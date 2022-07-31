Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 31

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 31-07-2022 08:44:01 AM AM 08:44:01 2022-07-31 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Half year data ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Capital Bank Achieves Half-Year Profits of JD60.2 million, an Increase of % 40 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ

40%, which is Equal to Total Profits from 2021

Al-Salem: Group assets grew to JD6.5 billion by the end of June and ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﺗ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ًﺎﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻖﻘﺤﻳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ

ﻪﻠﻤﻛﺄﺑ ﻡﺮﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

shareholder assets rose to approximately JD600 million

Al-Salem: A vision of economic modernization is essential to achieving ﻕﻮﻘﺣﻭ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻮﻤﻨﺗ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺻﺃ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 600 ﻝﺍ ﺲﻣﻼﺗ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ

sustainable growth

Capital Bank Group has announced half-year net profits for 2022, the ﻡﺍﺪﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻤﻨﻟﺍ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺘﻟ ﺔﻴﺳﺎﺳﺃ ﺓﺪﻋﺎﻗ ﻱﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻻﺍ ﺚﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺅﺭ :ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ

highest since its establishment that are equal to the total profits of 2021, ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﻒﺼﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺖﻨﻠﻋﺃ

with profits surging by 40% compared to the same period of 2021. ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻪﻠﻤﻛﺄﺑ ﻡﺮﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻝﺩﺎﻌﺘﻟ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻲﻓ ﻰﻠﻋﻷﺍ ﻲﻫ 2022

According to the initial financial results, the group's net profits totaled ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺔﻨﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺎﺑ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %40 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﻮﻤﻧ

JD60.2 million by the end of June 2022, compared with JD43 million for ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 60.2 ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻎﻠﺑ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﺤﺑﻭ

the same period of last year

Assets showed an increase, registering 50% or JD2.2 billion, buoyed by ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺫ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 43 ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ ،2022 ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ

ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ

the acquisition of Société Générale Bank-Jordan, reaching JD6.5 billion ،ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻅﻮﺤﻠﻣ ﻞﻜﺸﺑ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺖﻤﻧﻭ

compared with JD4.3 billion at the end of 2021. Net credit facilities rose

to JD3.2 billion by the end of June 2022, compared with JD2.1 billion at ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻋﻮﻓﺪﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.2 ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ %50 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ

the end of 2021, a growth of 49%. Client deposits showed an increase by ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.3 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ ،ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ

the end of June 2022, reaching 57.6% or JD4.4 billion, compared with ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 3.2 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺖﻌﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ .2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ

JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021. Initial statements also showed an ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.1 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

increase in shareholder net assets by 62.4%, reaching JD589 million, % 49 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻮﻤﻨﺑﻭ ،ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ

compared with JD363 million for the same period in 2021

Al-Salem went on to add that the Saudi Public Investments Fund's ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﻒﺼﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ًﺎﻋﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ ﺖﻠﺠﺳ ﺎﻤﻛ

2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.8 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.4 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %57.6

contribution to Capital Bank has been received in full, and the fund is

expected to announce the names of the two people who will serve as its ﻰﻟﺇ %62.4 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺸﺗﻭ

representatives on the group's board of directors, after acquiring the

ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﺲﻔﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 363 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 589

necessary approvals from regulatory authorities

National Bank of Iraq's financial results also showed growth in net profits ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻞﻣﺎﻛ ﻉﺩﻭﺃ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺻ ﻥﺃ ،ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺢﺿﻭﺃﻭ

ًﺎﺒﻳﺮﻗ ﻡﻮﻘﻴﺳ ﻕﻭﺪﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ ًﺎﻨﻴﺒﻣ ،ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻓ

after tax of JD7.9 million at the end of June 2022, compared with JD4.2

ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻠﻴﺜﻤﺘﻟ ﻦﻳﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﻦﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ

million in the same period of 2021

ﺔﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ

ﺪﻌﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻤﻧ ،ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺮﻬﻇﺃﻭ

ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍﺮﻳﺰﺣ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 7.9 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺻﻭ ﺐﺋﺍﺮﻀﻟﺍ