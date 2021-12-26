Log in
    EXFB   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(EXFB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange - 12/22
1.91 JOD   +2.14%
12/23CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Assembly Decision-(EXFB)-2021-12-23
PU
12/14CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Trading (EXFB) 2021 12 14
PU
12/13CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : G.a (exfb) 2021 12 13
PU
Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (EXFB) 2021 12 26

12/26/2021 | 08:07am EST
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 26-12-2021 02:43:48 PM

PM 02:43:48 2021-12-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Binding offer to shareholders of Societe Jordan

ﺭﻻﺍ ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﻴﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻡﺰﻠﻣ ﺽﺮﻋ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

In Accordance with article 43/D of Securities Law of the

،ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ًﺎﻣﺍﺮﺘﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ

year 2017 and article (8) of the Instructions of Issuing

ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ/43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ

Companies Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing Standard

ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017

of 2004, kindly be advised that on Thursday, 23,

ﺩﻮﻧ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ

December 2021 the Board of Directors of Capital Bank of

ﻡﻮﻳ ﻲﻓ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ

Jordan approved the submission of a binding offer to all

ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2021 /12/23 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ

shareholders of Société Générale de Banque-Jordan in

ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﻴﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻡﺰﻠﻣ

connection with the acquisition by Capital Bank of Jordan

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﻴﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺎﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻳ

of 100% of the issued share capital of Société Générale de

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ،ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻦﻣ %100 ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Banque - Jordan. Taking into consideration that Capital

ﺔﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ

Bank of Jordan is required to obtain the approvals of the

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺝﺎﺘﺤﻴﺳ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ

Central Bank of Jordan and all other relevant regulators.

.ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Noting that the final decision shall require the approval of

the Bank's extraordinary general meeting.

ﺰﻳﺰﻌﺗﻭ ﻊﺳﻮﺘﻠﻟ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﻳﻭ

The aforementioned decision is in line with the Bank's strategy to expand

.ﺔﻴﻗﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺼﺣ

and increase its market share.

We will keep you informed of any development as it may occur.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﺣ ﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺍﺪﺠﺘﺴﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻦﻋ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺈﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﻨﺳﻭ

.ﺎﻬﺛﻭﺪﺣ

Bassem Khalil Al Salem

23-12-2021

23-12-2021

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mervat Kharoub

Mervat Kharoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 13:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
