Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 29

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 29-10-2022 10:18:57 AM
AM 10:18:57 2022-10-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Third Quarter results
ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Capital Bank Group announced JD80 million in net profits at the end of
80 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺖﻨﻠﻋﺃ
September 2022, compared with JD52.7 million during the same time last
year, an increase of 52%, reflecting the confidence of the bank's
52.7 ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ
customers, partners and depositors
% 52 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺫ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ
Capital Bank Group's assets saw a remarkable 54% growth during the
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ،ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺖﻤﻧﻭ
same period, equivalent to JD2.3 billion, of which JD1.6 billion were the
result of Société Générale Bank - Jordan (SGBJ) acquisition, thereby
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﻮﻋﺪﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.3 ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ %54
reaching approximately JD6.7 billion, compared with JD4.3 billion at the
ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 1.6 ﻞﻜﺸﻳ ﺎﻤﺑﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ
end of 2021. Net credit facilities increased to JD3.3 billion at the end of
.2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.3 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.7 ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻣ
September, compared with JD2.1 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of
56%
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 3.3 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺖﻌﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ
Client deposits also registered an increase at the end of September, by
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.1 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ
% 56 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻮﻤﻨﺑﻭ ،2021 ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ
67% to reach JD4.6 billion, compared to JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021
According to Al-Salem, the group has also finalized the migration of SGBJ's
ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ًﺎﻋﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ ﺖﻠﺠﺳ ﺎﻤﻛ
banking operations and transferred their leasing operations to Capital
ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.8 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.6 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %67 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ
Bank under the new name - Capital Leasing, while merging the Société
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺸﺗﻭ ,2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ
Générale-Jordan Financial Brokerage Company into Capital Investments,
the investment arm of the Capital Bank Group
ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 392 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 638 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %63 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ
Capital Bank Group CEO Dawod Al Ghoul said that the financial results
ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ
achieved at the end of the third quarter of 2022 are a clear reflection of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Investments registered net profits of JD4 million by the end of the
،ﻝﻮﻐﻟﺍ ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ،ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻛﺃ ،ﻪﺒﻧﺎﺟ ﻦﻣ
third quarter, a growth of 46.5%, supported by the increase in assets
ﺕﺀﺎﺟ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺔﻘﻘﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ
under management, which totaled $ 543 million
ﺢﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺎﻤﻧ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺔﺣﻮﻤﻄﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻ ًﺔﻤﺟﺮﺗ
ﺎﻤﻣ ،2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﺲﻔﻨﺑ ًﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %37 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻲﻠﻴﻐﺸﺘﻟﺍ
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،%19.4ﻰﻟﺍ ﻞﺼﻴﻟ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﺋﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺎﺑﺎﺠﻳﺇ ﺲﻜﻌﻧﺍ
|
ﺓﺭﺮﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺩﺎﻌﺒﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻤﻧ ،ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺮﻬﻇﺃﻭ
|
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 11.1 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺖﻠﺻﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺐﺋﺍﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ
|
|
% 29 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻤﺑﻭ ،ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ
|
|
ﻮﻤﻧ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 4 ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ
|
|
