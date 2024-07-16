Capital Bank of Jordan has introduced ReadSpeaker technology on its website to support individuals with visual impairments. This initiative aims to facilitate access to the bank's online services, enabling easier and more independent navigation and confident management of financial affairs.

ReadSpeaker technology is accessible on computers, smartphones, and tablets, allowing users to listen to website content through a speaker icon on the page. Once activated, the text is read aloud by a high-quality artificial voice, with the option to pause the reading. The service also includes translation into multiple languages and offers additional features tailored for smartphone users.

The introduction of this audio reading service aligns with the directives of the Central Bank of Jordan to enhance financial inclusion for all segments of the community by removing barriers and improving access to diverse financial services.

This initiative is part of Capital Bank's broader efforts to promote financial inclusion and ensure easy access to financial services. The bank is committed to offering more innovative services to enhance and elevate the customer experience.