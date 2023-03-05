Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Bank of Jordan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
2.480 JOD   -0.80%
06:20aCapital Bank Of Jordan : Organizes Workshop for its Employees in Collaboration with "Kun" Platform
PU
02/26Capital Bank Of Jordan : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2023-02-26
PU
02/22Capital Bank Of Jordan : Highlights Cancer Awareness for “Jordan Challenges Cancer” Campaign
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : Organizes Workshop for its Employees in Collaboration with "Kun" Platform

03/05/2023 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of its continuous efforts to provide a suitable and ideal work environment that motivates its employees to increase productivity, Capital Bank held a dialogue session on well-being and enhancement of physical and mental health, in collaboration with the "Kun" team under the "Kun Maakum" program for corporate wellness.

The workshop was attended by about 80 employees and 10 experts and specialists in various fields to manage the discussion and stimulate positive and constructive dialogue. The discussions focused on ways to improve employee welfare by addressing ways to reduce life pressures and focusing on mental clarity and physical well-being, with reference to the vital role that mental health plays in their lives in general.

The Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Capital Bank, Haya Abu Ata, said: "We continue to invest in the potential of our employees in Capital Bank and encourage them to exercise more creativity and productivity by providing an ideal and healthy work environment, and we will continue over the coming months to organize many activities and workshops that focus on the mental and physical health of our employees and are consistent with our goals in human resources management at the bank."

This session was one of a series of workshops and events that Capital Bank will organize with "Kun" platform for corporate wellness until the end of June.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 11:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
06:20aCapital Bank Of Jordan : Organizes Workshop for its Employees in Collaboration with "Kun" ..
PU
02/26Capital Bank Of Jordan : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2023-02-26
PU
02/22Capital Bank Of Jordan : Highlights Cancer Awareness for “Jordan Challenges Cancer&r..
PU
02/19Capital Bank Of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2023 02 19
PU
02/19Capital Bank Of Jordan : Board Of Directors-(CAPL)-2023-02-19
PU
02/09Capital Bank Of Jordan : Signs Agreement with Arab Wings/Exclusive Travel/Abdali Hospital
PU
02/07Capital Bank Of Jordan : and Ryalize Announce Their Partnership to Launch the Earned Wage ..
PU
02/07Capital Bank of Jordan Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/06Capital Bank Of Jordan : supports 40 families as part of JHCO's "Winterization" program
PU
02/05Capital Bank Of Jordan : Trading (CAPL) 2023 02 05
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 251 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2023 98,0 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,70x
Yield 2023 7,26%
Capitalization 652 M 919 M 919 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Duration : Period :
Capital Bank of Jordan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,48 JOD
Average target price 4,50 JOD
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dawood Mohammad Dawood Al-Ghoul Chief Executive Officer
Manar Mohammad Abdel Halim Al-Nsour Group Chief Financial Officer
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Chairman
Izzidin Rushdi Abdul Latif Abu Salameh Group Chief Operations Officer
Munis Haddadin Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN1.64%919
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%148 253
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.88%68 298
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.59%52 069
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.80%48 285
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.94%41 127