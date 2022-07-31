Capital Bank of Jordan : INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2022 - H1

To transform the Group's products and services offerings, through continuous innovation, into a holistic value proposition that meets the banking and investment needs of our clients and revolves around elevating their customer experience.

To build our digital capabilities and introduce digital banking (NeoBank) which will put Capital Bank Group on the path of complete digital transformation to become a fully digitalized bank.

through enhanced products & an elevated level of customer service and experience in the Jordanian and Iraqi markets.

Geographical Expansion To expand the regional footprint of the Group through establishing a full fledge presence in Saudi Arabia and in UAE - DIFC, thereby connecting the Group with two of the largest economies in the region and empowering NBI to become a major player in the Iraqi market.