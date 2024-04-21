Capital Bank of Jordan PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of banking services and products. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Personal banking segment includes individual customersâ deposits, credit facilities, credit cards and other services; the Corporate banking segment includes deposits, credit facilities and other specialized banking services to corporate customers; the Corporate finance segment provides specialized structured funding arrangements and issuance of Initial public offerings (IPO), and the Treasury segment provides trading and treasury services, as well as the Bankâs money management. The Bank operates through its head office and a network of 17 branches located across Jordan. The Bankâs subsidiaries include Al Mal Jordan Investment and Brokerage, National Bank of Iraq and Bahrain Investment Fund.

Sector Banks