    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
2.570 JOD   +1.18%
11:43aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Investor presentation 2022 - h1
PU
02:13aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 31
PU
07/30CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 07 30
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2022 - H1

07/31/2022 | 11:43am EDT
Capital Bank Group

Corporate Presentation

H1, 2022

AGENDA

01

02

03

GROUP CORPORATE PROFILE & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS & BANKING SECTOR HIGHLIGHTS (JORDAN & IRAQ)

Section 1

Group Corporate Profile

& Financial Highlights

OUR PURPOSE

OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Better Banking for

Jordan & Iraq

Capital Bank Group aims to provide innovative, simplified, and holistic financial solutions

Digital Convenience

To build our digital capabilities and introduce digital banking (NeoBank) which will put Capital Bank Group on the path of complete digital transformation to become a fully digitalized bank.

Service Quality

To transform the Group's products and services offerings, through continuous innovation, into a holistic value proposition that meets the banking and investment needs of our clients and revolves around elevating their customer experience.

through enhanced products & an elevated level of customer service and experience in the Jordanian and Iraqi markets.

Geographical Expansion

To expand the regional footprint of the Group through establishing a full fledge presence in Saudi Arabia and in UAE - DIFC, thereby connecting the Group with two of the largest economies in the region and empowering NBI to become a major player in the Iraqi market.

Organic Growth

To grow organically through executing and delivering on a well-defined plan that will enable the group to position itself as one of the top consumer banking groups and the number one gateway for institutions conducting business in Jordan and Iraq.

OUR VALUES

INNOVATION

CUSTOMER

HOLISTIC

in all we do

driven

financial solutions

04

CAPITAL BANK AT A GLACE (H1, 2022)

01

02

03

04

05

USD 875m

Equity

USD 4.46b

Net Loans

44.7%

NOI Growth

EPS USD 0.257

for H1 2022

(excluding One-Offs)

15.8%

CAR

USD 9.15b

Assets

88.1%

Coverage

Ratio

20.6% ROE

(excluding One-

Offs)

USD 742m

Market Cap.

183.7%

LCR

  • 3rd largest Jordanian bank in terms of consolidated asset size
  • Highest balance sheet growth (YoY) among peers
  • Holds a market share of 8.9% of Jordanian market deposits
  • 49.5% growth in loans YTD
  • Coverage ratio above the market average coverage level of 75.2%
  • Fastest growing bank since the beginning of 2020
  • ROE (including one - offs) is 23.7%
  • One of the highest ROE (excluding one-offs) levels among peers
  • EPS (including one - offs) is USD 0.403
  • Market cap does not include the USD 185 million that will be injected by the strategic partner "PIF" - slide 18
  • Solid capital base and strong solvency

Figures as of June 2022. NOI refers to year-on-year Net Operating Income growth.

05

JOD to USD rate 1.41

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 15:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 118 M - -
Net income 2021 78,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
Yield 2021 7,39%
Capitalization 524 M 739 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,3%
Managers and Directors
Dawood Mohammad Dawood Al-Ghoul Chief Executive Officer
Manar Mohammad Abdel Halim Al-Nsour Group Chief Financial Officer
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Chairman
Izzidin Rushdi Abdul Latif Abu Salameh Group Chief Operations Officer
Munis Haddadin Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN26.60%725
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%145 044
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-5.12%63 562
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%60 945
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.67%54 735
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.40%51 015