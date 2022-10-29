Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 10 29

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 29-10-2022 10:18:57 AM AM 10:18:57 2022-10-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Third Quarter results ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Capital Bank Group announced JD80 million in net profits at the end of 80 ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻖﻴﻘﺤﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺖﻨﻠﻋﺃ

September 2022, compared with JD52.7 million during the same time last

year, an increase of 52%, reflecting the confidence of the bank's 52.7 ﻊﻣ ﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ

customers, partners and depositors % 52 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺎﺑ ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺎﻬﺗﺍﺫ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ

Capital Bank Group's assets saw a remarkable 54% growth during the ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ،ﺎﻬﺴﻔﻧ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺖﻤﻧﻭ

same period, equivalent to JD2.3 billion, of which JD1.6 billion were the

result of Société Générale Bank - Jordan (SGBJ) acquisition, thereby ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﻮﻋﺪﻣ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.3 ﻝﺩﺎﻌﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻱﺃ %54

reaching approximately JD6.7 billion, compared with JD4.3 billion at the ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 1.6 ﻞﻜﺸﻳ ﺎﻤﺑﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ

end of 2021. Net credit facilities increased to JD3.3 billion at the end of

.2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.3 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 6.7 ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻣ

September, compared with JD2.1 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of

56% ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 3.3 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﻤﺘﺋﻻﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺖﻌﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺎﻤﻴﻓ

Client deposits also registered an increase at the end of September, by ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.1 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ،ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ

% 56 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﻮﻤﻨﺑﻭ ،2021 ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ

67% to reach JD4.6 billion, compared to JD2.8 billion at the end of 2021

According to Al-Salem, the group has also finalized the migration of SGBJ's ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ًﺎﻋﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﺀﻼﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﻊﺋﺍﺩﻭ ﺖﻠﺠﺳ ﺎﻤﻛ

banking operations and transferred their leasing operations to Capital ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻧ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 2.8 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﺭﺎﻴﻠﻣ 4.6 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %67 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ

Bank under the new name - Capital Leasing, while merging the Société

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻉﺎﻔﺗﺭﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺸﺗﻭ ,2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Générale-Jordan Financial Brokerage Company into Capital Investments,

the investment arm of the Capital Bank Group ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 392 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 638 ﻰﻟﺇ ﻞﺼﺘﻟ %63 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ

Capital Bank Group CEO Dawod Al Ghoul said that the financial results ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ

achieved at the end of the third quarter of 2022 are a clear reflection of ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﺔﻴﻠﻤﻋ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻢﻟﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻩﻮﻧ ﺎﻤﻛ

the group's ambitious strategy, adding that the net operating income

increased by 37% equivalent to JD20 million compared with the same ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﺎﻘﺘﻧﺍﻭ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ- ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺒﻟ ﺔﻴﻓﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

period of 2021, which had a positive effect on the return on shareholders' ﻰﻤﺴﻣ ﺖﺤﺗ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻜﻟ ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ- ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ

equity, reaching 19.4% excluding non-recurring items

National Bank of Iraq financial results indicated a growth in net income - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﺿ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﻹﺎﺑ ،ﻲﻠﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﺟﺄﺘﻠﻟ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ

ﻉﺍﺭﺬﻟﺍ - ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ

after tax which reached JD11.1 million by the end of September, ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟ ﻱﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ

compared to JD8.6 million for the same period of 2021, a 29% increase

Capital Investments registered net profits of JD4 million by the end of the ،ﻝﻮﻐﻟﺍ ﺩﻭﺍﺩ ،ﻚﻨﺑ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻛﺃ ،ﻪﺒﻧﺎﺟ ﻦﻣ

third quarter, a growth of 46.5%, supported by the increase in assets ﺕﺀﺎﺟ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ ﺔﻘﻘﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﻥﺃ

under management, which totaled $ 543 million ﺢﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺎﻤﻧ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺔﺣﻮﻤﻄﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻ ًﺔﻤﺟﺮﺗ

ﺎﻤﻣ ،2021 ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﺲﻔﻨﺑ ًﺔﻧﺭﺎﻘﻣ %37 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ ﻲﻠﻴﻐﺸﺘﻟﺍ

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،%19.4ﻰﻟﺍ ﻞﺼﻴﻟ ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﻮﻘﺣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﺋﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺎﺑﺎﺠﻳﺇ ﺲﻜﻌﻧﺍ

ﺓﺭﺮﻜﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ ﺩﺎﻌﺒﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻲﻓ ًﺍﻮﻤﻧ ،ﻲﻗﺍﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻫﻷﺍ ﻑﺮﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﺕﺮﻬﻇﺃﻭ

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 11.1 ﻰﻟﺇ ﺖﻠﺻﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﺐﺋﺍﺮﻀﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ

ﺲﻔﻨﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 8.6 ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻝﻮﻠﻳﺃ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ

% 29 ﻪﺘﺒﺴﻧ ﺎﻤﺑﻭ ،ﻲﺿﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ

ﺔﻴﻓﺎﺼﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﺖﻐﻠﺑ ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﻟﺎﺑ

ﻮﻤﻧ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ،ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 4 ﻲﻟﺎﺤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﻊﺑﺮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺎﻬﻨﻟ