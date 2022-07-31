Capital Bank of Jordan : INVESTOR PRESENTATION 2022 - H1

Capital Bank Group aims to provide innovative, simplified, and holistic financial solutions
Digital Convenience
To build our digital capabilities and introduce digital banking (NeoBank) which will put Capital Bank Group on the path of complete digital transformation to become a fully digitalized bank.
Service Quality
To transform the Group's products and services offerings, through continuous innovation, into a holistic value proposition that meets the banking and investment needs of our clients and revolves around elevating their customer experience.
through enhanced products & an elevated level of customer service and experience in the Jordanian and Iraqi markets.
Geographical Expansion
To expand the regional footprint of the Group through establishing a full fledge presence in Saudi Arabia and in UAE - DIFC, thereby connecting the Group with two of the largest economies in the region and empowering NBI to become a major player in the Iraqi market.
Organic Growth
To grow organically through executing and delivering on a well-defined plan that will enable the group to position itself as one of the top consumer banking groups and the number one gateway for institutions conducting business in Jordan and Iraq.
OUR VALUES
INNOVATION
CUSTOMER
HOLISTIC
in all we do
driven
financial solutions
04
CAPITAL BANK AT A GLACE (H1, 2022)
01
02
03
04
05
USD 875m
Equity
USD 4.46b
Net Loans
44.7%
NOI Growth
EPS USD 0.257
for H1 2022
(excluding One-Offs)
15.8%
CAR
USD 9.15b
Assets
88.1%
Coverage
Ratio
20.6% ROE
(excluding One-
Offs)
USD 742m
Market Cap.
183.7%
LCR
3rd largest Jordanian bank in terms of consolidated asset size
Highest balance sheet growth (YoY) among peers
Holds a market share of 8.9% of Jordanian market deposits
49.5% growth in loans YTD
Coverage ratio above the market average coverage level of 75.2%
Fastest growing bank since the beginning of 2020
ROE (including one - offs) is 23.7%
One of the highest ROE (excluding one-offs) levels among peers
EPS (including one - offs) is USD 0.403
Market cap does not include the USD 185 million that will be injected by the strategic partner "PIF" - slide 18
Solid capital base and strong solvency
Figures as of June 2022. NOI refers to year-on-year Net Operating Income growth.
05
JOD to USD rate 1.41
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 15:42:00 UTC.