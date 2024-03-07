Capital Bank of Jordan PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of banking services and products. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Personal banking segment includes individual customers? deposits, credit facilities, credit cards and other services; the Corporate banking segment includes deposits, credit facilities and other specialized banking services to corporate customers; the Corporate finance segment provides specialized structured funding arrangements and issuance of Initial public offerings (IPO), and the Treasury segment provides trading and treasury services, as well as the Bank's money management. The Bank operates through its head office and a network of 17 branches located across Jordan. The Bank's subsidiaries include Al Mal Jordan Investment and Brokerage, National Bank of Iraq and Bahrain Investment Fund.

Sector Banks