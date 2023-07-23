Capital Bank, in partnership with Al-Ahlia Publishing and Distribution House, organized a book fair for its employees within its main headquarters over the course of two consecutive days.

This event is part of Capital Bank's social strategy, through which it aims to support various sectors and less fortunate segments of society. The proceeds from this fair will be dedicated to the benefit of the King Hussein Cancer Center. One dinar will be added to the price of each book purchased by the employees, and the bank will donate the same amount contributed by the employees.

Touleen Barto, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Capital Bank Group, stated: "We are proud to organize this fair for our employees. It is a perfect opportunity to promote culture and reading among our team. Additionally, this fair reflects our active contribution to the community by providing necessary support to the patients of Hussein Cancer Center and contributing to the improvement of their healthcare.