

Al-Salem: A vision of economic modernization is essential to achieving

ﻕﻮﻘﺣﻭ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻮﻤﻨﺗ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺻﺃ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 600 ﻝﺍ ﺲﻣﻼﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

sustainable growth

Capital Bank Group has announced half-year net profits for 2022, the

ﻡﺍﺪﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﺳﺎﺳﺃ ﺓﺪﻋﺎﻗ ﻱﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺅﺭ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

highest since its establishment that are equal to the total profits of 2021,

ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺖﻨﻠﻋﺃ

with profits surging by 40% compared to the same period of 2021.

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻪﻠﻤﻛﺄﺑ ﻡﺮﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﺘﻟ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻰﻠﻋﻷﺍ ﻲﻫ 2022

According to the initial financial results, the group's net profits totaled

ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺔﻨﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺎﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %40 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﻮﻤﻧ

JD60.2 million by the end of June 2022, compared with JD43 million for

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻎﻠﺑ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﺤﺑﻭ

the same period of last year

Assets showed an increase, registering 50% or JD2.2 billion, buoyed by

ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺫ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 43 ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ ،2022 ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ

ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ

the acquisition of Société Générale Bank-Jordan, reaching JD6.5 billion

،ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻅﻮﺤﻠﻣ ﻞﻜﺸﺑ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺖﻤﻧﻭ

compared with JD4.3 billion at the end of 2021. Net credit facilities rose

to JD3.2 billion by the end of June 2022, compared with JD2.1 billion at

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻋﻮﻓﺪﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.2 ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ %50 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

the end of 2021, a growth of 49%. Client deposits showed an increase by

ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.3 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ ،ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ

the end of June 2022, reaching 57.6% or JD4.4 billion, compared with

ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 3.2 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺖﻌﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ .2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ

JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021. Initial statements also showed an

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.1 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

increase in shareholder net assets by 62.4%, reaching JD589 million,

% 49 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻮﻤﻨﺑﻭ ،ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ

compared with JD363 million for the same period in 2021

Al-Salem went on to add that the Saudi Public Investments Fund's

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ًﺎﻋﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ ﺖﻠﺠﺳ ﺎﻤﻛ

2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.8 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.4 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %57.6

contribution to Capital Bank has been received in full, and the fund is

expected to announce the names of the two people who will serve as its

ﻰﻟﺇ %62.4 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺸﺗﻭ

representatives on the group's board of directors, after acquiring the

ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﺲﻔﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 363 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 589

necessary approvals from regulatory authorities

National Bank of Iraq's financial results also showed growth in net profits

ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻉﺩﻭﺃ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻥﺃ ،ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺢﺿﻭﺃﻭ

ًﺎﺒﻳﺮﻗ ﻡﻮﻘﻴﺳ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ ًﺎﻨﻴﺒﻣ ،ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ

after tax of JD7.9 million at the end of June 2022, compared with JD4.2

ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻠﻴﺜﻤﺘﻟ ﻦﻳﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﻦﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ

million in the same period of 2021

ﺔﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ

ﺪﻌﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻤﻧ ،ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺮﻬﻇﺃﻭ

ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 7.9 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺻﻭ ﺐﺋﺍﺮﻀﻟﺍ

ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﺲﻔﻨﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 4.2

28-07-2022

28-07-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Barham Mashini

Barham Mashini :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 06:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
