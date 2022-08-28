Log in
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
2.430 JOD    0.00%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : Launches Personal Loan Campaign with Valuable Prizes

08/28/2022 | 08:41am EDT
News Aug 28, 2022 Capital Bank Launches Personal Loan Campaign with Valuable Prizes

Capital Bank has announced the launch of its latest personal loan campaign with additional features and more opportunities to win valuable prizes, a move that is in line with the bank's continuous efforts to elevate the experiences of its clients while simultaneously offering them the best financing solutions.

With this new campaign, those looking for personal loans can take advantage of a seven-month grace period and are automatically entered into a draw to win a prize of the repayment of their personal loan of up to JD50,000 for five clients at the end of 2022.

Clients who take personal loans are also eligible to win a prize for every additional JD10,000 on their loan amount and if they have a savings account of no less than JD500, an activated credit card or when using Capital Bank's mobile app to pay for two monthly invoices.

Capital Bank works tirelessly to develop and launch innovative banking services and products that meet the unique needs of its growing client base, continuously heightening their banking experiences through its extensive network of branches and e-banking platforms.

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 12:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
