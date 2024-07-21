In the spirit of cooperation and giving, Capital Bank of Jordan employees visited SOS Children's Villages Jordan, where they spent quality time with the children, bringing smiles to their faces.

This initiative highlights Capital Bank's commitment to supporting SOS Children's Villages. Through this effort, the bank covered part of the ongoing expenses of one of the homes in Amman Children's Village.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communication Officer at Capital Bank, praised the association's efforts in providing comprehensive care for children and youth without family support, helping them achieve independence.

She stated, "This visit is a humanitarian gesture that reflects the spirit of giving and solidarity among Capital Bank employees. We always strive to encourage and motivate them to play an active role in the community."

Barto added, "At Capital Bank, we believe in the importance of social responsibility and its role in creating positive change in the community. We continually support initiatives that enhance our responsibility toward community members, and our visit to Amman Children's Village reaffirms this commitment."

Areej AlKhateeb, Director of Fund Development and Communications at the SOS Children's Villages Jordan, expressed her deep gratitude to Capital Bank, saying, "We are grateful to partners like Capital Bank, who significantly contribute to enhancing our services. Their continuous support enables us to provide the best possible care for children and youth, helping them achieve their full potential."

Al-Khatib added, "We look forward to a bright future with Capital Bank as a strategic partner. We believe that our partnerships are key to maintaining and improving the quality of the services we provide."

It is worth noting that Capital Bank adopts an ambitious social responsibility strategy, implementing numerous initiatives and programs that support the local community and contribute to sustainable development.