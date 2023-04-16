Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Capital Bank of Jordan
  News
  Summary
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
2.210 JOD   -0.45%
Capital Bank of Jordan : Group Amongst Middle East's 50 Largest Banks in 2023 in Terms of Market Value

04/16/2023 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Al-Salem: This ranking reflects the success of the group's strategy and ambitious plans for horizontal and regional expansion.

According to a recent list published by Forbes, Capital Bank Group ranked 50th among the largest banks in the Middle East in terms of market value, which reached 915 million dollars for the year 2023. The current year's list includes the largest 50 banks in 10 markets across the region, with a total value of 548.1 billion dollars, according to market closures on February 28, 2023. Gulf banks dominate the list with a total of 41 banks, representing about 82% of the list, while Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the most represented with 10 banks each.

Forbes stated that Capital Bank Group, which was founded in 1995 and currently operates in Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, has witnessed significant local and regional growth in recent years. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia became a strategic investor in the group in June 2022, with a stake of 23.97% for 185 million dollars, by subscribing to 63 million shares. In October 2022, Capital Bank Group completed its acquisition of Société Générale Bank - Jordan. The group's total assets reached 9.8 billion dollars by the end of 2022, compared to 6.1 billion dollars in 2021. The group also acquired Bank Audi's operations in Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and employs 2,190 people working in 63 branches.

Forbes' report noted that the global banking sector is going through a difficult year, yet banks in the Middle East appear to be resilient to financial disruptions, thanks to ample liquidity and low-cost deposits, as well as a lack of significant transactions with American banks that have been hit by the crisis.

Capital Bank Group's Chairman Bassem Khalil Al-Salem expressed his pride in Forbes magazine's recent ranking of the group among the 50 largest banks in the Middle East. He explained that this recognition is a testament to the group's successful and solid strategy, as well as its ambitious plans that have been implemented over the past few years. These efforts have led to impressive financial results and record profits of around $128 million by the end of 2022, which represents a 49% increase over the previous year. Additionally, the group has fortified its leading position in the banking market locally and regionally, including a strong presence in Iraq and expansion to other markets such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the first branch of the National Bank of Iraq has been established.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Capital Bank Group, Dawod Al-Ghoul, expressed his gratitude towards the hardworking and dedicated employees of the group, who have contributed to realizing these distinguished achievements over the past years. He credits their efforts as being a significant factor in Forbes magazine's recent classification of Capital Bank Group among the 50 largest banks in the Middle East, a recognition of the durability and resilience of the group's market value.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 09:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 262 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2023 105 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,82x
Yield 2023 8,14%
Capitalization 581 M 819 M 819 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,21 JOD
Average target price 4,10 JOD
Spread / Average Target 85,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dawood Mohammad Dawood Al-Ghoul Chief Executive Officer
Manar Mohammad Abdel Halim Al-Nsour Group Chief Financial Officer
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Chairman
Izzidin Rushdi Abdul Latif Abu Salameh Group Chief Operations Officer
Munis Haddadin Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN-9.43%819
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.06%161 985
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.26%74 985
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.73%51 747
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.35%48 218
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.89%39 326
