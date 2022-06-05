Capital Bank of Jordan : Participates in the Central Bank Football Tournament 2022

Back

Jun 5, 2022

Capital Bank's football team has finalized the training schedule for its participation in the football tournament organized by the Central Bank of Jordan under the auspices of the Association of Banks in Jordan.

The tournament, which aims to strengthen ties between Jordan's banking institutions, kicked off its activities on May 29 on the football fields of the Faculty of Physical Education at the University of Jordan in Arjan.

Capital Bank's corporate social responsibility strategy continuously supports initiatives that bring together employees from Jordan's banks, furthering a spirit of cooperation, reinforcing productivity as well as advancing teamwork.

