Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (EXFB) 2021 12 26

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
|
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
Date: 26-12-2021 02:43:48 PM
|
PM 02:43:48 2021-12-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Binding offer to shareholders of Societe Jordan
|
ﺭﻻﺍ ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﻴﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻡﺰﻠﻣ ﺽﺮﻋ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
|
|
In Accordance with article 43/D of Securities Law of the
|
،ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ًﺎﻣﺍﺮﺘﺣﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ
|
year 2017 and article (8) of the Instructions of Issuing
|
ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (ﺩ/43) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺄﺑ ًﻼﻤﻋ
|
Companies Disclosure, Accounting and Auditing Standard
|
ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017
|
of 2004, kindly be advised that on Thursday, 23,
|
ﺩﻮﻧ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ
|
December 2021 the Board of Directors of Capital Bank of
|
ﻡﻮﻳ ﻲﻓ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ
|
Jordan approved the submission of a binding offer to all
|
ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺎﺑ 2021 /12/23 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺲﻴﻤﺨﻟﺍ
|
shareholders of Société Générale de Banque-Jordan in
|
ﺎﻤﻴﻓ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﻴﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﻊﻴﻤﺟ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻡﺰﻠﻣ
|
connection with the acquisition by Capital Bank of Jordan
|
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ - ﻝﺍﺮﻨﺟ ﻪﻴﺘﻴﺳﻮﺳ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺫﺍﻮﺤﺘﺳﻻﺎﺑ ﻖﻠﻌﺘﻳ
|
of 100% of the issued share capital of Société Générale de
|
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ،ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻦﻣ %100 ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
|
Banque - Jordan. Taking into consideration that Capital
|
ﺔﻴﺑﺎﻗﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻬﺠﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻝﻮﺼﺤﻟﺍ
|
Bank of Jordan is required to obtain the approvals of the
|
ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺝﺎﺘﺤﻴﺳ ﻲﺋﺎﻬﻨﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ًﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ
|
Central Bank of Jordan and all other relevant regulators.
|
.ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
|
Noting that the final decision shall require the approval of
|
|
the Bank's extraordinary general meeting.
|
ﺰﻳﺰﻌﺗﻭ ﻊﺳﻮﺘﻠﻟ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻲﺗﺄﻳﻭ
|
The aforementioned decision is in line with the Bank's strategy to expand
|
.ﺔﻴﻗﻮﺴﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺼﺣ
|
and increase its market share.
|
We will keep you informed of any development as it may occur.
|
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
ﻝﺎﺣ ﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺍﺪﺠﺘﺴﻣ ﻱﺃ ﻦﻋ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺈﺑ ﻡﻮﻘﻨﺳﻭ
|
.ﺎﻬﺛﻭﺪﺣ
|
Bassem Khalil Al Salem
|
|
|
|
23-12-2021
|
23-12-2021
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: Mervat Kharoub
|
Mervat Kharoub :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|