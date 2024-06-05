Capital Bank employees recently participated in a tree-planting initiative in collaboration with the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature (APN), demonstrating their belief in the importance of environmental conservation and social responsibility. During this event held in Bayader Wadi Seer, participants planted 300 trees, contributing to the increase of green spaces and biodiversity in the area.

This initiative aimed to mark World Environment Day, demonstrating Capital Bank's commitment to raising environmental awareness and fostering a culture of volunteerism among its employees.

This participation reflects Capital Bank's commitment to supporting local communities and promoting sustainable development, balancing economic growth with environmental protection.

Capital Bank adopts a comprehensive social responsibility strategy with a strong environmental focus. The bank supports initiatives that raise awareness about preserving the environment and biodiversity, recognizing the private sector's role in sustainable development.

Employees expressed their pride and appreciation for being involved in this activity, acknowledging the significance of community work and their readiness to support future environmental and community initiatives.