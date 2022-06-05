Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Capital Bank of Jordan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAPL   JO1101711017

CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN

(CAPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  06-01
2.840 JOD   -1.39%
07:42aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Participates in the Central Bank Football Tournament 2022
PU
03:42aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : PIF and Capital Bank Group Announce Signing of Subscription Agreement for approximately USD185 million
PU
02:02aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Bank of Jordan : Participates in the Central Bank Football Tournament 2022

06/05/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back
News Jun 5, 2022 Capital Bank Participates in the Central Bank Football Tournament 2022

Capital Bank's football team has finalized the training schedule for its participation in the football tournament organized by the Central Bank of Jordan under the auspices of the Association of Banks in Jordan.

The tournament, which aims to strengthen ties between Jordan's banking institutions, kicked off its activities on May 29 on the football fields of the Faculty of Physical Education at the University of Jordan in Arjan.

Capital Bank's corporate social responsibility strategy continuously supports initiatives that bring together employees from Jordan's banks, furthering a spirit of cooperation, reinforcing productivity as well as advancing teamwork.

-End-

Share Inquire

Disclaimer

Capital Bank of Jordan PSC published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 11:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
07:42aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Participates in the Central Bank Football Tournament 2022
PU
03:42aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : PIF and Capital Bank Group Announce Signing of Subscription Agree..
PU
02:02aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05
PU
05/24CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Investor presentation 2022 - q1
PU
04/30CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Trading (CAPL) 2022 04 29
PU
04/25CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 04 25
PU
04/24CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Achieves Quarterly Profits of JD40.2 Million, an Increase of 34.8..
PU
04/07CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : and SAMA Hold Event for Down Syndrome Creatives
PU
04/03CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Assembly Decision-(CAPL)-2022-04-03
PU
03/31CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN : Official Launch of the Blink University Tournament in Cooperation..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 118 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2021 78,8 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2021 198 M 279 M 279 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
Yield 2021 7,39%
Capitalization 568 M 801 M 801 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Duration : Period :
Capital Bank of Jordan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dawood Mohammad Dawood Al-Ghoul Chief Executive Officer
Manar Mohammad Abdel Halim Al-Nsour Group Chief Financial Officer
Basem Khalil Salem Al-Salem Chairman
Izzidin Rushdi Abdul Latif Abu Salameh Group Chief Operations Officer
Munis Haddadin Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN39.90%801
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 912
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%70 357
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.11%64 913
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.63%60 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.50%54 041