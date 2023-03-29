Capital Bank of Jordan : Hosted a Charitable Iftar for Orphans in Collaboration with the Children's Museum

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Capital Bank, in collaboration with the Children's Museum, hosted a charitable iftar for a group of orphans from different charitable associations, with the participation of some of its employees as volunteers in this event.

This initiative by Capital Bank reflects its strategy for social responsibility aimed at supporting the less fortunate segments of society, as well as working to strengthen the bank's partnership with key local community institutions.

Touleen Barto, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank Group, emphasized the role played by Capital Bank towards social contribution, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, which embodies the values of social solidarity. She pointed out that the bank always seeks to activate its social responsibility strategy, focusing on education, health, and socio-economic development, by supporting these sectors in cooperation and partnership with local community support institutions.

It is worth mentioning that Capital Bank is keen, through its Capital Bank Volunteer Club, to involve its employees in various volunteering activities within a systematic and regular framework, with the aim of meeting their desire to actively participate in serving the local community and promoting noble human values.