Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Bank of Jordan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
2.430 JOD    0.00%
10/10Capital Bank Of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 10
PU
10/09Capital Bank Of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 09
PU
10/03Capital Bank Of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 03
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 29

10/30/2022 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 29-10-2022 10:18:57 AM

AM 10:18:57 2022-10-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Third Quarter results

ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Capital Bank Group announced JD80 million in net profits at the end of

80 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺖﻨﻠﻋﺃ

September 2022, compared with JD52.7 million during the same time last

year, an increase of 52%, reflecting the confidence of the bank's

52.7 ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ

customers, partners and depositors

% 52 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺫ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ

Capital Bank Group's assets saw a remarkable 54% growth during the

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ،ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺖﻤﻧﻭ

same period, equivalent to JD2.3 billion, of which JD1.6 billion were the

result of Société Générale Bank - Jordan (SGBJ) acquisition, thereby

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﻮﻋﺪﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.3 ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ %54

reaching approximately JD6.7 billion, compared with JD4.3 billion at the

ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 1.6 ﻞﻜﺸﻳ ﺎﻤﺑﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ

end of 2021. Net credit facilities increased to JD3.3 billion at the end of

.2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.3 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.7 ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻣ

September, compared with JD2.1 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of

56%

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 3.3 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺖﻌﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ

Client deposits also registered an increase at the end of September, by

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.1 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ

% 56 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻮﻤﻨﺑﻭ ،2021 ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ

67% to reach JD4.6 billion, compared to JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021

According to Al-Salem, the group has also finalized the migration of SGBJ's

ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ًﺎﻋﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ ﺖﻠﺠﺳ ﺎﻤﻛ

banking operations and transferred their leasing operations to Capital

ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.8 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.6 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %67 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ

Bank under the new name - Capital Leasing, while merging the Société

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺸﺗﻭ ,2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Générale-Jordan Financial Brokerage Company into Capital Investments,

the investment arm of the Capital Bank Group

ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 392 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 638 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %63 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ

Capital Bank Group CEO Dawod Al Ghoul said that the financial results

ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ

achieved at the end of the third quarter of 2022 are a clear reflection of

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻩﻮﻧ ﺎﻤﻛ

the group's ambitious strategy, adding that the net operating income

increased by 37% equivalent to JD20 million compared with the same

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﺎﻘﺘﻧﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ- ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

period of 2021, which had a positive effect on the return on shareholders'

ﻰﻤﺴﻣ ﺖﺤﺗ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻜﻟ ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ- ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ

equity, reaching 19.4% excluding non-recurring items

National Bank of Iraq financial results indicated a growth in net income

- ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﺿ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻹﺎﺑ ،ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ

ﻉﺍﺭﺬﻟﺍ - ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ

after tax which reached JD11.1 million by the end of September,

ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟ ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ

compared to JD8.6 million for the same period of 2021, a 29% increase

Capital Investments registered net profits of JD4 million by the end of the

،ﻝﻮﻐﻟﺍ ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ،ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻛﺃ ،ﻪﺒﻧﺎﺟ ﻦﻣ

third quarter, a growth of 46.5%, supported by the increase in assets

ﺕﺀﺎﺟ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺔﻘﻘﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ

under management, which totaled $ 543 million

ﺢﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺎﻤﻧ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺔﺣﻮﻤﻄﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻ ًﺔﻤﺟﺮﺗ

ﺎﻤﻣ ،2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﺲﻔﻨﺑ ًﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %37 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻲﻠﻴﻐﺸﺘﻟﺍ

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،%19.4ﻰﻟﺍ ﻞﺼﻴﻟ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﺋﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺎﺑﺎﺠﻳﺇ ﺲﻜﻌﻧﺍ

ﺓﺭﺮﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺩﺎﻌﺒﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻤﻧ ،ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺮﻬﻇﺃﻭ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 11.1 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺖﻠﺻﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺐﺋﺍﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ

ﺲﻔﻨﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 8.6 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ

% 29 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻤﺑﻭ ،ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ

ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺎﺑ

ﻮﻤﻧ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 4 ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ

% 46.5 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺖﻠﺻﻭ

Page 1 of 2

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

29-10-2022

29-10-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Barham Mashini

Barham Mashini :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 05:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
10/10Capital Bank Of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 10
PU
10/09Capital Bank Of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 09
PU
10/03Capital Bank Of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 03
PU
10/03Capital Bank Of Jordan : Assembly Decision-(CAPL)-2022-10-03
PU
09/25Capital Bank Of Jordan : Board Of Directors Decision-(CAPL)-2022-09-25
PU
09/14Capital Bank Of Jordan : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2022-09-14
PU
09/14Capital Bank Of Jordan : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2022-09-14
PU
09/06Capital Bank Of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 09 06
PU
09/06Capital Bank Of Jordan : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2022-09-06
PU
09/05Capital Bank Of Jordan : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2022-09-05
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 200 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2022 91,0 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,94x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 639 M 900 M 900 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Duration : Period :
Capital Bank of Jordan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,43 JOD
Average target price 3,90 JOD
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dawood Mohammad Dawood Al-Ghoul Chief Executive Officer
Manar Mohammad Abdel Halim Al-Nsour Group Chief Financial Officer
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Chairman
Izzidin Rushdi Abdul Latif Abu Salameh Group Chief Operations Officer
Munis Haddadin Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN19.70%900
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.43%132 335
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%69 296
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.26%49 043
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-7.63%48 179
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-20.90%43 138